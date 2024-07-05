Sci-Tech

    • Bulgarian archeologists find marble god in ancient Roman sewer

    Bulgarian archeologists stumbled upon a well-preserved, marble statue depicting the Greek god Hermes. (Reuters screenshot) Bulgarian archeologists stumbled upon a well-preserved, marble statue depicting the Greek god Hermes. (Reuters screenshot)
    Share
    RUPITE, Bulgaria -

    Bulgarian archeologists stumbled upon unexpected treasure this week during a dig in an ancient Roman sewer - a well-preserved, marble statue depicting the Greek god Hermes.

    The discovery of the 6.8-foot (2-metre) tall statue was made during excavation work at the site of the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica in southwestern Bulgaria, which lies close to the Greek border.

    Archeologists leading the work said that after an earthquake devastated the sprawling city in about A.D. 388, the statue had been carefully placed in the sewers and covered with soil, explaining its good condition.

    "Its head is preserved. (It's in a) very good condition. There are a few fractures on the hands," said Lyudmil Vagalinski, who led the team of archeologists, adding that the statue was a Roman copy of an ancient Greek original.

    Heraclea Sintica was a sprawling city founded by the ancient Macedonian king Philip II of Macedon, between 356 B.C. and 339 B.C. in what is now the Bulgarian region of Pirin Macedonia.

    Archeologists say that the people of the Heraclea Sintica likely attempted to preserve the statue, even after Christianity was adopted as the official religion in the Roman Empire.

    "Everything pagan was forbidden, and they have joined the new ideology, but apparently they took care of their old deities," he said.

    After the earthquake, the Heraclea Sintica fell into a rapid decline and was abandoned by around A.D. 500.

    (Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Reporting by Spasiyana Sergieva; Editing by Helen Popper)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News