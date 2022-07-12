Rogers will reimburse customers for up to 5 days of service

Following Roger’s nationwide network outage from last Friday, which interrupted telephone and internet service, the company announced on Tuesday that it will reimburse all impacted customers for up to five days of service.

“We know that we need to earn back their trust, and as a first step, we will be crediting our customers with the equivalent of five days of service. We will continue to work around the clock to restore Canadians’ confidence in us,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

