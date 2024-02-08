Ottawa to explore tougher auto-theft penalties, curb access to tools used by bandits
The Liberal government is looking to put a dent in automobile theft by finding ways to ban devices commonly used to steal vehicles and eyeing tougher criminal penalties for perpetrators.
The proposals were among the more concrete ideas that emerged Thursday from a daylong summit aimed at confronting the national scourge of auto theft.
The governments, municipalities, law enforcement agencies and private-sector partners that took part agreed fighting the problem is complex -- with several potential remedies -- and requires a whole-of-society effort.
They also committed to finalizing a plan, to be released in coming weeks, to tackle a phenomenon that affects thousands of Canadian households annually.
"The rise over the last years has been alarming," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the gathering as it got underway.
He described how Canadian vehicles are turning up in places like Ghana and Nigeria, with one particular family having their SUV stolen on three separate occasions.
"Organized crime is becoming more brazen, and the overseas market for the stolen cars is expanding."
Trudeau blamed the previous Conservative government for slashing spending on border security, making it harder to prevent stolen vehicles from leaving the country.
And he took a pointed jab at Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who has been flooding the airwaves and social media with aggressive counter-programming aimed at neutralizing the effect of the gathering Thursday.
"A catchy slogan won't stop auto theft. A two-minute YouTube video won't stop organized crime," Trudeau said.
"Cracking down on auto theft means bringing law enforcement, border services, port authorities, carmakers and insurance companies together."
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told the group the government would move to ban the import, sale and use of preferred tools, such as the Flipper Zero, for copying the wireless signals that allow remote keyless entry to vehicles.
"I think the overall message today is that, to the criminals out there, we're going to disrupt your activities with everything we have," Champagne told a news conference.
The federal government says an estimated 90,000 cars are stolen each year in Canada, resulting in about $1 billion in costs to Canadian insurance policyholders and taxpayers.
It says auto theft increasingly involves organized crime groups, and the proceeds of these crimes are used to fund other illegal activities. Most stolen autos shipped abroad are destined for Africa and the Middle East.
On Wednesday, the government earmarked $28 million in new money to help stop the export of stolen vehicles. It also recently devoted $121 million to help prevent gun and gang violence in Ontario, including organized crime and auto theft.
The majority of vehicle thefts are taking place in Ontario and Quebec, with the autos exported through the port of Montreal, said Terri O'Brien, president of Equite Association, a national not-for-profit organization that supports Canadian insurers.
The latest funding and resources "will go a long way" toward investigations, analysis and inspections, O'Brien said.
Federal officials say Canada has strong laws in place to address auto theft at various stages of the crime, including possession and trafficking of stolen property, and tampering with Vehicle Identification Numbers.
The Criminal Code also includes comprehensive measures to target organized crime, including specific offences and enhanced sentencing for violent acts such as assault with a weapon, the government says.
Even so, Justice Minister Arif Virani acknowledged Thursday a need to review criminal laws to find improvements that would be targeted, efficient and intelligent -- and not cause more problems than they solve -- with a focus on links to organized crime and those running auto theft operations.
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said a key is hitting organized criminal groups in the wallet, where it hurts. He suggested a formal federal listing of such groups, akin to the existing one for terrorist organizations, as a possible tool.
The prospect of toughening criminal penalties against car thieves was welcomed by Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.
"We want to stop the revolving door of people coming back out on our streets and doing it again," he told the meeting. "We want to have them locked up, we want to have them in jail."
In their "statement of intent" issued Thursday, participants recognized that fighting auto theft "is no small task" and committed to maintaining co-operation through a pan-Canadian dialogue.
Among the other planned federal actions:
- Establishment of a means of better information sharing between local police and railway police to identify and find stolen cars before they get to ports;
- Modernization of the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to ensure they consider technological improvements to deter and prevent auto theft;
- Identification of cargo handling vulnerabilities through targeted assessments of port facilities; and
- Collaboration with Canadian companies to develop innovative solutions to protect vehicles against theft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
Victims recall lifetimes of trauma as former Olympian pleads guilty to molesting boys in 1970s
A former Olympian and longtime track coach will spend as many as 11 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexually molesting young boys at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s, abuse that was laid bare by the emotional testimony of several victims.
London, Ont.'s police chief clarifies comments at sexual assault news conference after backlash
At the news conference, Police Chief Thai Truong said, 'How we portray young women and girls on TV, in music videos, how we write about them, all that contributes to sexual violence and the normalization of what we're seeing.' CTV News London sat down with Truong and asked him to elaborate.
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Listeria contamination fears prompt Canadian salad recall
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
King Charles III's health issues lead to questions about enlarged prostate, cancer
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Local news cuts at Bell come after it was granted $40M in regulatory relief: St-Onge
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline
The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.
Canada
-
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
-
London, Ont.'s police chief clarifies comments at sexual assault news conference after backlash
At the news conference, Police Chief Thai Truong said, 'How we portray young women and girls on TV, in music videos, how we write about them, all that contributes to sexual violence and the normalization of what we're seeing.' CTV News London sat down with Truong and asked him to elaborate.
