Karen Read's deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Boston police officer boyfriend’s death

The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
A judge declared a mistrial Monday after jurors deadlocked in the case of Karen Read, a woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by striking him with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm, a case that drew outsize attention thanks to true crime fanatics, conspiracy theorists and Read’s pink-shirted supporters.
Read, a former adjunct professor at Bentley College, faced second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Officer John O’Keefe, a 16-year member of the Boston police who was found outside a Canton home of another Boston police officer in January 2022. An autopsy found O’Keefe died of hypothermia and blunt force trauma.
Prosecutors said Read and O’Keefe had been drinking heavily before she dropped him off at a party at the home of Brian Albert, a fellow officer. They said she hit him with her SUV before driving away.
The defense sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually was killed inside Albert’s home and then dragged outside and left for dead. They argued that investigators focused on Read because she was a “convenient outsider” who saved them from having to consider other suspects, including Albert and other law enforcement officers at the party.
On Friday, a jury foreperson told the judge that they hadn’t reached a unanimous verdict despite an “exhaustive review of the evidence.” The judge told jurors to keep trying.
Testimony during the two-month trial focused on shoddy police work and relationships between the parties. Police acknowledged using red plastic cups to collect blood evidence and a leaf blower to try to clear away snow to reveal evidence. The lead investigator acknowledged making crude statements about Read in texts from his personal cellphone.
Experts disagreed on whether O’Keefe’s injuries were consistent with being hit by Read’s luxury SUV, which had a broken taillight. The defense contended the injuries were caused by an altercation and the Albert family’s aggressive dog.
While the drama played out in a courtroom, dozens of Read’s supporters dressed in pink gathered each day outside, carrying “Free Karen Read” signs and mobbing her when she arrived each day. Motorists honked their horns in support. A smaller group of people who want Read convicted also turned up.
Prosecutors relied on several first responders who testified that Read admitted that she hit O’Keefe — saying “I hit him” — as well as evidence that Read was legally intoxicated or close to it eight hours later, after she returned to the house with friends and they found the body.
Several witnesses testified the couple had a stormy relationship that had begun to sour. Prosecutors presented angry texts between the couple hours before O’Keefe died. They also played voice messages from Read to O’Keefe that were left after she allegedly struck him, including one left minutes afterward saying, “John I (expletive) hate you.”
Defense attorneys sought to poke holes in the police investigation, noting that Albert’s house was never searched for signs of a fight involving O’Keefe and that the crime scene was not secured. They suggested that some evidence -- like pieces of her SUV’s cracked taillight, a broken drinking glass and even a strand of hair -- was planted by police.
A turning point in the trial came when lead investigator, State Trooper Michael Proctor, took the stand. He acknowledged sending offensive texts about Read to friends, family and fellow troopers during the investigation. He apologized for the language he used but insisted they had no influence on the investigation.
In his texts, he called Read several names, including “whack job.” At one point, he texted his sister that he wished Read would “kill herself,” which he told jurors was a figure of speech. And despite having relationships with several witnesses, he remained on the case.
Two expert witnesses hired by the U.S. Department of Justice during an investigation of police handling of the case testified for the defense, providing a scientific analysis for their conclusion that O’Keefe’s injuries and the physical evidence didn’t sync with the prosecution theory that he was struck and injured by Read’s 7,000-pound (3,175-kilogram) vehicle.
O’Keefe had a significant head injury and other injuries but lacked significant bruising or broken bones typically associated with being hit by a vehicle at the speed indicated by GPS and the SUV’s onboard computer.
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
The Maple Leaf is flying on lampposts, flagpoles and patios across the country as cities from coast to coast welcome thousands of revellers for Canada Day.
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
Toronto police say they're investigating a pair of suspected hate-motivated offences after two city synagogues were damaged early Sunday morning.
Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.
The Vatican has banned workers at St Peter's Basilica from having visible tattoos or body piercings to maintain 'decorum.'
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
Some police services in Canada are using facial recognition technology to help solve crimes, while other police forces say human rights and privacy concerns are holding them back from employing the powerful digital tools.
Scientists tracking the spread of bird flu are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance may keep them several steps behind a new pandemic, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen leading disease experts.
How hot is too hot for exercising outdoors? Is it safe to exercise outside at some times of the day? Should younger or older people take more precautions in the heat?
Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized and usually unreported use of their content to train generative artificial intelligence systems.
As Florida's ban on "lab-grown" meat is set to go into effect next week, one manufacturer hosted a last hurrah — at least for now — with a cultivated meat-tasting party in Miami.
