Canada's envoy in London hopeful Britain's Labour party will restart trade talks
The Labour Party’s landslide win in the United Kingdom election Thursday is renewing hope that trade talks between Ottawa and London could re-start according to Canada’s High Commissioner in the U.K.
In the hours following Keir Starmer win, Canada’s envoy in London told CTV News he believes a change in government could be a good thing since talks between the two countries were paused in January by the U.K.
"I'm sure the dialog will be will be very open and fulsome,” said High Commissioner Ralph Goodale.
Among the sticking points that stalled talks, the U.K. wants to export more cheese to Canada, however an exemption on diary quotas expired at the end of 2023.
A continuity agreement was put in place after Brexit when the U.K. withdrew from the European Union, until another deal could be negotiated since the country is no longer covered under the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).
Goodale says under CETA, the U.K. benefitted from a “generous access quota” for European cheese to flow into Canada. The high commissioner says the Brits were one of the highest users of that quota before leaving the EU, however he contends the U.K. has asked to double to volume that was afforded under CETA.
The high commissioner told CTV News that’s a non-starter.
"It's like when you get off an airplane, and they say, 'Now check around your seats and make sure you picked up all your personal belongings before you leave the aircraft'. The Brits left the aircraft and left their cheese quota in the rack,” said Goodale.
Starmer’s Labour party has promised to reset international relationships and start signing trade deal. While the party’s election manifesto said it wouldn’t try to reverse Brexit, it did say a Labour government would work on “"tearing down unnecessary barriers to trade" with the European Union.
Goodale believes that bodes well for any new negotiations towards a Canada-U.K. trade deal.
"So a lot of that, perhaps, tension at the negotiating table will really be supplanted by a new administration with a new point of view," Goodale said in an interview with CTV News.
The importance of the Canada-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement was highlighted in a news release from Trudeau congratulating Starmer following his election win, where he underlined the work being done to conclude the agreement.
"Our countries enjoy robust economic ties, and I look forward to further strengthening them with Prime Minister Starmer," read the statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa woman, cancer survivor, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
An eight-year-old boy from Los Angeles had his vacation to Montreal include a dramatic moment when a creature swimming underwater bit him causing a bloody scene at Jean Dore beach.
Earth's core has slowed so much it's moving backward, scientists confirm. Here's what it could mean
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Conservatives vow to remove Liberals' pick for Canadian Human Rights Commission
The Opposition Conservatives vowed Friday that a future Pierre Poilievre-led government would remove the man the Liberals just appointed to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
After leaving path of destruction in Jamaica and Caribbean, Hurricane Beryl heads towards Mexico
After leaving a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean and at least nine people dead, Hurricane Beryl weakened as it chugged over open water toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, going from the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic to Category 2 by the afternoon.
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Democrats start moving to Harris as Biden digs in
Amid the ongoing fallout from U.S. President Joe Biden’s debate performance, talk in many top Democratic circles has already moved to who Kamala Harris’ running mate would be.
CRTC posts independent report on Rogers outage, says company made necessary changes
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
Canada continues Copa run against Venezuela
History is at stake for both Venezuela and Canada when they meet on Friday in Arlington, Texas, in the second Copa America quarter-final.
Canada
-
CRTC posts independent report on Rogers outage, says company made necessary changes
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
-
International environmental watchdog wants probe into shipping pollution enforcement
Investigators with an international environmental watchdog have recommended a probe into whether Canada is violating its own laws by not stopping toxic wastewater from being dumped into the ocean along its Pacific coast.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
An eight-year-old boy from Los Angeles had his vacation to Montreal include a dramatic moment when a creature swimming underwater bit him causing a bloody scene at Jean Dore beach.
-
Giant tortoise walking along B.C. sidewalks inspires tourist from Australia
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
World
-
Iranians vote in run-off presidential race amid widespread apathy
Iranians voted on Friday for a run-off presidential election that will test the clerical rulers' popularity amid voter apathy at a time of regional tensions and a standoff with the West over Tehran's nuclear program.
-
Tesla is now an official Chinese government car
For the first time ever, Tesla cars have been placed on a Chinese government purchase list, according a to state-owned media outlet.
-
U.K.'s Starmer vows 'government of service' as he takes power after Labour landslide
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would lead a 'government of service' on a mission of national renewal in his first official remarks Friday after his Labour Party swept to power in a landslide victory after more than a decade in opposition.
-
Which states could have abortion on the ballot in 2024? Arkansas organizers aim to join the list
Organizers of an effort to scale back Arkansas' abortion ban on Friday said they submitted enough signatures to get the measure on the November ballot.
