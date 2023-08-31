MP Chong to appear before U.S. Congress to discuss foreign interference by China

Conservative MP Michael Chong is going to D.C. after months of making headlines for being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong has been invited to testify before the United States Congress on the subject in September.

Chong will appear in-person before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China on Sept. 12, his office confirmed to CTV News.

The commission, made up of nine Senators, nine members of the House of Representatives and five senior administrators appointed by the U.S. president, was established in 2000 with a mandate to "monitor human rights and the development of the rule of law in China."

Reports first emerged in The Globe and Mail this spring that the Chinese government allegedly targeted Chong and his family via a Toronto-based diplomat in 2021 in retaliation for his condemnation of Beijing's treatment of Uyghur Muslims. The diplomat in question was declared "persona non grata" and expelled by the Canadian government in May.

Chong said he was never told about the specific threats at the time. Rather, he said the Canadian Security Intelligence Service briefed him more broadly about foreign interference in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said neither he nor the public safety minister at the time knew of the alleged threats against Chong until they were reported in the media. He later said he instructed Canada's intelligence agencies to inform MPs immediately if there is a threat against them, regardless of whether it is considered credible or not.

The RCMP later confirmed the police had opened a criminal investigation into the allegations Chong was a target of Beijing.

Earlier this month, Global Affairs Canada also revealed a Canadian foreign interference monitoring system detected an "information operation" on the Chinese instant messaging platform WeChat targeting Chong during the federal byelections this past June.

Allegations of foreign interference by China in Canada's democracy have stacked up since early this year, prompting many opposition MPs to call for a full public inquiry.

Since then, more MPs have come forward to allege they've been targeted by China and a former RCMP officer has been charged with foreign interference-related offences, among other allegations of Beijing meddling in Canadian affairs.

Since the resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston in June, the federal government has not said who might lead a possible public inquiry into foreign interference, but Trudeau said earlier this month his government is "moving forward" with the process of launching one.

With files from CTV News Producer Stephanie Ha