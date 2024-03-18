MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the "State of Palestine," among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
The NDP opposition day motion, while non-binding, is already generating considerable attention and division among MPs.
It calls for nine steps the federal government should take, including demanding an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages; suspending the trade of all military goods with Israel while doing more to stop illegal arms trade to Hamas; and advocating for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories.
The motion also implores the Canadian government to lift the 1,000-person limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians looking to flee Gaza; ban extremist settlers from Canada; and maintain Canada's recognition of Israel's right to exist and to live in peace with its neighbours.
Overall, it is the New Democrats' position that recognizing Palestine as a state could help accelerate a deeper diplomatic process.
Opposition day motions are a chance for the non-governing parties to force votes on topics of their choosing, and this comes after the federal NDP has been calling for a ceasefire for close to six months.
Debate got underway in the House of Commons at noon, and is slated to continue throughout the day, with the exception for the special tributes after question period to former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney. The motion is expected to come to a vote around 7:30 p.m. ET.
Speaking to the proposal, which she is taking the lead on, NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson said the time has come to "recognize Palestine," during a lengthy address laying out the left-of-centre party's position.
"We've seen the complete failure of the international community to stop the unfolding carnage in Gaza, and we are dismayed by the failure of Canada's Liberal government to stand up for what is right, for the rule of international law, for humanity, for peace," McPherson said, calling the choice to not do more to aid starving children who "are not Hamas," political.
Amid an ongoing rift within the Liberal party over the government's handling of the conflict, some Liberal MPs have indicated plans to support the motion, issuing detailed explanations online, while others are anticipated to oppose the motion, calling it "not smart."
Talks were taking place between the Liberals and their supply-and-confidence deal NDP partners behind the scenes leading up to the debate, about the wording of the motion and potential amendments.
While it remains to be seen how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet will vote, during debate Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly indicated resistance, calling the motion flawed.
"We can't change foreign policy based on an opposition motion," Joly said. "Our position has been clear, it is a position that many G7 for foreign ministers have been expressing across the world, which is: we need a hostage deal, we need to make sure that we get to a humanitarian ceasefire, humanitarian aid must go into Gaza."
Last week the foreign minister—who has long advocated for a two-state solution— visited the Middle East where she met with representatives including President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
"These conversations are not always easy. We don't all share the same perspective, but we all share the goal of peace and stability in the region. And so, we must be pragmatic and find a way forward together," she said.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he will be voting against the motion, and his MPs are expected to follow his lead, with Deputy Conservative Leader Melissa Lantsman telling McPherson that she "should be ashamed of herself" for advancing a motion that does not hold Hamas accountable "in any way."
Bloc Quebecois MP Mario Beaulieu told the House during Monday's debate that his party intends to back the motion.
Israel's Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed has spoken out against the motion, stating that the "one-sided recognition of a Palestinian state rewards Hamas – a listed terrorist organization by the Government of Canada – for its sadistic attack."
"Empowering terrorists will only evoke more bloodshed and jeopardize any peaceful resolution to the conflict," the ambassador said in a statement.
Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) is advocating for MPs to vote "yes" on the motion, citing a campaign that saw thousands of Canadians email their MPs asking for their support, suggesting many of the measures proposed are already ideas governing politicians have endorsed.
"Today's vote is a historic test for all MPs on perhaps the most significant international issue of the day. Many Canadian voters will keenly remember where their MP stood on this vote when it comes to future election campaigns," said CJPME President Thomas Woodley in a statement.
"Canadians have been asking whether the cabinet is on the side of genocide or justice. Today's vote by government ministers will make that abundantly clear."
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to speak to the motion—which begins with a preamble noting that the conflict's death toll has surpassed 30,000, while more than 100 hostages remaining in captivity— later on Monday.
In a statement he said his party advanced this motion to "force the Liberal government to finally help end this bloodshed," which Canada has been watching unfold since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and subsequent and ongoing retaliatory strikes by Israel resulting in mass displacements and a widespread humanitarian crisis.
"Palestinians and Israelis both deserve to live in peace, with full enjoyment of their human rights and democratic freedoms. Today, we will see where the other parties stand," Singh said.
Recognizing Palestinian statehood is a step that so far, no member country of the G7 has taken, though there have been indications that the U.S. and the U.K. are looking into it. Last week, Canada was the first G7 nation to restore funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), citing the 'catastrophic' situation in Gaza.
This is a developing story, check back for updates…
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'A patriot not a traitor': former Mountie accused of being an agent for China
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump is unable to make US$464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?
In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.
Sask. sex offender who fled to U.S. with children gets four-plus years in jail
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
Man falls to his death from hot-air balloon in Australia
A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
A new Banksy mural sprouts beside a cropped tree in London. Many see an environmental message
A new Banksy mural drew crowds to a London street on Monday, even before the elusive graffiti artist confirmed that the work was his.
Elizabeth Hurley says having her son direct her in erotic thriller was liberating
The idea of watching movie sex scenes with your children might make many parents recoil in horror – but Elizabeth Hurley isn’t bothered.
Havana syndrome: Still no explanation for unusual health incidents
A U.S. government research team found no significant evidence of brain injury among a group of federal employees reporting symptoms of the "Havana syndrome" ailment that emerged in 2016, according to studies published in a medical journal on Monday.
Canada
-
Carjackings in Toronto have more than doubled in 2024: police chief
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says three months into 2024, the city has already seen more than double the number of carjackings it did this time last year.
-
Sask. teachers announce provincewide strike on day government presents budget
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.
-
Lawyers to provide an update on a Calgary teacher's sexual assault lawsuit
Lawyers are expected to file a renewed lawsuit against the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) over a teacher who sexually assaulted students over a 16-year period.
