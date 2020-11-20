OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 travel restrictions in place at the Canada-U.S. land border will remain in effect for at least another month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

Sources had previously told CTVNews.ca that the rules were set to be carried over for another 30 days.

The current agreement on the U.S.-Canada border closure to non-essential travel was first imposed in March to limit the spread of the virus.

The restrictions have been renewed every month since.

The current extension is set to expire on Nov. 21, but will now be renewed through to Dec. 21.