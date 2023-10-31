Politics

    • Miller lays out federal government's priorities for improving immigration system

    OTTAWA -

    Immigration Minister Marc Miller is laying out the federal government's priorities for improving Canada's immigration system today with a newly released report.

    The federal government's report outlines key actions intended to strengthen the immigration system, based on consultations with stakeholders.

    It says Ottawa plans to take housing, health care, infrastructure and other services into account when planning immigration levels.

    The report proposes creating a chief international talent officer position to better align immigration programs and pathways with the labour market.

    It says the federal government is also looking at creating a "recognized institutions framework" to fast-track study permits for educational institutions with high standards.

    Canada's immigration system has been under scrutiny as high levels of newcomers drive population growth and put pressure on the housing market.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

