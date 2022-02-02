While the trucker protests seen in Ottawa and other parts of the country may have been an "enabling" event for some Conservative caucus members to oust Erin O'Toole, the party's problems run deeper than just the leader, said Nanos Research's Nik Nanos on the latest episode of Trend Line.

"The fact that this particular vote is or has occurred is actually a problem for the Conservatives," said Nanos, who added that big questions about the future of the party would have remained even if O'Toole won the support of caucus and remained as leader.

"The Conservatives have to be united. If they're not united, they can't win the election period. Full stop," he said. "Parties don't win when they can't even agree on some fundamentals."

And the Conservatives aren't the only party with leadership issues, said Nanos. Justin Trudeau's latest preferred prime minister tracking numbers – who Canadians want to see as the next prime minister – are at their lowest point since 2019.

