Planned rollout of dental care will miss deadline in Liberals' deal with the NDP
The New Democrats and Liberals are at odds over the rollout of the new federal dental plan, after the government announced it wouldn't fully expand eligibly until 2025 — contrary to the pact it signed with the NDP.
The dental-care plan will eventually cover all uninsured Canadians with an annual household income under $90,000.
It's one of the main pillars of a Liberal deal with the NDP intended to prevent an election before 2025.
The deal calls for the program to be fully implemented by the end of the year, but on Wednesday, the government announced registration wouldn't begin for most adults between the ages of 18 and 65 until next year.
NDP health critic Don Davies says if that's how it happens, his party will take the government to task.
Health Minister Mark Holland says enrolling as many as nine million Canadians to the program is complicated, and the government will need to move more slowly to get it right.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.
Federal ministers accuse Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of putting trans youth at risk
Canada's health and justice ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating they are looking at options for how to respond.
Unexpected $1,000 expense too much for most Canadians under 55: new survey
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
What infectious disease specialists would never do: experts
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
Canadian government to wait until after next federal election to expand assisted dying eligibility
The Liberal government is legislating a three-year delay to its controversial plan to expand eligibility for assisted dying to include those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 to join Ferrari
Mercedes confirms 7-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will leave at the end of 2024.
Massive Prairie meth bust likely to lead to other problems, activist warns
Outreach workers will be watching to see the impact on the streets after the largest drug seizure in Prairie history of 406 kilograms of meth, the equivalent to roughly four million illicit doses of the drug.
The growing controversy over a Canadian technology sinking carbon into the oceans
Several Canadian regions will be recruited this year to help expand testing of a controversial theory: adding tons of magnesium hydroxide to waters around ocean-side communities will become an effective new tool in the urgent fight against global warming.
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles Ontario-Quebec border
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, southeast of Valleyfield Quebec and east of Cornwall.
WATCH LIVE Safe supply in B.C.: Top doctor recommends expansion of prescription program
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
Quebec premier curses when integrity questioned at news conference
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
-
Interest rates not to blame for housing crisis, Macklem says
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank can't solve the housing crisis with interest rates because the root cause is a supply shortage.
-
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles Ontario-Quebec border
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, southeast of Valleyfield Quebec and east of Cornwall.
Indian police clear a suspected Chinese spy pigeon after 8 months in bird lockup
The pigeon's ordeal began in May when it was captured near a port in Mumbai with two rings tied to its legs, carrying words that looked like Chinese. Police suspected it was involved in espionage and took it in.
-
Pakistani troops kill 22 insurgents in southwest after co-ordinated attacks over Iran strikes
Pakistani security forces killed 22 insurgents this week in an operation against Baloch separatists, who had launched attacks with suicide bombers and gunmen in retaliation for Pakistani strikes on insurgent hideouts in Iran in January, officials said Thursday.
-
Tearful relatives of Maine mass shooting victims testify that change is long overdue
Family members of the victims of Maine's deadliest shooting described their unfathomable losses on Thursday as they implored an independent commission to make sure it never happens again.
-
Journalists, lawyers and activists hacked with Pegasus spyware in Jordan, forensic probe finds
Israeli-made Pegasus spyware was used in Jordan to hack the cellphones of at least 30 people, including journalists, lawyers, human rights and political activists, the digital rights group Access Now said Thursday.
-
Austin says he never told anyone on his staff to keep White House in the dark on hospitalization
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday he never directed anyone on his staff not to tell the White House he'd been hospitalized and takes full responsibility for keeping President Joe Biden in the dark.
-
Top U.K. diplomat says Britain could recognize a Palestinian state before a peace deal with Israel
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has told The Associated Press that his country could officially recognize a Palestinian state after a ceasefire in Gaza without waiting for the outcome of what could be years-long talks between Israel and Palestinians on a two-state solution.
Severe cases of strep A in hospitals, clinics: Health-care workers, we want to hear from you
Calling all health-care workers: are you seeing an increase in severe cases of invasive strep A? Share your story.
-
Closing the toilet seat before you flush has ‘no meaningful impact’ on surface particle spread: study
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
-
WATCH LIVE Safe supply in B.C.: Top doctor recommends expansion of prescription program
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
Skyscraper-size asteroid will buzz Earth on Friday
An asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 2.7 million kilometres of Earth on Friday.
-
Closing the toilet seat before you flush has ‘no meaningful impact’ on surface particle spread: study
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
-
Journalists, lawyers and activists hacked with Pegasus spyware in Jordan, forensic probe finds
Israeli-made Pegasus spyware was used in Jordan to hack the cellphones of at least 30 people, including journalists, lawyers, human rights and political activists, the digital rights group Access Now said Thursday.
Boygenius on the 2024 Grammys, 'The Record,' the Chicks and the ever-looming question of new music
At the 2024 Grammy Awards, boygenius -- the major label rock band built of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus -- are up for six awards, tying the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and more.
-
Winnipegger to serve as seat filler at music's biggest night
Winnipegger Amanda Buhse is set to attend Sunday's Grammy Awards as a seat filler weeks after attending the Primetime Emmy Awards.
-
Pearl Jam throws listening party for new album that Eddie Vedder calls 'our best work'
Pearl Jam blasted out their forthcoming album to a few hundred family, friends, industry insiders and reporters Wednesday, and the tracks showed they are doing anything but mellowing with age.
Unexpected $1,000 expense too much for most Canadians under 55: new survey
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
-
Canada Goose eyes price hikes as budgets tighten at home but business booms in China
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. said further price increases are on the table even as buyers rethink their spending choices amid higher inflation and interest rates over the past two years.
-
Risk of mortgage defaults puts spotlight on Canadian non-bank lenders
Small, loosely-regulated lenders in Canada who rode a pandemic housing boom to offer mortgages at high interest rates are now showing signs of stress as a spike in living costs pushes some homeowners toward a default.
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
-
Groundhog Day's biggest star is Phil, but the holiday's deep roots extend well beyond Punxsutawney
The spotlight will be on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania early Friday morning, when handlers of a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil will announce whether he saw his own shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
World junior hockey players' sex assault case to be before London court on Monday
The sexual assault case of five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is set to be before a London, Ont., court on Monday.
-
Players facing sex assault charges casts shadow over NHL all-star weekend festivities
The NHL all-star weekend festivities are set to begin today in Toronto under a cloud, with members of Canada's 2018 world junior team facing charges over an alleged sexual assault.
-
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 to join Ferrari
Mercedes confirms 7-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will leave at the end of 2024.
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
More than 1,000 Tesla vehicles recalled in Canada over rear-view camera glitch
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
-
Major automakers may be using Chinese aluminum produced with Uyghur forced labour, rights group says
Automakers including Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota are failing to ensure they are not using forced labor as part of their China supply chains, a report released Thursday by Human Rights Watch says.