Make RCMP police of jurisdiction for Parliament Hill, union urges

The union that represents front-line Mounties is urging the federal government to make the RCMP the police force of jurisdiction for Parliament Hill to bolster security.

National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé says the federal response this week to a commission of inquiry does nothing to further an important conversation about security on the Hill.

The Public Order Emergency Commission made dozens of recommendations following the government's use of the Emergencies Act in early 2022 to quell protests in downtown Ottawa and at key border points.

The federal response says a working group is examining policing issues unique to the parliamentary precinct and surrounding area.

The Parliamentary Protective Service was created following a 2014 shooting on Parliament Hill.

However, the police federation says PPS officers have extremely limited authority or capacity to address unlawful activity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024