OTTAWA -- Longtime Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, who has been the face of the new intra-party caucus to raise the concerns of the unvaccinated in Canada, says Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole supports the initiative to create the group.

In an interview on CTV’s Question Period airing Sunday, Gladu also said that all members of the new caucus – between 15 and 30 Conservative MPs and Senators – support the leader, and that forming the group isn’t a sign of an internal rift.

“I support Erin, everyone that is in this working group supports Erin. These working groups are a very typical way that we do business whenever there is an issue that Conservative MPs have in common that they want to get on,” she said.

“We have a little working caucus, and so Erin approves of the process. We will do the, you know, the digging into the issues, hearing from experts, stakeholders, and then bring back that information to caucus.”

Gladu said she’s heard concerns from constituents about mandatory testing and vaccine disclosure.

“People are being forced to disclose this. And that is another issue that we need to talk about because what's next, what next? Will you be forced to disclose about your medical history?” she said.

Gladu wouldn't say if she was vaccinated against COVID-19, citing “medical privacy purposes.”

Among her colleagues, she said, there are a couple of medical exemptions and a couple people that haven’t disclosed, but it’s likely a “handful” of people aren’t yet vaccinated.

Gladu added that the group will sift through “multiple sources of data” and suggest “reasonable solutions” to both keep people safe and make sure personal freedoms are protected.