-
Citing Supreme Court immunity ruling, Trump's lawyers seek to freeze the classified documents case
Donald Trump asked a federal judge Friday to freeze the classified documents case against him in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week that said former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.
-
Hungary's Orban meets Putin for talks in Moscow in a rare visit by a European leader
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow on Friday for a rare meeting by a European leader with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed peace proposals for Ukraine, which triggered condemnation from Kyiv and some European leaders and officials.
Politics
-
Canada's global reputation suffering under Trudeau, Garneau asserts in autobiography
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada has lost its standing in the world under the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he criticizes as an ill-prepared leader who prioritizes politics and makes big pronouncements without any follow-through.
-
Conservatives vow to remove Liberals' pick for Canadian Human Rights Commission
The Opposition Conservatives vowed Friday that a future Pierre Poilievre-led government would remove the man the Liberals just appointed to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
-
Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather named to new antisemitism adviser role
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says he is 'looking forward to making a real difference' as the government's new special adviser on Jewish community relations and antisemitism.
Health
-
Plague is among the deadliest bacterial infections in human history. Cases still happen today
Plague, one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history, caused an estimated 50 million deaths in Europe during the Middle Ages when it was known as the Black Death.
-
Spina bifida patient says Montreal hospital staff twice offered MAID unprompted
On two separate occasions and without prompting, Tracy Polewczuk says she was informed that she would be eligible for medical assistance in dying (MAID) even though she didn't ask for it.
-
Instant noodle products sold in B.C., Alta., Ont. recalled due to undeclared peanut
A brand of instant noodles sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario has been recalled due to undeclared peanut in the ingredients – posing a potential allergy risk to consumers.
Sci-Tech
-
Lost your phone? Here's how to track it down and recover your data
Discovering your phone was lost or stolen can be a stressful experience. Here are steps to help recover your device and protect your data.
-
Earth's core has slowed so much it's moving backward, scientists confirm. Here's what it could mean
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
-
Bulgarian archeologists find marble god in ancient Roman sewer
Bulgarian archeologists stumbled upon unexpected treasure this week during a dig in an ancient Roman sewer - a well-preserved, marble statue depicting the Greek god Hermes.
Entertainment
-
Opinion
Opinion Movies to watch with your family this summer
Film critic Richard Crouse made a list to help make movie night enjoyable for all members of the family, no matter what age.
-
Kendrick Lamar drops 'Not Like Us' video
Kendrick Lamar turned the visual of his Drake diss track into a family affair. The song is part of what has become a very public feud between Lamar and Drake.
-
Victoria and David Beckham recreate their wedding day photos 25 years later
The British power couple got hitched in 1999, fusing the worlds of fashion and football forever. While their marriage has endured 25 years later, the pair have come to regret some of the minor details of their big day.
Business
-
Ontario judge authorizes sales process for The Body Shop Canada
An Ontario judge has authorized a sale process which could see The Body Shop Canada land new owners.
-
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
-
'Marriage of convenience': Hudson's Bay Co. buying Neiman Marcus for US$2.65B
Several North American department stores are joining forces under a deal that will see Hudson's Bay Co. buy Neiman Marcus and spin it out into a larger business along with some of its other prestige retailers.
Lifestyle
-
'Finally I know who I am': Holocaust survivor’s daughter reunited with long lost brother in Poland
A Toronto woman who had been searching for her biological parents since she was a child finally has the answers she longed for at the age of 77.
-
How to survive rip currents and other drowning hazards
Whether it’s from dangerous currents, seemingly placid lakes or swimming pools, the drowning statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are shocking.
-
The son of Asia's richest man is getting married in one of India's most anticipated -- and lavish -- weddings of the year
Billionaire heir Anant Ambani is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant later this month, in a lavish ceremony widely described as the country's wedding of the year.
Sports
-
Canada continues Copa run against Venezuela
History is at stake for both Venezuela and Canada when they meet on Friday in Arlington, Texas, in the second Copa America quarter-final.
-
Last-gasp goal against Germany sends Spain to Euro 2024 semis
Substitute Mikel Merino headed Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship as they snatched a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time on Friday.
-
'I don’t want to be the only': First female assistant coach in NHL hopes more doors open for women
Jessica Campbell is making history in the National Hockey League (NHL) by recently being hired as the first female full-time coach for the Seattle Krakens.
Autos
-
Tesla is now an official Chinese government car
For the first time ever, Tesla cars have been placed on a Chinese government purchase list, according a to state-owned media outlet.
