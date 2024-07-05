CRTC posts independent report on Rogers outage, says company made necessary changes

Ottawa woman, cancer survivor, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
The report delivered to the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission says that since the outage, the telecom company has implemented the changes needed to address the cause of the outage and improve network resiliency and reliability.
In a separate letter posted to its website Thursday, the CRTC confirmed that Rogers has also implemented all the report's additional recommendations.
The report says an error by Rogers staff during the sixth phase of a seven-part network upgrade process caused a flood of data to the core network routers, which crashed.
Once the outage occurred, the report says it was prolonged in part because Rogers staff didn’t have backup connectivity from alternative service providers, and so they couldn’t communicate with each other.
The outage in the early morning of July 8 two years ago lasted more than 24 hours and affected more than 12 million customers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.
An eight-year-old boy from Los Angeles had his vacation to Montreal include a dramatic moment when a creature swimming underwater bit him causing a bloody scene at Jean Dore beach.
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
The Opposition Conservatives vowed Friday that a future Pierre Poilievre-led government would remove the man the Liberals just appointed to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
After leaving a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean and at least nine people dead, Hurricane Beryl weakened as it chugged over open water toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, going from the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic to Category 2 by the afternoon.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Amid the ongoing fallout from U.S. President Joe Biden’s debate performance, talk in many top Democratic circles has already moved to who Kamala Harris’ running mate would be.
History is at stake for both Venezuela and Canada when they meet on Friday in Arlington, Texas, in the second Copa America quarter-final.
Vancouver's beloved Kitsilano Pool will be open to the public this summer after all, according to Mayor Ken Sim.
Homicide investigators have released a video showing a man who police say is a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old in Maple Ridge, B.C.
British Columbia's power provider is planning to spend more than $3 billion on capital projects to upgrade and expand the electricity grid on Vancouver Island.
John Tzannis says he is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured after a 14-year-old driver rear-ended him on Highway 401 in Mississauga, sending his work van spinning into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.
Peel police have made five arrests in connection with a series of “violent extortion incidents” that led to the formation of a dedicated task force this winter.
Two Halton Regional Police officers shot and killed a 29-year-old man after finding him stabbing another man with a knife in the living room of an Oakville home in March, the province’s police watchdog has found.
A Calgary preschool closed due to a suspected case of E. coli is set to reopen next week, as it says the case was a false alarm.
Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision involving a CTrain and a pedestrian in northeast Calgary on Friday morning.
Paladin security workers at the Calgary International Airport are rallying against their employer after they say the company refused to provide them with mandated bathroom breaks and access to water.
Court documents are detailing for the first time the series of events that led to Hawkesbury doctor Brian Nadler being charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four of his patients—charges he was acquitted of this week.
Residents in the Carlington neighbourhood are sounding the alarm over a continued spike in crime and drug use that they are blaming on nearby supportive housing residences operated by Shepherds of Good Hope.
Mattel has partnered up with Grazy, a Quebec foodtech company that has created a special ice cream flavour to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the iconic doll Barbie.
A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Square Victoria in downtown Montreal.
An investigation is underway after a child drowned in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday.
Charges have been stayed in a $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
The Edmonton Oilers shed salary on Friday, swapping forwards with the Buffalo Sabres in sending Ryan McLeod and prospect Ty Tullio east for Matthew Savoie, a St. Albert native who was drafted by Buffalo ninth overall in 2022.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
A 24-year-old man from Timberlea, N.S., is wanted of a provincewide arrest warrant.
A stormwater system and other nearby infrastructure are set to be upgraded in downtown Dartmouth, N.S.
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a serious collision on Friday.
The province is looking for feedback from Manitobans on how to improve the safety of an intersection that was the site of a deadly crash last year.
Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from July 5-7, 2024
It has been 20 years since the disappearance of Tamra Keepness but the community continues to keep hope alive.
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is warning children to stop playing doorbell pranks, as they could lead to serious consequences.
A Saskatchewan construction company has been fined $25,000 for an incident in 2022 that seriously injured a worker.
A Kitchener man is charged with second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing at a Toronto subway station.
Locally owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS) has issued a community drug alert after dozens of overdoses were reported in less than a week.
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
Some local producers of beer, wine, and liquor are taking a wait-and-see approach to the LCBO strike.
London Police Services is using the assistance of a drone to help investigate a collision involving a cyclist this afternoon.
An early-morning fire closed the Cookstown Foodland grocery store on Friday.
A 40-year-old man involved in a collision in Newmarket last month has died.
A dump truck caught fire on Highway 400 near the Essa Road off-ramp.
For the first time in the history of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), unionized staff are on strike — including about 525 workers from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. In Windsor, strikers took to three picket lines at 7:00 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters in Amherstburg put out a wheat field fire earlier this week in the midst of the crop's harvest.
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has been named one of four team captains for Swimming Canada’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games team.
British Columbia's power provider is planning to spend more than $3 billion on capital projects to upgrade and expand the electricity grid on Vancouver Island.
Homicide investigators have released a video showing a man who police say is a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old in Maple Ridge, B.C.
The union representing workers at B.C.'s Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa says members are on strike, and they are "fed up" with low wages and high workloads.
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
British Columbia residents are being told to brace for a coming heat wave that could send temperatures into the high 30s and beyond, with the government reminding people to check in on their neighbours.
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Two Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., residents are facing impaired driving charges in two separate incidents on the 4th of July.
A 78-year-old from Elliot Lake, Ont., has been charged following an incident July 2 second at a local hardware store.
One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near the northwestern Ontario community of Rossport.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
A new documentary filmed in Nova Scotia by marine biologist and veterinarian Dr. Chris Harvey Clark explores the increased number of white shark observations in Canadian waters.
A never-before-lived-in mansion in Whistler is on the market for $17.9 million – with the listing describing it as a 'steal for the international buyer' due to the current exchange rate, which puts the price in U.S. dollars at $13.1 million.
Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was 'too bad' downtown.
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada has lost its standing in the world under the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he criticizes as an ill-prepared leader who prioritizes politics and makes big pronouncements without any follow-through.
The Opposition Conservatives vowed Friday that a future Pierre Poilievre-led government would remove the man the Liberals just appointed to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says he is 'looking forward to making a real difference' as the government's new special adviser on Jewish community relations and antisemitism.
Plague, one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history, caused an estimated 50 million deaths in Europe during the Middle Ages when it was known as the Black Death.
On two separate occasions and without prompting, Tracy Polewczuk says she was informed that she would be eligible for medical assistance in dying (MAID) even though she didn't ask for it.
A brand of instant noodles sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario has been recalled due to undeclared peanut in the ingredients – posing a potential allergy risk to consumers.
Discovering your phone was lost or stolen can be a stressful experience. Here are steps to help recover your device and protect your data.
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Bulgarian archeologists stumbled upon unexpected treasure this week during a dig in an ancient Roman sewer - a well-preserved, marble statue depicting the Greek god Hermes.
Film critic Richard Crouse made a list to help make movie night enjoyable for all members of the family, no matter what age.
Kendrick Lamar turned the visual of his Drake diss track into a family affair. The song is part of what has become a very public feud between Lamar and Drake.
The British power couple got hitched in 1999, fusing the worlds of fashion and football forever. While their marriage has endured 25 years later, the pair have come to regret some of the minor details of their big day.
An Ontario judge has authorized a sale process which could see The Body Shop Canada land new owners.
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
Several North American department stores are joining forces under a deal that will see Hudson's Bay Co. buy Neiman Marcus and spin it out into a larger business along with some of its other prestige retailers.
A Toronto woman who had been searching for her biological parents since she was a child finally has the answers she longed for at the age of 77.
Whether it’s from dangerous currents, seemingly placid lakes or swimming pools, the drowning statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are shocking.
Billionaire heir Anant Ambani is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant later this month, in a lavish ceremony widely described as the country's wedding of the year.
History is at stake for both Venezuela and Canada when they meet on Friday in Arlington, Texas, in the second Copa America quarter-final.
Substitute Mikel Merino headed Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship as they snatched a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time on Friday.
Jessica Campbell is making history in the National Hockey League (NHL) by recently being hired as the first female full-time coach for the Seattle Krakens.
For the first time ever, Tesla cars have been placed on a Chinese government purchase list, according a to state-owned media outlet.
CDK Global said 'substantially all' of the nearly 15,000 car dealerships that use its software across North America are back online to its core management system, almost two weeks since a cyber incident caused a software blackout.
Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.
