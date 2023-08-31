New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy

A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for months.

Konrad Winrich von Finckenstein has been appointed for a six-month term.

The former conflict-of-interest and ethics watchdog, Mario Dion, retired in February.

Martine Richard then took on the role in the interim in April, but stepped down just weeks later following criticism because she is the sister-in-law of Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc.