MPs to invite Rogers execs, CRTC and Champagne amid study on outage

Parliamentarians on the House of Commons Industry and Technology committee voted on Friday to study the Rogers outage, with at least two meetings scheduled before July 30.

Members will invite company executives, representatives from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne to speak about the outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.

They will review the causes of the disruptions and the impact on Canadians, consumers, businesses as it relates to health care, law enforcement and financial sectors, as well as the best practices to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

The meeting is in response to requests by Liberal, Conservative and NDP MPs.

“The Liberal members of this committee share the frustration millions of Canadians experienced last week when Rogers experienced an unprecedented system failure and seek to examine this issue in a fair comprehensive manner on their behalf,” reads a letter penned by Liberal MPs.

Rogers says the “network system failure” was triggered by a maintenance update to the core network, which caused routers to malfunction.

In a status update about the situation on Wednesday, Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri called the network outage “unacceptable” and said the company is doing everything it can to ensure it won’t happen again.

“Our customer service representatives are working around the clock and have caught up on the backlog of issues. We have also increased the credit on all our customers’ bills, as some of you experienced longer delays in resuming services,” the statement reads.

The company announced this week it would reimburse customers for up to five days of service for the inconvenience.