-
CDK Global says 'substantially all' dealers are back online after a crippling hack
CDK Global said 'substantially all' of the nearly 15,000 car dealerships that use its software across North America are back online to its core management system, almost two weeks since a cyber incident caused a software blackout.
-
Faulty brakes, airbag systems: Here are the cars recalled in Canada
Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.
Local Spotlight
Giant tortoise walking along B.C. sidewalks inspires tourist from Australia
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
This pet chicken from B.C. is now a Guinness World Record holder
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Vancouver's 'Phil Wizard' first-ever breaker named to Canada's Olympic team
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
New documentary explores the increased number of white shark observations
A new documentary filmed in Nova Scotia by marine biologist and veterinarian Dr. Chris Harvey Clark explores the increased number of white shark observations in Canadian waters.
'A steal for the international buyer': Whistler mansion listed for $17.9M
A never-before-lived-in mansion in Whistler is on the market for $17.9 million – with the listing describing it as a 'steal for the international buyer' due to the current exchange rate, which puts the price in U.S. dollars at $13.1 million.
'Traffic's too bad': Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto
Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was 'too bad' downtown.
Raves, weddings, and field trips: GTA residents share memories of shuttered Ontario Science Centre
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
Vancouver
-
Kits pool, thought to be closed all summer, now scheduled to reopen Aug. 7, mayor says
Vancouver's beloved Kitsilano Pool will be open to the public this summer after all, according to Mayor Ken Sim.
-
Video shows person of interest in Metro Vancouver murder investigation: police
Homicide investigators have released a video showing a man who police say is a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old in Maple Ridge, B.C.
-
Vancouver Island to see $3B in BC Hydro upgrades, expansion over the next decade
British Columbia's power provider is planning to spend more than $3 billion on capital projects to upgrade and expand the electricity grid on Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
'It was pretty intense:' Driver rear-ended by 14-year-old recounts fiery collision on Hwy. 401
John Tzannis says he is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured after a 14-year-old driver rear-ended him on Highway 401 in Mississauga, sending his work van spinning into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.
-
Peel police make five arrests in 'violent extortion incidents'
Peel police have made five arrests in connection with a series of “violent extortion incidents” that led to the formation of a dedicated task force this winter.
-
'Get off him, or you will be shot!': New details released in fatal police shooting of 29-year-old man in Oakville
Two Halton Regional Police officers shot and killed a 29-year-old man after finding him stabbing another man with a knife in the living room of an Oakville home in March, the province’s police watchdog has found.
Calgary
-
Woman, 91, killed in collision with CTrain in N.E. Calgary: police
A woman in her 90s was killed in a collision with a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Friday morning.
-
Calgary preschool to reopen after E. coli case false alarm
A Calgary preschool closed due to a suspected case of E. coli is set to reopen next week, as it says the case was a false alarm.
-
Calgary airport security workers say employer Paladin won't provide bathroom breaks, water access
Paladin security workers at the Calgary International Airport are rallying against their employer after they say the company refused to provide them with mandated bathroom breaks and access to water.
Ottawa
-
CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson signs off for his last newscast
CTV News Ottawa’s chief news anchor Graham Richardson signed off for his last newscast Friday night.
-
Hawkesbury doctor acquitted of murder files $20M lawsuit against hospital, staff members
Court documents are detailing for the first time the series of events that led to Hawkesbury doctor Brian Nadler being charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four of his patients—charges he was acquitted of this week.
-
Ottawa woman, cancer survivor, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigate 2nd stabbing this week in The Village
Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed with an "edged weapon" in the city's Village neighbourhood on Friday.
-
Mattel partners with Quebec vegan ice cream company for Barbie's 65th anniversary
Mattel has partnered up with Grazy, a Quebec foodtech company that has created a special ice cream flavour to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the iconic doll Barbie.
-
Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Square Victoria in downtown Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton basketball coach accused of sexually assaulting teen girl at hotel
An Edmonton basketball coach has been charged with sexual assault, among other charges, after a teenage girl he was coaching reported that he'd assaulted her.
-
Child drowns while camping south of Edmonton with family: RCMP
An investigation is underway after a child drowned in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday.
-
Charges stayed in $7.8M Ponzi scheme after death of 1 of the accused
Charges have been stayed in a $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
Atlantic
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
N.S. RCMP looking for man wanted on assault charge
A 24-year-old man from Timberlea, N.S., is wanted of a provincewide arrest warrant.
-
New stormwater system expected to create more park space, improve traffic in downtown Dartmouth, N.S.
