    • NDP pushing Liberals to include national school food program in upcoming budget

    OTTAWA -

    New Democrats say they are pushing for the Liberal government to fund a national school food program in the upcoming federal budget.

    The party says it has already been talking to the Liberals about it and the minority government seems open to the idea.

    The Liberal government opened up roundtable talks in 2022 with teachers, parents, children and youth about a national school food policy.

    The New Democrats say lunch programs, like the ones that already exist in British Columbia under a provincial NDP government, can ensure that kids get a healthy meal each day.

    The NDP has agreed to support the minority government on key parliamentary votes until 2025 -- including on the budget -- in exchange for movement on shared priorities.

    The Liberals plan to release the next federal budget on April 16.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

