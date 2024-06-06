Business

    • Statistics Canada reports country posted $1B merchandise trade deficit for April

    Shipping containers are seen in Halifax on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press) Shipping containers are seen in Halifax on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of $1.0 billion in April.

    The agency says the result comes after a revised deficit of $2.0 billion for March. The initial reading had shown a deficit of $2.3 billion for March.

    Statistics Canada says total exports increased 2.6 per cent to $64.4 billion in April, helped by a 2.7 per cent increase in exports of energy products.

    Exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products also rose 4.7 per cent.

    Meanwhile, total imports rose 1.1 per cent to $65.5 billion in April as imports of motor vehicles and parts gained 4.2 per cent.

    In volume terms, total exports gained 1.7 per cent in April, while import volumes fell 0.2 per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A new 'Hunger Games' book - and movie - is coming

    Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new 'The Hunger Games' novel.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News