-
Reported hate crimes in Toronto have surged since Oct. 7
The head of Toronto police says the number of hate crimes reported in the city since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7 has nearly doubled when compared to the same time period from the year prior.
-
Sask. sex offender who fled to U.S. with children gets four-plus years in jail
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
-
Housing in Canada: Home sales in February up nearly 20% compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says February home sales jumped 19.7 per cent compared with a year ago.
World
-
Trump is unable to make US$464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
-
How Russia's grab of Crimea 10 years ago led to war with Ukraine and rising tensions with the West
A decade ago, President Vladimir Putin seized Crimea from Ukraine, a bold land grab that set the stage for Russia to invade its neighbour in 2022.
-
Germans thought they were immune to nationalism after confronting their Nazi past. They were wrong
Many Germans believed their country had developed an immunity to nationalism and assertions of racial superiority after confronting the horrors of its Nazi past through education and laws to outlaw persecution. They were wrong.
-
A new Banksy mural sprouts beside a cropped tree in London. Many see an environmental message
A new Banksy mural drew crowds to a London street on Monday, even before the elusive graffiti artist confirmed that the work was his.
-
UNRWA chief says Israel blocks him from Gaza
Israel denied the head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) entry to the Gaza Strip on Monday, UNRWA and Egypt said, calling it an unprecedented move at a time of massive need.
-
opinion
opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?
In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.
Politics
-
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
-
MPs set to give tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in House of Commons
Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons today, where they're expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'A patriot not a traitor': former Mountie accused of being an agent for China
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
Health
-
Havana syndrome: Still no explanation for unusual health incidents
A U.S. government research team found no significant evidence of brain injury among a group of federal employees reporting symptoms of the "Havana syndrome" ailment that emerged in 2016, according to studies published in a medical journal on Monday.
-
Second case of measles confirmed in Toronto
A second lab-confirmed case of measles has been identified in Toronto.
-
Recall issued for braised beef rib pot pie in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a braised beef rib pot pie due to undeclared anchovy.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. to investigate Texas fatal crash that may have involved Ford partially automated driving system
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash in San Antonio, Texas, involving a Ford electric vehicle that may have been using a partially automated driving system.
-
Do you have a video doorbell? Some models can be hacked
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
-
The 'drinking bird' makes a comeback and could power your gadgets with clean energy
The top-hatted 'drinking bird,' once a fixture in science classrooms for demonstrating the basics of thermodynamics, is making a surprising comeback — as the inspiration for a new clean-energy generator that could one day power your watch and phone.
Entertainment
-
Bryce Dallas Howard said her dad Ron Howard wouldn’t let her act as a child
Bryce Dallas Howard’s dad, director and actor Ron Howard, didn’t want her to get her big Hollywood break as a child.
-
Elizabeth Hurley says having her son direct her in erotic thriller was liberating
The idea of watching movie sex scenes with your children might make many parents recoil in horror – but Elizabeth Hurley isn’t bothered.
-
2nd man charged in connection with 'The Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers theft
A second man has been charged in connection with the 2005 theft of a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in 'The Wizard of Oz,' according to an indictment made public Sunday.
Business
-
Canada signs hydrogen deal with Germany, cites need to shun Russia energy
Canada, citing the need to shun Russian energy, on Monday signed an agreement with Germany that it said would accelerate work towards the commercial-scale trade of clean hydrogen fuel.
-
Housing in Canada: Home sales in February up nearly 20% compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says February home sales jumped 19.7 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
United Airlines CEO tries to reassure customers that the airline is safe despite recent incidents
The CEO of United Airlines is trying to reassure travellers that the airline is safe despite a series of recent incidents ranging from a panel falling off a plane to an engine fire.
Lifestyle
-
Winnipeg senior sets provincial weight lifting record
81-year-old Ron Brunner may not look like a typical weight lifter, but the Winnipeg senior is one of the most powerful in Manitoba.
-
Irish names you're probably saying wrong and how to pronounce them
Find out how to pronounce common Irish names, plus read our Irish language hacks so you can figure out names yourself.
-
'Plan in advance': Eclipse glasses are hot sellers ahead of rare celestial event
These days, Mylene Gamache-Tremblay spends her evenings and weekends taking orders for solar eclipse glasses, and packing and shipping them around the eastern part of the country. The Montreal-area online toy retailer says fulfilling orders is taking up every waking moment.
Sports
-
Joey Votto homers on 1st pitch in 1st spring training game with hometown Toronto Blue Jays
Joey Votto sure knows how to make an instant impression, going deep on the first pitch he faced as a member of his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.
-
Orlando Magic beat Raptors 111-96 leading to 7th straight loss for Toronto
Paolo Banchero scored 29 points and the Orlando Magic pulled away from Toronto for a 111-96 victory on Sunday night, handing the Raptors their seventh straight loss.
-
March Madness is here. Bracket reveal is the first step in a likely NCAA Tournament free-for-all
The story of March Madness figures to look a lot like the story of the regular season that led up to it: a healthy cross-section of very good teams, few dominant ones and no strong consensus on who's the best bet to be cutting down nets at the Final Four in Arizona.
Autos
-
Carjackings in Toronto have more than doubled in 2024: police chief
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says three months into 2024, the city has already seen more than double the number of carjackings it did this time last year.
-
Surge in gas prices in Toronto-area just the 'beginning,' analyst says
The recent surge in the cost of gas in the GTA may only be the 'beginning' of elevated prices at the pumps this spring, one industry analyst warns.
-
Unplanned shutdown of Imperial pipeline affects delivery of fuel to Winnipeg
The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.