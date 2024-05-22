The best red carpet fashion at the Cannes Film Festival so far

The 76th edition of the most fashionable film festival is nearing its end, with a slew of directors, actors and writers have made their entrance on the hallowed Promenade de la Croisette in Cannes. This year, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig, “Killers of the Flower Moon” breakout star Lily Gladstone and James Bond actor Eva Green are among the festival’s jury members, along with Spanish director Juan Antonion Bayon and Turkish screenwriter Ebru Ceylan.

A new “Mad Max” prequel, “Furiosa,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy made its silver screen debut on May 15; followed by Francis Ford Coppola’s $120 million passion project, “Megalopolis,” starring Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza; as well as another Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone collaboration, “Kinds of Kindness,” featuring Hunter Schafer, Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley.

The south of France is packed to the hilt with film’s fashion darlings, many of whom have been out in full force. We’ve seen Demi Moore in a sculptural Schiaparelli gown, Hunter Schafer in a mesmerising liquid satin Armani Privé frock and Naomi Campbell enjoying a full circle moment in a vintage shimmering Chanel gown she first wore on the runway in 1996. The festival has a well-documented history of standout sartorial moments, and it’s clear this year is no exception.

To see all the best looks from the event, keep scrolling.

Greta Gerwig in Maison Margiela, May 14. (Gerald Matzka / picture alliance / Getty Images)

Cindy Bruna in Laruicci, May 15. (Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy in Jacquemus, May 14. (Arnold Jerocki / GC Images / Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig in Armani Privé, May 15. (Gisela Schober / German Select / Getty Images) Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior couture, May 15. (Gisela Schober / German Select / Getty Images)

Sabrina Dhowre Elba in Fendi couture, May 15. (Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images)

Meryl Streep in Dior couture, May 14. (Gisela Schober / German Select / Getty Images)