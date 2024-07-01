Eddie Murphy is still stung by that David Spade joke on 'Saturday Night Live'

If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Eddie Murphy is reflecting on some of the “cheap shots” he feels he’s taken over the years.
The Oscar-nominated actor and comedian – whose new film, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” hits Netflix next week, was asked in an interview with the New York Times if he feels he’s received unfair treatment from the press and his peers over the years.
“Back in the old days, they used to be relentless on me, and a lot of it was racist stuff,” Murphy said.
After mentioning how it “was a whole different world” when he was coming up in the 1980s, Murphy brought up an instance “when David Spade said that s-–t about my career on ‘SNL.’”
The segment in question, from a December 1995 episode in which Spade did a year-in-review during “Hollywood Minute,” included a picture of Murphy on which Spade commented, “Look children, it’s a falling star. Make a wish.” Murphy told the Times the joke came after his film, “Vampire in Brooklyn,” had flopped at the box office.
“It was like: ‘Yo, it’s in-house! I’m one of the family, and you’re f-–king with me like that?’ It hurt my feelings like that,” Murphy said.
He rose to stardom on “SNL” as part of the core cast between 1980 and 1984, and is often cited as the reason the show was at one point saved from going off the air.
“The producers thought it was OK to say that. All the people that have been on that show, you’ve never heard nobody make no joke about anybody’s career. Most people that get off that show, they don’t go on and have these amazing careers. It was personal,” Murphy later added. “It was like, ‘Yo, how could you do that?’ My career? Really? A joke about my career? So I thought that was a cheap shot. And it was kind of, I thought – I felt it was racist.”
Spade later wrote about receiving a phone call from an upset Murphy after the bit and feeling horrible about his “stupid joke.”
“I’ve come to see Eddie’s point on this one, ” Spade wrote. “Everybody in showbiz wants people to like them. That’s how you get fans. But when you get reamed in a sketch or online or however, that s—t staaaangs. And it can add up quickly.”
Murphy has mostly stayed away from the long-running NBC sketch show over the years, though he appeared briefly in the “SNL” 40th anniversary special in 2015 and returned as a host to much fanfare in 2019.
“In the long run it’s all good, worked out great. I’m cool with David Spade, I’m cool with Lorne Michaels. I went back to SNL,” Murphy said this week. “It’s all love… but I had a couple of cheap shots!”
The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.
Eating higher levels of ultraprocessed food may shorten lifespans by more than 10 per cent, according to a new, unpublished study of over 500,000 people whom researchers followed for nearly three decades.
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.
Recent high school graduate Suborno Isaac Bari, 12, plans to start studying math and physics at New York University in the fall, but he’s already got his ambitious sights set on beginning a doctoral program.
A Florida judge released Monday afternoon the transcripts of a 2006 grand jury investigation that looked into sex trafficking and rape allegations made against the late millionaire and financier Jeffrey Epstein.
England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
The Maple Leaf is flying on lampposts, flagpoles and patios across the country as cities from coast to coast welcome thousands of revellers for Canada Day.
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
With dozens of WestJet flights unceremoniously cancelled to and from Vancouver International Airport Sunday, many travelers have been forced to sleep at the airport, or pay out of pocket for a flight from another airline.
Toronto police say they're investigating a pair of suspected hate-motivated offences after two city synagogues were damaged early Sunday morning.
The unmistakable smell of maple syrup and bacon drifted down Pennsylvania Avenue Monday morning not far from the United States Capitol building as families dressed in red and white gathered to celebrate home away from home at the Embassy of Canada in Washington.
A man in Maine who confessed to killing his parents and two of their friends and wounding three people in a highway shooting pleaded guilty to murder and other charges on Monday, and a judge sentenced him to the maximum term of life in prison.
Three people were shot and killed and two were wounded near the University of Cincinnati campus early Monday, police said. Two people were taken into custody, including one of the wounded.
A judge declared a mistrial Monday after jurors deadlocked in the case of Karen Read, a woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by striking him with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm, a case that drew outsize attention thanks to true crime fanatics, conspiracy theorists and Read’s pink-shirted supporters.
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
Some police services in Canada are using facial recognition technology to help solve crimes, while other police forces say human rights and privacy concerns are holding them back from employing the powerful digital tools.
Scientists tracking the spread of bird flu are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance may keep them several steps behind a new pandemic, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen leading disease experts.
How hot is too hot for exercising outdoors? Is it safe to exercise outside at some times of the day? Should younger or older people take more precautions in the heat?
Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized and usually unreported use of their content to train generative artificial intelligence systems.
The soft, pink blob stares at the camera with glassy eyes — before pulling its face into a dimpled smile.
As Florida's ban on "lab-grown" meat is set to go into effect next week, one manufacturer hosted a last hurrah — at least for now — with a cultivated meat-tasting party in Miami.
