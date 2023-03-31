MP Han Dong issues libel notice to Global News over China interference reporting

Lawyers representing Toronto MP Han Dong served Global News and several of its journalists with a libel notice over reporting alleging he spoke to a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 about delaying the release of the two Michaels who were detained in China at the time, and that he was a ‘witting affiliate’ of Chinese interference networks.

Dong tweeted a press release from his legal team announcing that the libel notice had been served Friday evening.

“We demanded that Global News issue a full apology and retraction of the false, malicious, irresponsible, and defamatory statements that Global News has published and broadcast about Mr. Dong,” the release from Polley Faith LLP reads.

Representatives from Global News told CTVNews.ca the network is “unable to provide comment” but referred back to a statement issued earlier this week saying: “Global News is governed by a rigorous set of Journalistic Principles and Practices. We are very mindful of the public interest and legal responsibility of this important accountability reporting.”

The libel notice comes after Global News published a story on March 23 alleging Han Dong told the Chinese consul general to Toronto that keeping Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in prison would be politically damaging to the opposition Conservatives—an allegation Dong vehemently denies.

Last month, Global News also reported Dong was preferred by Beijing over another Chinese Canadian Liberal, and that he was a “witting affiliate” of Chinese interference networks.

The network attributed the information to unnamed national security officials. CTV News has not verified the allegations.

Under Ontario’s defamation law, the first step in a claim requires Dong to send the notice to the media outlet before filing a lawsuit seeking damages.

“Mr. Dong intends to bring a libel action against Global News and the people responsible for these publications to address these wrongs and clear his name,” Polley Faith LLP says.

In the notice of libel, Dong’s lawyers say he objects to “defamatory articles and broadcasts concerning him, published by Global News and Corus Entertainment.”

The court document demands the articles and broadcasts be taken down from Global News’ website within seven days, as well as demands a full apology and retraction of the story.

Since the report was released, Dong has stepped down from the Liberal caucus and now sits as an Independent MP.

Dong recently voted with the opposition and against the Liberals on a motion calling for a full public inquiry into alleged foreign interference in Canadian elections. In his statement, he said he did this to show that he had “nothing to hide.”

With files from CTV National News Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor