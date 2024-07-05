Canada

    • CRTC posts independent report on Rogers outage, says company made necessary changes

    A person looks at their cellphone displaying a Rogers service interruption alert in Montreal on July 8, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes) A person looks at their cellphone displaying a Rogers service interruption alert in Montreal on July 8, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes)
    Share

    An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.

    The report delivered to the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission says that since the outage, the telecom company has implemented the changes needed to address the cause of the outage and improve network resiliency and reliability.

    In a separate letter posted to its website Thursday, the CRTC confirmed that Rogers has also implemented all the report's additional recommendations.

    The report says an error by Rogers staff during the sixth phase of a seven-part network upgrade process caused a flood of data to the core network routers, which crashed.

    Once the outage occurred, the report says it was prolonged in part because Rogers staff didn’t have backup connectivity from alternative service providers, and so they couldn’t communicate with each other.

    The outage in the early morning of July 8 two years ago lasted more than 24 hours and affected more than 12 million customers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News