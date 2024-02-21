Ottawa considering a new ombudsperson to field Canadian concerns about online harms
The federal government's evolving plan to help protect Canadians from harm online could include a new ombudsperson to field public concerns and a regulator that would oversee the conduct of internet platforms.
The new positions would be established as a part of the forthcoming online-harms legislation, which the government is currently hoping to announce by April, said one senior official with knowledge of the plan.
“It's very nearly ready to go,” said the source, who has seen a draft of the legislation. The source spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details that have yet to be made public.
Online safety and technology experts have for months been pressuring the governing Liberals to present their long-promised legislation aimed at protecting Canadians, and in particular minors, from online harms.
Canadian children are currently less protected than kids living in the United Kingdom, the European Union and Australia, where such laws currently exist, they warn.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first promised the measure during the 2019 election campaign, but a bill targeting online hate speech died on the order paper when he triggered an early election in 2021.
Justice Minister Arif Virani would be the one to introduce the new bill, which he has vowed would strike the right balance between offering protections to Canadians while upholding the right of freedom of expression.
Privacy experts and civil liberties groups roundly criticized the government's proposal from 2021, which included a requirement that gave online platforms just 24 hours to remove content flagged as harmful.
Such a threshold would have risked encouraging companies to take an overly cautious approach, removing acceptable material pre-emptively for fear of running afoul of the rules, they warned.
Organizations like the National Council of Canadian Muslims also expressed concerns that efforts to target terrorist-related online content - one of the bill's stated goals, according to Trudeau - could disproportionately impact its members.
The government ultimately went back to the drawing board and assembled a new group of experts to advise it on how best to proceed.
That advice included establishing a regulatory role that would hold online platforms accountable for the content they host and impose penalties on services that fail to do so.
The proposed regulator would have a mandate to ensure online giants comply with federal law, the official said.
The government is also planning to establish a new ombudsperson whose job would be to field concerns from ordinary Canadians who encounter problematic material or scenarios online.
In a recent speech to the Canadian Bar Association, Virani said he was confident the government could legislate measures to promote an online world where “users can express themselves without feeling threatened or fuelling hate.”
“It also means requiring online services to address and mitigate the risk of such harmful content on their platforms, as well as to give users tools and resources to report harmful content and seek help,” he said.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has already signalled his concerns with the idea of a new regulator, because it would raise questions about who the government would appoint to fill such a role.
He has accused the Liberals of promoting censorship through previous laws that sought to regulate social media giants.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's war crimes program hasn't publicly updated its activities in eight years
A federal government unit tasked with keeping war criminals out of Canada has not published a report on its activities in more than eight years.
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Nearly 30,000 objects are hurtling through near-Earth orbit. That's not just a problem for space
Once upon a time, gazing at the night sky was an escape from manmade messiness on Earth. Not anymore.
With 'Law & Order Toronto,' the pressure looming over the show's creators is immense
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Conservative government would require ID to watch porn: Poilievre
A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled on Wednesday.
Criminal case over handwritten lyrics to 'Hotel California' goes to trial
A criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit 'Hotel California' and other Eagles favourites went to trial Wednesday in New York, with three men accused of scheming to thwart band co-founder Don Henley's efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Canada
-
It's already hurricane season in the waters of the Atlantic. That could spell danger with La Nina coming
Ocean temperatures in the North Atlantic are historically warm for this early in the year, raising the risk of a hyperactive storm season that could also be supercharged by a budding La Nina.
-
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
-
STF president says Sask. needs to use agreements in other provinces as example when bargaining
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says the province needs to look at other regions of Canada and use them as examples when it comes to bargaining at home.
-
Canada signs $30-million tourism funding agreement with Atlantic provinces
The federal government has signed a tourism funding agreement with the Atlantic provinces worth $30 million.
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
OLG will announce the winner once they claim this life-changing windfall at the OLG Prize Centre.
-
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
World
-
Rape and sexual assault took place during Hamas attack, Israeli association says
The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel on Wednesday said it has found evidence of 'systematic and intentional' rape and sexual abuse during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that ignited the war in Gaza.
