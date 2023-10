'No more' climate tax carve-outs coming: natural resources minister

There will be "no more carve-outs coming" to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday.

In a scrum with reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting, Wilkinson faced a series of questions about the Liberals' three-year pause on the federal carbon tax on home heating oil, and whether the government is considering the calls coming from across the country and political spectrum to expand the affordability break across all forms of home heating.

"There will be no more carve-outs coming," Wilkinson said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the temporary break for households who use home heating oil, a move that primarily will assist Atlantic Canadians, alongside plans to double the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and to roll out new incentives to make it more affordable for those using heating oil to transition to heat pumps.

"Home heating oil is significantly more expensive. It has escalated significantly in the last couple of years," said Wilkinson, who is a B.C. MP. "It is predominantly a rural thing… there is a lot of energy poverty concentrated with people who actually use home heating oil. We have actually come up with a solution to get them off of that, and to reduce their overall expenditures."

The pollution pricing pivot on what has been the cornerstone of the government's environmental platform quickly saw Conservatives and western premiers balking at the unfairness, noting there's no comparable affordability break being offered to Canadians who may be struggling to afford to heat their homes using other more environmentally friendly and cost-effective forms of energy.

"Apparently we're going to have different tax rates in different constituencies depending on how people vote. Why is it, Mr. Speaker, that the Liberal MPs in… other freezing cold communities are not getting the same break? Is it because their local Liberal MP is utterly useless?" asked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre during Monday's carbon pricing-dominated question period.

LIBERALS GOVERN 'AS A COUNTRY'

The government has also come under considerable scrutiny over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings stating perhaps the Prairies need to "elect more Liberals" to secure carve-outs for other forms of home heating, in the context of questions over the internal caucus pressure underpinning the climb-down.

Several ministers faced questions Tuesday about how they plan to explain to their constituents that they won't be receiving a carbon tax break, beyond the existing rebate. One of the governing caucus' two Alberta MPs, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, sought to clarify that his party governs "as a country."

"I'm not going to sit here and tell different regions of the country who they should vote for, I fight for every one of the votes that I get," Boissonnault said. "What we've done in this particular case on the gas emissions and home heating oil, is to be responsive and flexible to a region of the country that simply doesn't have alternatives, and I do think it's going to help our plan succeed in the future."

Defending the carbon tax as "a very effective mechanism… to lower the consumption of carbon," Defence Minister and Ontario MP Bill Blair pointed to the "significant" quarterly rebate Canadians receive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not stop to answer questions on his way into the cabinet meeting, telling reporters that he will scrum ahead of question period.

After echoing some of the concerns of provincial carbon pricing opponents Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe about Trudeau's recent policy revision, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh held a press conference on Parliament Hill Tuesday, in which he slammed Trudeau's Liberals for being divisive.

"They've lost their credibility on climate change," Singh said. "They put in place a plan that should be bringing Canadians together and then used that instead to divide Canadians, and really, in a horrible way over the weekend the minister made it really clear that is exactly their approach… 'Who did you vote for? OK, you get a break. If you didn't vote for us, you don't get a break.' That is not the way to build a nation," Singh said.

The NDP leader also revived his call for the Liberals to lower costs for all Canadians heading into the winter, by taking the GST off home heating.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…