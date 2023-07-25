Ottawa buying nine Airbus planes to replace Polaris fleet, including PM's plane
The federal government has signed a $3.6-billion contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris transport planes, one of which is used by high-ranking government officials including the prime minister and Governor General.
In addition to the VIP service, the Royal Canadian Air Force uses the Polaris planes for air-to-air refuelling and personnel transport.
The fleet of five planes has been flown by the RCAF 437 transport squadron since 1992, and its lifespan is set to end in 2027. Government officials say extending that further would be extremely difficult due to the age of the technology.
The new fleet of planes, which will be named the CC-330 Husky, includes four new and five used aircraft that are being outfitted to feature the same capabilities.
The government bought the used planes from a company in Kuwait, and two of them are set to begin flying out of Ottawa International Airport this fall.
One of those will be painted in a way that is similar to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's current plane, and it is expected to be delivered this summer. Officials would not say whether it will be ready for use in September, when Trudeau is expected to attend the G20 summit in India.
The aging Polaris fleet has caused issues for Trudeau throughout his time in office.
A problem in October 2016 required the aircraft to return to Ottawa 30 minutes after taking off with Trudeau, who was en route to Belgium to sign the Canada-Europe free-trade deal.
In October 2019, the VIP plane rolled into a wall while being towed into a hangar at 8 Wing Trenton, sustaining "significant structural damage to the nose and right engine cowling," according to the Air Force.
The plane was out of service for several months that year. A backup aircraft was used to take Trudeau to the NATO summit in December 2019, but it was grounded in London when the Air Force discovered a problem with one of the engines.
Canadian crews have been training to fly the new aircraft in the United Kingdom since January. On average, it takes about three months of training for a Polaris pilot to be ready to fly the new Airbus, National Defence officials said in a background briefing for reporters on Tuesday.
Two of the used planes were purchased for US$102 million last June and the remaining three were bought this month at a cost of US$150 million.
The Airbus contract includes advanced training devices and a full flight simulator, which will eliminate the need to send crews to Germany to train twice a year, officials said.
The Husky planes will be able to perform air-to-air refuelling for Canada's NATO allies, including F-35 fighter jets and the U.S. Air Force's fighter jets. Canada has committed to buying 88 F-35 planes, which are set to be delivered starting in 2026.
Defence Department officials said the fleet will be housed at three bases: one in the east, one in the west and one in the north, but they have not yet determined exactly where those will be.
New infrastructure is part of the contract as well, because the planes are about 50 per cent heavier and 50 per cent wider than those in the current fleet. The government is looking at commercial sites and existing National Defence properties as part of that work.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
Ottawa buying nine Airbus planes to replace Polaris fleet, including PM's plane
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, responding to enormous GOP pressure to demonstrate support for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
Canada
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
-
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
-
Education minister orders review into allegations of TDSB principal who died
Ontario’s education minister says his staff will review the allegations of a principal who died by suicide months after launching a lawsuit against the Toronto District School Board for allegedly failing to support him when he was accused of racism during a professional training session.
-
Fast-growing wildfire burning near Invermere, B.C., prompts evacuation order, alerts
Dozens of residents living in B.C.’s Columbia Valley are being told to leave their homes after a fast-growing wildfire was discovered in the area Monday.
-
How Paul Bernardo's prison transfer renewed an old legal debate over just two words
The federal Conservatives say Canadians angry over Paul Bernardo's move to a medium-security prison have a Liberal government law to blame.
World
-
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, responding to enormous GOP pressure to demonstrate support for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
-
Abortion rights amendment cleared for Ohio's November ballot, promising expensive fight this fall
A proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing access to abortion made Ohio's fall ballot Tuesday, setting up what promises to be a volatile and expensive fight rife with emotional messaging and competing factual claims.
-
DeSantis cuts a third of his presidential campaign staff as he mounts urgent reset
Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis is cutting far more campaign staff than previously thought as he works to reset his stumbling campaign amid unexpected financial trouble.
-
Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill
Israeli doctors began a 24-hour strike and black ads covered newspaper front pages on Tuesday in a furore over the hard-right government's ratification of the first part of a judicial overhaul that critics fear endangers independence of the courts.
-
Israeli doctors walk off the job and more strikes are threatened after law weakening courts passes
Thousands of Israeli doctors walked out of work, labour leaders threatened a general strike and senior justices rushed home from a trip abroad Tuesday, a day after the government approved a law weakening the country's supreme court that critics say will erode the system of checks and balances.
-
DeSantis involved in car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events, no injuries
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he travelled to campaign events in Tennessee for his 2024 presidential bid but wasn't injured, his campaign said.
Politics
-
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
-
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
-
Ottawa buying nine Airbus planes to replace Polaris fleet, including PM's plane
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Health
-
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
-
Youth in food-insecure homes made more visits to doctors for mental health: study
The Canadian Medical Association Journal has published a study saying that because of financial problems, children and adolescents under 18 in food-insecure Ontario homes made 55 per cent more visits to doctors for mental health reasons compared to those who had enough to eat.
-
'This is the start of preparing for the next emergency': Calls for inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response
A new series published in the BMJ medical journal is calling for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response.
Sci-Tech
-
'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans
People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.
-
House Republicans plan to hold Meta's Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
The Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is threatening to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress for failing to supply documents related to an investigation into supposed censorship by tech companies of conservatives.
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
Entertainment
-
'Nostalgia marketing': How Barbie's massive marketing campaign worked so well
While 'Barbenheimer' certainly increased the hype for this history-making box office weekend, Barbie was already on track for a record box office before the memes kicked off, with a massive marketing campaign that experts say is difficult to replicate.
-
Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers
SAG-AFTRA held its largest and most star-studded rally yet Tuesday in Times Square in a picket sign-waving show of solidarity 12 days into the actors strike.
-
'Barbenheimer' breaks summer box-office records at Cineplex on opening weekend
Cineplex says the opening weekend for 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' raked in the company's highest summer box office weekend of all time.
Business
-
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
-
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip peers in U.S., despite improvements
Canada's two biggest airlines saw a far higher proportion of their flights delayed than many of their American peers, according to figures from an aviation data firm.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to 15-month high as earnings reports roll in
Wall Street strengthened Tuesday after more companies reported fatter profits for the spring than expected.
Lifestyle
-
Beachgoers beware, this controversial piece of swimwear is back in style
After decades of banishment from mainstream wardrobes, one of fashion’s most divisive garments — the men’s swimming brief — is making a tentative return across the globe.
-
Zillennials: The newest micro-generation has a name
The term millennial refers to anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z refers to anyone born from 1997 through 2012, according to the Pew Research Center. Along the blurry edge at the cusp of the two generations, between Gen Y and Z, is where zillennials live.
-
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
On his 68th birthday, a white-bearded Wisconsin man won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West's annual Hemingway Days celebration that ends Sunday.
Sports
-
Mark Stone brings Stanley Cup back to childhood roots in Winnipeg
Standing in the middle of Keith Bodley Arena, the memories came rushing back for Vegas Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone – who had the Stanley Cup by his side the entire time – sharing stories from when he was a kid playing in the arena.
-
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
-
Canadian women look to showcase quality, experience against well-drilled Irish side
In need of points to keep its World Cup dream alive, Canada has to put it best foot forward Wednesday against Ireland after the frustration of a tournament-opening scoreless draw with Nigeria.
Autos
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.