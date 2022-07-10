Champagne directs major telecoms to come up with agreement on future outages

Canada’s Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he has tasked Canada’s major telecommunications networks with establishing a formal agreement to mitigate the damage of future outages.

Following a closed-door meeting with the CEO of Rogers and the heads of other telecommunications service providers on Monday, Champagne said he’s given the group 60 days to consider emergency roaming, mutual assistance during outages, and building out a communication protocol to better inform the public and authorities of any emergencies.

Champagne said it’s a “first step” to tackle the resiliency and reliability of the sector.

The Rogers outage began early Friday morning and lasted about 15 hours, impacting millions of households and businesses. It also hampered customers’ ability to use emergencies services like calling 911.

Rogers says the “network system failure” was triggered by a maintenance update to the core network, which caused routers to malfunction.

While the company confirmed on Saturday most of its system was restored to the vast majority of customers, some are still reporting problems.

The event has brought about renewed calls for enhanced competition in the telecommunications space to mitigate the widespread impact of a future outage.

That’s why today I brought together the heads of the major telecom companies to demand they take immediate action to improve the resiliency and reliability of our networks by ensuring a formal arrangement is in place within 60 days. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) July 11, 2022

This is just a first step. Canadians deserve more from their providers in terms of quality and reliability of service and I will ensure they meet the high standard that Canadians expect, including improving competition, innovation and affordability. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) July 11, 2022

More coming.