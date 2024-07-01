World

    • Vatican bans tattoos and body piercings for St Peter's Basilica workers

    A woman sporting a tattoo with the word "Hope" on her hand films Pope Francis' Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A woman sporting a tattoo with the word "Hope" on her hand films Pope Francis' Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
    Share
    VATICAN CITY -

    The Vatican has banned workers at St Peter's Basilica from having visible tattoos or body piercings to maintain "decorum."

    The new regulation, published at the weekend, applies to the roughly 170 lay employees of the Fabbrica di San Pietro, the department in charge of the basilica.

    Father Enzo Fortunato, head of communications for the basilica, told Reuters on Monday that it codifies norms that "have been in place in the past in a different form."

    However, he denied Italian press reports indicating that lay people in unmarried relationships would also be banned from working at the Fabbrica di San Pietro, dismissing the reports as "gossip."

    The regulation states that staff must have "an exemplary religious and moral conduct, including in private and family life, in conformity with the doctrine of the Church."

    The Catholic Church teaches that sex between unmarried couples is sinful, and that even couples engaged to be married should observe chastity.

    Pope Francis has angered some conservatives by repeatedly saying that the Catholic Church should focus on mercy and forgiveness rather than on the strict enforcement of its rules.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News