Renauld White, an actor and trailblazing model whose career spanned decades, had died, according to his modelling agency. He was 80.
Eddie Murphy is reflecting on some of the “cheap shots” he feels he’s taken over the years.
Will Smith stood in a circle of fire — joined by Fridayy and the gospel choir Sunday Service — to make the live debut of his latest single, 'You Can Make It,' at the 2024 BET Awards.
Trying to get a table at a buzzy new restaurant in New York or Los Angeles? You’ll have better luck if you’re an American Express cardholder and pay the requisite hundreds of dollars in fees.
Keith Gill, the investor known as 'Roaring Kitty' who helped spur the meme stock mania of 2021, was sued by GameStop investors who said they lost money through his 'pump-and-dump' scheme for the videogame retailer.
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
Ramen isn't the first food to come to mind when you think of sweet treats. Cup Noodles is trying to change that — with a new s’mores-flavoured instant ramen.
Kylian Mbappé and France advanced to the European Championship quarterfinals after Randal Kolo Muani's deflected shot secured a 1-0 win over Belgium on Monday.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scratched from the lineup for Monday afternoon's Canada Day game against the Houston Astros because of pain in his right hand.
Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
The city is entering the final stages of resuming water service through its repaired feeder main, as water consumption continues to fall below the city’s threshold level.
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
Hikers hoping to spend Canada Day conquering the Grouse Grind are out of luck after mechanical issues on the Skyride gondola forced a full shutdown of the mountain.
It's Canada Day. The statutory holiday will see several events and celebrations held across the city, and some businesses and services closed. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your 2024 Canada Day,
Crews are working to stabilize Calgary’s water system as the final step in restoring the city’s water service following a major feeder line break.
Some parts of northwest Calgary experienced a flash flood on Sunday night, flooding basements and stranding a vehicle.
Our semi-annual Calgary municipal survey, conducted in mid-June this year, did not bring good news for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and many of her council. Indeed, from a public opinion perspective, their path over the past three years has been a rocky, downward journey.
July 1 is Canada Day and the nation’s capital does not fall short on activities and celebrations, according to the City of Ottawa.
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
Many streets are going to be closed to traffic during the Canada Day celebrations Monday, says the Government of Canada on its website.
It's Moving Day on Monday for many Quebecers. However, as anticipated by organizations, July 1 is a difficult day for many tenants, as nearly 1,300 households are still being assisted by a housing search service.
It's clear skies for Canada Day festivities in Montreal on Monday. Weather conditions will be ideal to take in the evening fireworks display at the Old Port, which is hosting its annual Canada Day celebrations.
The Montreal Canadiens awarded a one-season contract to forward Alex Barré-Boulet on Monday at the opening of NHL free agency.
Canada Day fireworks will go off in the greater Edmonton area at 11 p.m. Monday.
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, US$4-million contract and also extended Connor Brown's contract one year.
One person had died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.
A nearly 50-year-old church hall in Halifax is coming down at the end of summer, prompting a daycare and a non-profit organization using the space to find new accommodations.
A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.
A commercial building on Logan Avenue has been reduced to rubble after a fire tore through the structure Sunday evening.
A familiar face is returning to the Winnipeg Jets crease for the next two seasons.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) released photos of the suspect involved in an assault with a weapon on Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
Canada Day is on Monday, and here's what’s happening in the Queen City and some things to keep in mind.
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
Canada Day is almost here and there are a number of closures and scheduling changes planned for the holiday.
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood filled the street with thick, acrid smoke on Monday morning as emergency crews arrived on scene.
Alberta RCMP says one of its officers in the Lloydminster detachment fired his weapon in a public campground after a suspect stole an occupied RV and drove it towards him.
A viewer sent CTV News Northern Ontario a security camera photo of what appears to be a cougar crossing behind his camp.
A local teen is facing several impaired driving-related charges following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive in New Liskeard on Friday.
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike, but the counter at the London International Airport (LIA) remains dark.
Canada Day festivities are underway in London, Ont. and around southwestern Ontario.
Barrie Fire and Police are investigating a Canada Day morning fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel.
The City of Barrie has a full day of programming for the July 1st festivities.
Two Barrie Colts stars were drafted by NHL teams this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.
Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
A viewer sent CTV News Northern Ontario a security camera photo of what appears to be a cougar crossing behind his camp.
A 22-year-old from Elliot Lake has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle that didn’t have headlights turned on.
For the last several years Manitoulin Transport has been delivering food, medical supplies and cleaning materials to Ontario Wildlife Rescue centres across the province at no charge.
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