-
Iran accuses Israel of sabotage attack that saw explosions strike natural gas pipeline
An Israeli sabotage attack on an Iranian natural gas pipeline caused the multiple explosions that struck it a week ago, Iran's oil minister alleged Wednesday, further raising tensions between the regional archenemies amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
-
Timeline of the Assange legal saga as he makes a final bid to avoid extradition to the U.S.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been fighting for more than a decade to avoid extradition to the United States to face charges related to his organization's publication of a huge trove of classified documents.
-
EU agrees on new sanctions against Russia days before the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine
European Union countries on Wednesday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia to target individuals and businesses suspected of assisting Moscow in its war against Ukraine, including Chinese companies.
-
Mexican police confirm grisly gang video showing bodies kicked, burned and shot
Authorities in Mexico said Wednesday they have largely confirmed the contents of a grisly drug cartel video showing gunmen shooting, kicking and burning the corpses of their enemies.
-
Alexei Navalny's mother files lawsuit with a Russian court demanding release of her son's body
The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has filed a lawsuit at a court in the Arctic city of Salekhard contesting officials' refusal to release her son's body, Russia's state news agency Tass reported Wednesday.
Politics
-
Conservative government would require ID to watch porn: Poilievre
A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled on Wednesday.
-
Canada's war crimes program hasn't publicly updated its activities in eight years
A federal government unit tasked with keeping war criminals out of Canada has not published a report on its activities in more than eight years.
-
Ottawa considering a new ombudsperson to field Canadian concerns about online harms
The federal government's evolving plan to help protect Canadians from harm online could include a new ombudsperson to field public concerns and a regulator that would oversee the conduct of internet platforms.
Health
-
Ontario private clinic procedures get one of the most common complaints in the province: documents
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
-
Birth control pills recalled; Health Canada warns inaccurate dosage possible
A brand of birth control pills sold in Canada are being recalled due to labelling issues that can lead to dosage confusion, according to health officials.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination rates
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
Sci-Tech
-
Private U.S. spacecraft enters orbit around the moon ahead of landing attempt
A private U.S. lunar lander reached the moon and eased into a low orbit Wednesday, a day before it will attempt an even greater feat -- landing on the gray, dusty surface.
-
'Cyber incident' takes down IT systems at Laurentian University
A cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.
-
Brain wave-powered tech allows Canadian kids 'trapped in their own bodies' to play
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
Entertainment
-
Criminal case over handwritten lyrics to 'Hotel California' goes to trial
A criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit 'Hotel California' and other Eagles favourites went to trial Wednesday in New York, with three men accused of scheming to thwart band co-founder Don Henley's efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents.
-
Jury selection begins for trial of 'Rust' armorer in fatal 2021 shooting by Alec Baldwin
Prosecutors in New Mexico want more accountability for the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western film 'Rust.'
-
With 'Law & Order Toronto,' the pressure looming over the show's creators is immense
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Business
-
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
-
WATCH
WATCH What the latest inflation data suggests about Canada's housing market
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the new year, saying the country's inflation rate has slowed and now sits at 2.9 per cent. One economist explains what's behind the decline.
-
Loblaw spending more than $2B to build more than 40 new stores, renovate hundreds
Canada's largest grocery retailer is spending more than $2 billion to expand its empire with plans to build more than 40 new stores and renovate hundreds of others.
Lifestyle
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
OLG will announce the winner once they claim this life-changing windfall at the OLG Prize Centre.
-
8-year-old prodigy Ashwath Kaushik makes history after beating chess grandmaster
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
-
Japan's millennia-old 'naked man festival' ending because of population decline
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Sports
-
Surrey's Arshdeep Bains makes Canucks debut against Colorado Avalanche
Arshdeep Bains made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
-
Ottawa Black Bears: Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa
Ottawa will be getting a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. The New York Riptide will become the Ottawa Black Bears starting in the 2024-25 NLL season.
-
Jays slugger Guerrero Jr. says 'no hard feelings' with team after arbitration case
The Toronto Blue Jays used different approaches when it came to the delicate matter of salary arbitration with their two homegrown franchise cornerstones.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Five things you need to know before buying a used EV
There are additional aspects about buying an EV that you'll need to consider in order to get the best value. The car experts at Edmunds have put together five tips on what you need to know.
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
Ottawa considers changes to clean-electricity rules after consultations
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.