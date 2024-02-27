Politics

    • Ottawa will shut down shady post-secondary institutions if provinces don't: Miller

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down on them.

    Miller says there are problems across the college sector, but some of the "really bad" actors are private institutions -- and those schools need to be shut down.

    The minister says provinces are responsible for addressing problems in the post-secondary sector with regards to international students.

    But he says if they won't do it, Ottawa will, though there are "jurisdictional questions" around what the federal government can do.

    A sharp rise in foreign student enrolments has sparked scrutiny of the international student program and prompted the Liberals to put a cap on new study permits for the next two years.

    Miller is touting the federal government's plan to recognize post-secondary institutions that have higher standards for services, supports and outcomes for international students as one solution.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What you should know about buy now, pay later plans

    Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News