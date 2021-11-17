OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is defending his decision to remove Sen. Denise Batters from his caucus after she started a petition calling for an expedited review of his leadership, calling it “necessary,” while Batters said the move “speaks volumes” about O’Toole.

“You don't want to make that decision, but really she made it for herself,” he said Wednesday, on his way into a caucus meeting focused on preparing for the return of Parliament.

“We have to have all members of the team focused at that, and it was a necessary decision to make for the well-being of our caucus, of our Parliament, and of the country,” he said, defending his decision to remove Batters but not other caucus members who have spoken critically of O’Toole’s 2021 election performance.

“We've had two very, very good national caucus meetings, some going as long as six hours and we've united on our way forward as a team. People that are now allowing their frustrations and their own personal agendas, or issues on the pandemic to interfere with our progress are not part of the team,” O’Toole said.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Batters said she is, and “always will be a Conservative,” but said that the current leader “cannot tolerate criticism.”

“After the election, I raised my concerns with Mr. O’Toole directly. He did not respond and he did not act. I then asked publicly that our members have a voice. His response now is to kick me out,” she said.

“If Mr. O’Toole is certain that the members of our party support the new direction in which he is taking our party, he should have nothing to fear by facing our members democratically in an expedited confidence vote. That he is fighting against this with threats and intimidation to Caucus speaks volumes,” said Batters.

Here’s Conservative Leader @erinotoole on his way into a caucus meeting talking about his decision to remove @denisebatters from the caucus. He walked in today flanked by his House leadership team, MPs who spoke to reporters voiced support for his move last night. #cdnpoli #cpc pic.twitter.com/cpLg14nKZJ — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) November 17, 2021