-
Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
-
Listeria contamination fears prompt Canadian salad recall
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
-
Quebec cites 'social peace' to extend notwithstanding clause on secularism law
The Quebec government tabled legislation Thursday to continue shielding the province's secularism law -- known as Bill 21 -- from court challenges over Charter violations.
World
-
Special counsel finds evidence Biden willfully mishandled classified info but no charges warranted
The report from special counsel Robert Hur, released Thursday, represents a harshly critical assessment of Biden’s handling of sensitive government materials, but also details the reasons why he should not be charged with the crime.
-
Pakistan vote counts drags on after election marred by attacks, outages
Pakistan's vote count following a national election on Thursday was hit by unusual delays, leading the country's election panel to issue a late night warning to polling officers, 10 hours after polls closed, to release results immediately.
-
Brazil’s former president Bolsonaro under investigation in probe into attempted coup
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under investigation as part of a probe into an alleged attempted coup to keep him in power, according to one of his former aides.
-
Russia, Ukraine swap 100 prisoners each: statements
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 100 prisoners of war from each side in the nearly two-year-old war, with the United Arab Emirates acting as an intermediary, both countries said on Thursday.
-
U.S. woman with brain bleed mistakenly arrested by state trooper for drunken driving, lawsuit says
A Washington State Patrol trooper arrested a woman on suspicion of drunken driving when she was actually experiencing a life-threatening brain bleed and booked her into jail where officials mocked her instead of getting her medical attention, according to a civil rights lawsuit.
-
Haiti's prime minister calls for calm as violent protests seek his ouster
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry urged calm in a public address early Thursday following three days of violent protests that have paralyzed the country as thousands of protesters demand his resignation.
Politics
-
Local news cuts at Bell come after it was granted $40M in regulatory relief: St-Onge
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
-
Poilievre proposes plan for First Nations to collect taxes from industry
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre proposed a new plan today for First Nations to collect taxes from industry that he says would speed up negotiations and project approvals.
-
Three Canadians taken by Israel in Gaza, says relative, decrying Ottawa's response
The family of three Canadian men says they were taken from their home in the Gaza Strip during an overnight raid by Israeli forces, as Ottawa confirms it is aware of reports that a citizen has gone missing.
Health
-
Puberty blockers can't be started at 18 when youth have already developed: experts
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
-
Zyn nicotine pouches are flying off shelves. Critics say they’re dangerous for kids
Zyn has become a cultural sensation in the past year, attracting the attention of Gen-Z consumers who have become loyal buyers of the product. It is aimed at adults 21 and up who already use nicotine, according to Zyn’s website.
-
King Charles III's health issues lead to questions about enlarged prostate, cancer
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Sci-Tech
-
Potentially habitable 'super-Earth' spotted 137 light-years away
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
-
Google rebrands its AI services as Gemini, launches new app and subscription service
Google on Thursday introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will enable people to rely on technology instead of their own brains to write, interpret what they're reading and deal with a variety of other tasks in their lives.
-
Scientists discover an alarming change in Antarctica’s past that could spell devastating future sea level rise
Evidence from a 2,000-foot-long ice core reveals that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet shrank suddenly and dramatically around 8,000 years ago, according to new research — providing an alarming insight into how quickly Antarctic ice could melt and send sea levels soaring.
Entertainment
-
Usher says it's been a challenge to squeeze 30-year career into 13-minute Super Bowl halftime show
Usher found fitting three decades of successful music into a super-short Super Bowl halftime show a challenge, but the multiple Grammy winner decided to concentrate on past hits, moments from his popular Las Vegas residency and possibly draw from his new album.
-
From Grammys to Super Bowl, with Tokyo in between: Inside the whirlwind week of peak Taylor Swift
This is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl -- with four Tokyo concerts in between.
-
Ignitable cakes, sweatshirts and more. Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift gear flies off store shelves
With the Chiefs preparing to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, stores can hardly keep in stock any of the caps, sweatshirts and other odds and ends (some odder than others) commemorating the sports and pop crossover romance.
Business
-
Canada Nickel to build 'largest nickel processing plant in North America' in Timmins
Canada Nickel is making a major investment in Timmins. On Thursday, officials said they're planning to build two processing plants in the city.
-
Local news cuts at Bell come after it was granted $40M in regulatory relief: St-Onge
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
-
Algoma Steel aims to resume full production following piping collapse
Officials at Algoma Steel say production levels are ramping up in the wake of last month’s pipe collapse.
Lifestyle
-
They've spent eight years travelling the world with their kids. But there's one thing they miss
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
-
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
-
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline
The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.
-
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith ticketed for careless driving after crash
Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat was ticketed for careless driving, police records show, after he crashed into a man who was trying to assist the driver of another disabled vehicle stopped in the road.
-
Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case, will get US$19.9 million from the Toronto Blue Jays this season
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
Autos
-
Automakers caught in 'cat-and-mouse game' with car thieves as auto thefts surge
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
-
Ontario family's SUV randomly deploys airbags
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
-
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.