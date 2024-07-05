Sports

    • Canada beat Venezuela on penalties to reach Copa America semifinals

    Canada's Jacob Shaffelburg (14) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Canada's Jacob Shaffelburg (14) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Share

    ARLINGTON, Texas, July 5 (Reuters) - Canada claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Venezuela on Friday to reach the Copa America semifinals for the first time after an absorbing contest finished 1-1.

    With the teams all square after five attempts each, Wilker Angel had his spot-kick saved by Maxime Crepeau in the shootout and Ismael Kone buried the winning penalty to send Canada through.

    Canada, who scored just one goal across their three group stage matches, began the match with uncharacteristic urgency and their pressure paid off in the 13th minute as Jacob Shaffelburg steered home a Jonathan David cross.

    Venezuela found the equalizer in the 64th minute through leading goalscorer Salomon Rondon, who spotted Canada's Crepeau off his line and produced an audacious lob that sailed over the scrambling goalkeeper into the empty net.

    Canada will face defending champions Argentina in New Jersey on Tuesday for a chance to play in the July 14 final.

    (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden rejects independent medical evaluation in ABC interview as he fights to stay in race

    U.S. President Joe Biden, fighting to save his endangered reelection effort, used a highly anticipated TV interview Friday to repeatedly reject taking an independent medical evaluation that would show voters he is up for serving another term in office while blaming his disastrous debate performance on a 'bad episode' and saying there were 'no indications of any serious condition.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News