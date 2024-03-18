MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood

Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the "State of Palestine," among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

The NDP opposition day motion, while non-binding, is already generating considerable attention and division among MPs.

It calls for nine steps the federal government should take, including demanding an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages; suspending the trade of all military goods with Israel while doing more to stop illegal arms trade to Hamas; and advocating for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories.

The motion also implores the Canadian government to lift the 1,000-person limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians looking to flee Gaza; ban extremist settlers from Canada; and maintain Canada's recognition of Israel's right to exist and to live in peace with its neighbours.

Overall, it is the New Democrats' position that recognizing Palestine as a state could help accelerate a deeper diplomatic process.

Opposition day motions are a chance for the non-governing parties to force votes on topics of their choosing, and this comes after the federal NDP has been calling for a ceasefire for close to six months.

Debate got underway in the House of Commons at noon, and is slated to continue throughout the day, with the exception for the special tributes after question period to former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney. The motion is expected to come to a vote around 7:30 p.m. ET.

Speaking to the proposal, which she is taking the lead on, NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson said the time has come to "recognize Palestine," during a lengthy address laying out the left-of-centre party's position.

"We've seen the complete failure of the international community to stop the unfolding carnage in Gaza, and we are dismayed by the failure of Canada's Liberal government to stand up for what is right, for the rule of international law, for humanity, for peace," McPherson said, calling the choice to not do more to aid starving children who "are not Hamas," political.

Amid an ongoing rift within the Liberal party over the government's handling of the conflict, some Liberal MPs have indicated plans to support the motion, issuing detailed explanations online, while others are anticipated to oppose the motion, calling it "not smart."

Talks were taking place between the Liberals and their supply-and-confidence deal NDP partners behind the scenes leading up to the debate, about the wording of the motion and potential amendments.

While it remains to be seen how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet will vote, during debate Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly indicated resistance, calling the motion flawed.

"We can't change foreign policy based on an opposition motion," Joly said. "Our position has been clear, it is a position that many G7 for foreign ministers have been expressing across the world, which is: we need a hostage deal, we need to make sure that we get to a humanitarian ceasefire, humanitarian aid must go into Gaza."

Last week the foreign minister—who has long advocated for a two-state solution— visited the Middle East where she met with representatives including President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"These conversations are not always easy. We don't all share the same perspective, but we all share the goal of peace and stability in the region. And so, we must be pragmatic and find a way forward together," she said.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he will be voting against the motion, and his MPs are expected to follow his lead, with Deputy Conservative Leader Melissa Lantsman telling McPherson that she "should be ashamed of herself" for advancing a motion that does not hold Hamas accountable "in any way."

Bloc Quebecois MP Mario Beaulieu told the House during Monday's debate that his party intends to back the motion.

Israel's Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed has spoken out against the motion, stating that the "one-sided recognition of a Palestinian state rewards Hamas – a listed terrorist organization by the Government of Canada – for its sadistic attack."

"Empowering terrorists will only evoke more bloodshed and jeopardize any peaceful resolution to the conflict," the ambassador said in a statement.

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) is advocating for MPs to vote "yes" on the motion, citing a campaign that saw thousands of Canadians email their MPs asking for their support, suggesting many of the measures proposed are already ideas governing politicians have endorsed.

"Today's vote is a historic test for all MPs on perhaps the most significant international issue of the day. Many Canadian voters will keenly remember where their MP stood on this vote when it comes to future election campaigns," said CJPME President Thomas Woodley in a statement.

"Canadians have been asking whether the cabinet is on the side of genocide or justice. Today's vote by government ministers will make that abundantly clear."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to speak to the motion—which begins with a preamble noting that the conflict's death toll has surpassed 30,000, while more than 100 hostages remaining in captivity— later on Monday.

In a statement he said his party advanced this motion to "force the Liberal government to finally help end this bloodshed," which Canada has been watching unfold since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and subsequent and ongoing retaliatory strikes by Israel resulting in mass displacements and a widespread humanitarian crisis.

"Palestinians and Israelis both deserve to live in peace, with full enjoyment of their human rights and democratic freedoms. Today, we will see where the other parties stand," Singh said.

Recognizing Palestinian statehood is a step that so far, no member country of the G7 has taken, though there have been indications that the U.S. and the U.K. are looking into it. Last week, Canada was the first G7 nation to restore funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), citing the 'catastrophic' situation in Gaza.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…