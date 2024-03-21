Politics

    • MPs debating Poilievre's motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau ahead of vote

    Share

    Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    While the procedural manoeuver is an escalation of the Official Opposition's carbon tax pushback, it is not expected to result in Poilievre's desired outcome of seeing the Liberal minority government fall on a matter of confidence.

    That's because the Liberals continue to maintain a supply-and-confidence deal with the federal New Democrats designed to keep Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on NDP priorities.

    Thursday's vote comes one day before the two-year anniversary of that two-party pact. 

    The agreement requires the NDP to vote with the Liberals on confidence motions such as motions of supply or money votes; motions declared by the government to be questions of confidence; and "explicitly worded motions which state that the House has, or has not, confidence in the government."

    Thursday's motion falls under this umbrella, reading in part "that the House declare non-confidence in the prime minister and his costly government ... and call for the House to be dissolved so Canadians can vote in a carbon tax election." 

    Poilievre, emboldened by the growing cross-Canada resistance to the April 1 carbon price increase to $80 from $65 per tonne of carbon emissions, led off debate on the motion in the House of Commons.

    "After eight years, it is clear that this NDP-Liberal prime minister is not worth the cost, the crime or the corruption," he said. "We cannot in good conscience stand by while this prime minister imposes more misery and suffering on the Canadian people."

    On Wednesday, citing the past backing of the carbon tax by both the Bloc Quebecois and the NDP—evidenced later that day when the parties teamed up to defeat a Poilievre "spike the hike" motion— Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon signalled his party is not concerned about the outcome of the vote.

    "The price on pollution has been the subject of… countless resolutions in this Parliament and I have every confidence that it will be defeated as all the others were," he said.

    Trudeau also suggested he'd be ready to fight an election on the carbon tax, noting his party won the last three with a price on pollution as a marquee climate platform plank.

    Doubling down in a fundraising email to party supporters this morning, Liberal Party Campaign Director Jeremy Broadhurst said that while Trudeau is "making real progress fighting climate change" Poilievre wants "to roll back our progress."

    "This is a crucial moment that we can't afford to turn our backs on. If the Conservatives want to force an election, we need to be ready to stop their cuts," the email reads.

    Debate is expected to continue through the afternoon, with the vote expected around 5:45 p.m. ET.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates… 

    IN DEPTH

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News