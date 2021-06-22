OTTAWA -- The Canadian Armed Forces ombudsman says the duties of his office are often impeded by operational interference from top military and defence department officials.

In a position paper on the misconduct crisis in the Canadian Armed Forces released Tuesday titled Independent civilian oversight: The defence community deserves no less, ombudsman Gregory Lick is now proposing legislative steps to guarantee structural and administrative independence for his office.

“Despite apparent agreement in principle, all attempts at negotiating independence for this office have been scuttled by military and departmental leadership who have no interest in having an external organization authorized to review their behaviour,” he wrote.

"The draft legislation seeks to achieve permanence for our office, full administrative independence from the institutions we oversee, a reporting structure allowing us to flag sensitive matters to Parliament, and additional measures to reinforce our effectiveness and efficiency."

He said the government must take action immediately to end the cycle of scandals and misconduct, including allegations against the former defence chief and his successor.

Lick, in his report, highlights the many previous studies issued about the need for an independent oversight body, including the recommendations laid out in a 2015 study undertaken by former Supreme Court Justice Marie Deschamps.

“Seven years after the report’s publication, and faced with a new wave of public outrage, military and departmental leaders are offering their mea culpas and promises to do better this time,” he said.

In a press conference Tuesday, he told reporters “enough is enough.”

“Why do we need another review to review a review? I can see the frustration not only in myself but of all Canadians, all military members, all veterans,” he said.

In late April, the Liberal government announced yet another independent review, to be led by former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour, to recommend what an external reporting system would look like, and to examine the existing policies, procedures, and practices to make the system more responsive for victims.

At the time, when he was asked why another report was needed if the solution was already known, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said the Deschamps findings were a “good start.”

The legislation Lick is proposing would ensure permanence of the office, regardless of ministerial directive. It would also give the office the ability to carry out its functions unimpeded, as the body currently faces the risk of “having its authorities modified or removed in retaliation for performing oversight functions,” the report reads.

It also suggests the office report directly to Parliament, as opposed to the minister of defence.

“Regardless of the party that forms government, the minister responsible for the defence portfolio will want to control the narrative around the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces. While it is generally easy to keep the reporting relationship with the ministers of national defence arms-length and apolitical, vested political interests may become apparent just prior to an election period or in times of crisis,” he writes.

Beyond this, he said the proposed change to the reporting structure would also help accelerate the publication of reports.

“We have also seen inaction on sensitive information that could be unflattering to the Canadian Armed Forces and Department. This cannot persist.”