Former TV host Carlos Watson took the witness stand Monday in the criminal trial surrounding the collapse of his Ozy Media, insisting he hadn’t schemed to con the startup's backers.
Renauld White, an actor and trailblazing model whose career spanned decades, had died, according to his modelling agency. He was 80.
Trying to get a table at a buzzy new restaurant in New York or Los Angeles? You’ll have better luck if you’re an American Express cardholder and pay the requisite hundreds of dollars in fees.
Keith Gill, the investor known as 'Roaring Kitty' who helped spur the meme stock mania of 2021, was sued by GameStop investors who said they lost money through his 'pump-and-dump' scheme for the videogame retailer.
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
Retirement has historically lasted about two decades, but for some Canadians it is now extending to twice that amount of time as more live well into their 90s and beyond. That's making some rethink their investments, savings, expenses and when to retire.
Ramen isn't the first food to come to mind when you think of sweet treats. Cup Noodles is trying to change that — with a new s’mores-flavoured instant ramen.
The NHL lifted its ban on longtime coach Joel Quenneville and executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac on Monday, clearing the way for their return to the league more than two years after they were punished in the fallout from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.
Kylian Mbappé and France advanced to the European Championship quarterfinals after Randal Kolo Muani's deflected shot secured a 1-0 win over Belgium on Monday.
Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
The city is entering the final stages of resuming water service through its repaired feeder main, as water consumption continues to fall below the city’s threshold level.
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
Public transit users across Metro Vancouver are being charged between 5 and 15 cents more for fares going forward, as TransLink grapples with a massive funding gap.
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
It's Canada Day. The statutory holiday will see several events and celebrations held across the city, and some businesses and services closed. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your 2024 Canada Day,
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
The City of Calgary expects to have an update Tuesday on when indoor water-use reduction measures could be eased as work continues to stabilize the city’s water infrastructure.
Some parts of northwest Calgary experienced a flash flood on Sunday night, flooding basements and stranding a vehicle.
July 1 is Canada Day and the nation’s capital does not fall short on activities and celebrations, according to the City of Ottawa.
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
The Brockville Pipe and Drum Corp, alongside the Scarlet Clad Infantry Reenactors lead a march down King Street West and up Court House Avenue to celebrate Canada Day in Brockville, Ont.
It's Moving Day on Monday for many Quebecers. However, as anticipated by organizations, July 1 is a difficult day for many tenants, as nearly 1,300 households are still being assisted by a housing search service.
Juraj Slafkovsky got a Canada Day payday. The Montreal Canadiens signed the forward to an eight-year, US$60.8-million contract extension beginning in 2025-26.
It's clear skies for Canada Day festivities in Montreal on Monday. Weather conditions will be ideal to take in the evening fireworks display at the Old Port, which is hosting its annual Canada Day celebrations.
Canada Day fireworks will go off in the greater Edmonton area at 11 p.m. Monday.
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, US$4-million contract, and also extended contracts for both Connor Brown and Corey Perry.
The Canada Day long weekend is just around the corner and there's no shortage of planned events happening in the Edmonton area.
One person had died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.
Thousands came out to Sydney's Centre 200 for the official CBRM Canada Day festivities despite the rainy weather.
A nearly 50-year-old church hall in Halifax is coming down at the end of summer, prompting a daycare and a non-profit organization using the space to find new accommodations.
A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.
A heat warning is in effect in Churchill, Man., with the area expecting to see daytime highs around 30 C.
It was a record-breaking year for Pride Month in Manitoba, with thousands of people taking part in more than 15 Pride events across the province.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) released photos of the suspect involved in an assault with a weapon on Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
Canada Day is on Monday, and here's what’s happening in the Queen City and some things to keep in mind.
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
Canada Day is almost here and there are a number of closures and scheduling changes planned for the holiday.
Alberta RCMP says one of its officers in the Lloydminster detachment fired his weapon in a public campground after a suspect stole an occupied RV and drove it towards him.
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood filled the street with thick, acrid smoke on Monday morning as emergency crews arrived on scene.
Police in Prince Albert are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man on Canada Day as a homicide.
A viewer sent CTV News Northern Ontario a security camera photo of what appears to be a cougar crossing behind his camp.
A local teen is facing several impaired driving-related charges following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive in New Liskeard on Friday.
Canada Day festivities are underway in London, Ont. and around southwestern Ontario.
To celebrate the holiday, many different firework shows will be on display Monday night.
Barrie Fire and Police are investigating a Canada Day morning fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel.
The City of Barrie has a full day of programming for the July 1st festivities.
A man was found dead on the scene near an apartment fire in Owen Sound on Sunday.
Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.
Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Home sales in the month of May declined in North Bay in May, the only major city in northeastern Ontario that saw a decline compared to the same month in 2023.
A 22-year-old from Elliot Lake has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle that didn’t have headlights turned on.
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
