MPs debating Poilievre's motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau ahead of vote

Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

While the procedural manoeuver is an escalation of the Official Opposition's carbon tax pushback, it is not expected to result in Poilievre's desired outcome of seeing the Liberal minority government fall on a matter of confidence.

That's because the Liberals continue to maintain a supply-and-confidence deal with the federal New Democrats designed to keep Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on NDP priorities.

Thursday's vote comes one day before the two-year anniversary of that two-party pact.

The agreement requires the NDP to vote with the Liberals on confidence motions such as motions of supply or money votes; motions declared by the government to be questions of confidence; and "explicitly worded motions which state that the House has, or has not, confidence in the government."

Thursday's motion falls under this umbrella, reading in part "that the House declare non-confidence in the prime minister and his costly government ... and call for the House to be dissolved so Canadians can vote in a carbon tax election."

Poilievre, emboldened by the growing cross-Canada resistance to the April 1 carbon price increase to $80 from $65 per tonne of carbon emissions, led off debate on the motion in the House of Commons.

"After eight years, it is clear that this NDP-Liberal prime minister is not worth the cost, the crime or the corruption," he said. "We cannot in good conscience stand by while this prime minister imposes more misery and suffering on the Canadian people."

On Wednesday, citing the past backing of the carbon tax by both the Bloc Quebecois and the NDP—evidenced later that day when the parties teamed up to defeat a Poilievre "spike the hike" motion— Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon signalled his party is not concerned about the outcome of the vote.

"The price on pollution has been the subject of… countless resolutions in this Parliament and I have every confidence that it will be defeated as all the others were," he said.

Trudeau also suggested he'd be ready to fight an election on the carbon tax, noting his party won the last three with a price on pollution as a marquee climate platform plank.

Doubling down in a fundraising email to party supporters this morning, Liberal Party Campaign Director Jeremy Broadhurst said that while Trudeau is "making real progress fighting climate change" Poilievre wants "to roll back our progress."

"This is a crucial moment that we can't afford to turn our backs on. If the Conservatives want to force an election, we need to be ready to stop their cuts," the email reads.

Debate is expected to continue through the afternoon, with the vote expected around 5:45 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…