A stormwater system and other nearby infrastructure are set to be upgraded in downtown Dartmouth, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
One person taken to hospital in critical condition after Lagimodiere crash
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a serious collision on Friday.
-
Manitoba to hold open house to discuss intersection safety improvements following deadly crash
The province is looking for feedback from Manitobans on how to improve the safety of an intersection that was the site of a deadly crash last year.
-
Here's what happening in Manitoba this weekend
Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from July 5-7, 2024
Regina
-
Community keeps hope alive on 20th anniversary of disappearance of Tamra Keepness
It has been 20 years since the disappearance of Tamra Keepness but the community continues to keep hope alive.
-
Moose Jaw police say doorbell pranks could lead to criminal charges
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is warning children to stop playing doorbell pranks, as they could lead to serious consequences.
-
Sask. construction company fined $25,000 for serious injury of worker
A Saskatchewan construction company has been fined $25,000 for an incident in 2022 that seriously injured a worker.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man charged with deadly Toronto subway stabbing
A Kitchener man is charged with second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing at a Toronto subway station.
-
How local alcohol businesses are reacting to LCBO strike
Locally owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
-
41 overdoses, four suspected drug-related deaths, in less than a week: WRIDS
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS) has issued a community drug alert after dozens of overdoses were reported in less than a week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon driver accused of causing a fatal crash did not have a driver’s licence, police say
Saskatoon police say the man accused of causing a crash that killed one woman and injured three others last month, did not have a valid driver’s license.
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
-
Sask. woman dies following fatal crash in Watrous
A 32-year-old woman from Watrous died after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
An eight-year-old boy from Los Angeles had his vacation to Montreal include a dramatic moment when a creature swimming underwater bit him causing a bloody scene at Jean Dore beach.
-
CRTC posts independent report on Rogers outage, says company made necessary changes
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
London
-
Intimate partner violence behind Woodstock neighbourhood shooting: Police
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
-
LCBO strike won’t mean a dry summer in London, Ont.
Some local producers of beer, wine, and liquor are taking a wait-and-see approach to the LCBO strike.
-
Cyclist struck in northeast London
London Police Services is using the assistance of a drone to help investigate a collision involving a cyclist this afternoon.
Barrie
-
Essa Township couple's human trafficking trial delayed until fall
The Essa Township couple facing charges in a human trafficking investigation will have to wait a while longer for their day in court.
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO Drone captures raging truck fire on Highway 400
A dump truck caught fire on Highway 400 near the Essa Road off-ramp.
-
Woman rescued from rapids by retired officer and off-duty firefighter
Provincial police say a retired officer and an off-duty firefighter jumped into action to rescue a woman who had fallen into raging rapids in Minden.
Windsor
-
Hundreds of local LCBO workers on strike
For the first time in the history of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), unionized staff are on strike — including about 525 workers from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. In Windsor, strikers took to three picket lines at 7:00 a.m. Friday.
-
Wheat field fires sparking up across southwestern Ontario
Firefighters in Amherstburg put out a wheat field fire earlier this week in the midst of the crop's harvest.
-
LaSalle swimmer named captain of Swimming Canada's 2024 Paris Olympics team
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has been named one of four team captains for Swimming Canada’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games team.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island to see $3B in BC Hydro upgrades, expansion over the next decade
British Columbia's power provider is planning to spend more than $3 billion on capital projects to upgrade and expand the electricity grid on Vancouver Island.
-
Video shows person of interest in Metro Vancouver murder investigation: police
Homicide investigators have released a video showing a man who police say is a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old in Maple Ridge, B.C.
-
Staff strike at B.C.'s Harrison Hot Springs after 'little progress' in bargaining
The union representing workers at B.C.'s Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa says members are on strike, and they are "fed up" with low wages and high workloads.
Kelowna
-
Man shot, 2 cars burned in suspected gang incident in Kamloops
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
-
B.C. expands heat pump rebate program as highs up to 40 C forecast in Interior
British Columbia residents are being told to brace for a coming heat wave that could send temperatures into the high 30s and beyond, with the government reminding people to check in on their neighbours.
-
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
Lethbridge
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Elliot Lake man charged for threating police with knife
A 62-year-old man from Elliot Lake, Ont., is facing multiple charges – including assault with a weapon – following an altercation with provincial police earlier this week.
-
Sault OPP arrest two for impaired driving on 4th of July
Two Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., residents are facing impaired driving charges in two separate incidents on the 4th of July.
-
Elliot Lake senior accused of threatening hardware store clerk with a knife
A 78-year-old from Elliot Lake, Ont., has been charged following an incident July 2 second at a local hardware store.
N.L.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.