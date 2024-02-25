Politics

    • NDP still plans to 'squeeze' as much as possible from deal with Liberals: Singh

    Share

    The NDP plans to “squeeze as much as (it) can out of the Liberals” before their confidence-and-supply agreement runs out in 2025, according to leader Jagmeet Singh.

    On Friday, Singh told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, in an interview airing Sunday, the NDP and the Liberals had reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation this week, with just days to go before the March 1 deadline his party had set.

    Pharmacare is one of the key commitments included in the confidence-and-supply deal, penned nearly two years ago, which sees the NDP prop up the Liberals in exchange for progress on certain policies.

    With a dwindling list of line items that have yet to be checked off, Kapelos asked Singh whether he plans to stay in the deal until 2025 as agreed, or add to his demands of the Liberals.

    “The dental care piece, which is significant, that's not yet completely rolled out,” Singh said. “So we still need to see a rollout. We want to see people receiving that care. We want to see it work.

    “The pharmacare, we've locked in these important commitments, we also want to see that happen,” he added. “So there's still more work to be done, and we want to make sure that work is completed, but we're not going to let the Liberals off the hook.”

    The federal government is rolling out the Canadian Dental Care Plan in phases, but it doesn’t yet include everybody.

    As part of the pharmacare deal announced Friday, Singh said coverage for diabetes medication and contraceptives will roll out in the shorter term, with the broader universal, single-payer pharmacare plan implemented on a timeline yet to be determined.

    “We've been very clear with them,” Singh said. “If they break their commitments, they break their promise, they don't follow through, we have repercussions that we can we can put in place.”

    In the weeks leading up to Friday’s announcement, the NDP had warned that failure to deliver pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline would jeopardize the confidence-and-supply agreement.

    Singh has also criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, saying in the interview that if left to them, pharmacare would likely be delayed “indefinitely.”

    He said his message to Canadians is that it’s the NDP pushing the Liberals to act on the affordability measures laid out in the confidence-and-supply deal.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation

    Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News