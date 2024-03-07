Politics

    • Make RCMP police of jurisdiction for Parliament Hill, union urges

    The union that represents front-line Mounties is urging the federal government to make the RCMP the police of jurisdiction for Parliament Hill. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press) The union that represents front-line Mounties is urging the federal government to make the RCMP the police of jurisdiction for Parliament Hill. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The union that represents front-line Mounties is urging the federal government to make the RCMP the police force of jurisdiction for Parliament Hill to bolster security.

    National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé says the federal response this week to a commission of inquiry does nothing to further an important conversation about security on the Hill.

    The Public Order Emergency Commission made dozens of recommendations following the government's use of the Emergencies Act in early 2022 to quell protests in downtown Ottawa and at key border points.

    The federal response says a working group is examining policing issues unique to the parliamentary precinct and surrounding area.

    The Parliamentary Protective Service was created following a 2014 shooting on Parliament Hill.

    However, the police federation says PPS officers have extremely limited authority or capacity to address unlawful activity.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada restart funding for UNWRA?

    Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News