OTTAWA -- The House of Commons Speaker has rejected a Conservative attempt to revive a House order demanding the release of secret documents related to the firing of two scientists at Canada's highest security laboratory.

Anthony Rota says all business before the House - including the order to produce the documents - ended when Parliament was dissolved in August for a federal election.

Consequently, he says he can't rule on the matter unless the House or a Commons committee passes a new order.

The Conservatives had urged Rota to find that the Liberal government was in contempt of Parliament by going to court last June to prevent release of the documents on the grounds of national security.

Had Rota agreed, the Conservatives intended, with the support of other opposition parties, to pass a motion to issue a warrant to seize the documents from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The documents they want to see involve PHAC's decision to fire scientists Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, from their jobs at Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory last January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.