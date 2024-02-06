Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne announced the new spending as part of Canada's economic plan.
"(Housing) is the central challenge in Canada right now," Freeland said Tuesday morning. "It's a central challenge in people's lives, and this is especially tire for Canadians who are struggling with the high cost of rent."
The $99-million "top-up" to the Canada Housing Benefit will support low-income renters by "delivering rent support payments directly to Canadians," a press release about the announcement explained.
Freeland also highlighted a recent $100-million commitment to emergency winter funding to help 85 communities provide more shelter spaces for people experiencing homelessness.
"This investment will help shelters increase their capacity and deliver essential services like temporary rental assistance and hot meals, which is so crucial during these cold winter months," Freeland said.
Ottawa is also attempting to address the affordability of groceries and other essentials by tripling annual funding to $5 million for Canada's Contributions Program for Non-profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations. On Tuesday, Champagne said this money will help create new projects in partnership with consumer advocacy groups to investigate price inflation and harmful business practices such as "shrinkflation" and "skimpflation" in grocery stores and "other forms of corporate greed" that have increased consumer prices.
"It is essential to increase competition to stabilize prices, and we need to use all the tools available to us to do so," Champagne said during Tuesday's press conference. "And the way to do that is to work in close collaboration with consumer advocacy groups across the nation, to be able to provide consumers with the resources they need to make informed purchasing decisions."
The additional housing funds announced Tuesday will bring the Canada Housing Benefit to $325 million for 2023-24. The aid will be dispersed through provincial and territorial rent support programs. By 2027-28, the program will have made rent more affordable for over 300,000 low-income households, according to the federal government.
This funding builds on last week's $362.4-million announcement to the Interim Housing Assistance Program, which provides resources to communities to shelter vulnerable asylum seekers.
"We know that many Canadians are struggling to make ends meet, struggling to juggle all of their bills at the end of the month, struggling to pay the rent, and that's why we've put in place the measures I've announced today," Freeland said. "We also know that we have an economic plan, and we have a lot more work to do on that plan to unlock a brighter future for everyone in our amazing country."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case, U.S. appeals court says
A U.S. federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president's claims that he is immune from prosecution.
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
Palestinian-Canadian appears to post to social media after being reported missing in Gaza
Mansour Shouman, the Palestinian-Canadian reported missing in Gaza, appears to have posted to social media for the first time in weeks on Tuesday.
King Charles: The royals who will step up in his absence
Here are brief details on the Royal Family, the rules of succession and who will step up in the king's absence:
'Oh my God!': Out-of-control truck takes out gas station and causes explosion
A dash cam captured the moment a truck came barrelling through the pumps at a gas station in New Mexico, and caused an explosion.
Former Maple Leafs player Jason Spezza 'heartbroken' over younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Meta to add 'AI generated' label to images created with OpenAI, Midjourney and other tools
Meta says it’s working to identify and label AI-generated images shared on its platforms that were created by third-party tools, as the company prepares for the 2024 election season.
Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Canada
-
Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
-
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
-
B.C. government stepping in on wine dispute with Alberta
The dispute fermenting between B.C. wineries and Alberta liquor stores has caught the attention of B.C.'s government.
-
Disruptions continue as N.S. emerges from under heavy snow
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Personal assistant was sexually and physically assaulted by boss, B.C. tribunal finds, awarding $100K for discrimination
A woman who was sexually harassed, assaulted and abused by her boss while working as a personal assistant has received the province's highest-ever award for this type of discrimination, according to B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.
-
Customers of Sask. auto dealer might be eligible for compensation: consumer affairs
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
World
-
Palestinian-Canadian appears to post to social media after being reported missing in Gaza
Mansour Shouman, the Palestinian-Canadian reported missing in Gaza, appears to have posted to social media for the first time in weeks on Tuesday.
-
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
-
'Oh my God!': Out-of-control truck takes out gas station and causes explosion
A dash cam captured the moment a truck came barrelling through the pumps at a gas station in New Mexico, and caused an explosion.
-
Landslides threaten California after L.A. is walloped with nearly half its seasonal rainfall in 2 days
Rainfall from one of the wettest storms in Southern California history was easing Tuesday after Los Angeles was bombarded with nearly half of its seasonal rainfall in just two days, but forecasters warned of a continuing threat for potentially deadly landslides on super-soaked ground.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case, U.S. appeals court says
A U.S. federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president's claims that he is immune from prosecution.
-
Another ship in the Red Sea has been attacked by a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drone
A ship traveling through the southern Red Sea was attacked by a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drone early on Tuesday, authorities said, the latest assault in their campaign targeting vessels over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Politics
-
Canadians shifting attention away from Ukraine, Conservative support waning: survey
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
-
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
-
Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Health
-
Drugmakers deepen efforts to tap into booming market for obesity drugs
Several publicly listed companies are now targeting the next big blockbuster opportunity: the weight-loss drug market.
-
Sharing own story of suicidal ideation, health minister says more discussion needed on MAID for mental illness
Canada's health minister is asking Parliament to slow down on his government's plan to expand access to medically assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.
-
California could legalize psychedelic therapy after rejecting 'magic mushroom' decriminalization
A pair of California lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday to allow people 21 and older to consume psychedelic mushrooms under professional supervision as part of an agenda to tackle the state's mental health and substance use crises.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta to add 'AI generated' label to images created with OpenAI, Midjourney and other tools
Meta says it’s working to identify and label AI-generated images shared on its platforms that were created by third-party tools, as the company prepares for the 2024 election season.
-
Tropical New Brunswick home to Dr. Seuss-like tree from around 350 million years ago
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
-
With 'superhuman' artificial intelligence looming, Canada needs law now: AI pioneer
Yoshua Bengio, dubbed a "godfather" of AI, told members of Parliament Monday that Ottawa should put a law in place immediately, even if that legislation is not perfect.
Entertainment
-
Canadians celebrated at 66th Grammy Awards
The carefully choreographed Grammys sometimes offer up a few surprises. On Sunday, it was Celine Dion.
-
Ukrainian-born Miss Japan gives up her title after an article about her affair with a married man
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
-
Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Business
-
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
-
Meta to add 'AI generated' label to images created with OpenAI, Midjourney and other tools
Meta says it’s working to identify and label AI-generated images shared on its platforms that were created by third-party tools, as the company prepares for the 2024 election season.
-
B.C. government stepping in on wine dispute with Alberta
The dispute fermenting between B.C. wineries and Alberta liquor stores has caught the attention of B.C.'s government.
Lifestyle
-
What infectious disease specialists say they would never do
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
-
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
-
'I have been in shock for months': Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Sports
-
Super Bowl is expected to smash betting records. 68M U.S. adults set to wager legally or otherwise
Nearly 68 million American adults -- about one in four -- plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, setting a record by a wide margin, according to the gambling industry's national trade association.
-
Blue Jays greats coming to St. Marys, Ont. for Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame induction weekend
Former Toronto Blue Jays Russell Martin and Jimmy Key headline the 2024 class of inductees into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Marys, Ont. this summer.
-
NFL's Roger Goodell dismisses claims of Taylor Swift-Super Bowl script
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell laughed off claims that the league had "scripted" the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to allow the pop star to use the Super Bowl to bolster support for Joe Biden in the presidential election.
Autos
-
Customers of Sask. auto dealer might be eligible for compensation: consumer affairs
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
-
Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a 'childhood dream' come true
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
-
Tesla ordered to pay US$1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.