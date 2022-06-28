Liberals to release cabinet documents to Emergencies Act inquiry

OTTAWA -

The federal Liberal government has agreed to provide sensitive cabinet documents to the inquiry examining its use of the Emergencies Act during the "Freedom Convoy" protest.

The Public Order Emergency Commission says the government has agreed to a request not to claim cabinet privilege over documents that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers considered when they made the decision.

It says the government has committed to the extraordinary step of providing "all the inputs that were before cabinet" when it decided to declare the emergency in February, weeks into the convoy protests that took over Ottawa's downtown and erupted at border crossings.

The commission notes this is only the fourth time in Canadian history that a government has decided to provide such access to a commission of inquiry.

It says it has not yet received the documents but expects them to come in "shortly."

The inquiry will hold public hearings this fall and is expected to release a final report by February 2023.

This is a breaking news update. More to come.

Interesting, another development from the national inquiry: "The Government of Canada... agreed not to claim Cabinet privilege over the documents that Cabinet considered in making the decision to declare a public order emergency," https://t.co/sa07ZioER1 #cdnpoli — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) June 28, 2022

----------------------------

The commissioner of the inquiry examining Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the "Freedom Convoy" protest in February has granted standing to the organizers, police and representatives of all three levels of government.

The decision by Paul Rouleau released on Monday means those granted standing will be given advance notice on information submitted into evidence before the inquiry, and also gives them certain privileges, such as the opportunity to suggest or cross-examine witnesses.

Those granted full standing in the public inquiry include the federal, Alberta and Saskatchewan governments, the cities of Ottawa and Windsor, Ont., the Ottawa Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the organizers of the convoy, including Tamara Lich, Tom Marazzo and Chris Barber.

Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly will be allowed to produce documents, make submissions on factual, evidentiary and policy-related issues and examine witnesses, and the Manitoba government has been granted permission to provide written submissions.

However, Rouleau denied standing to the Conservative Party of Canada and several participants of the protests, some of whom had their bank accounts frozen under the Act.

Rouleau said it is important that the inquiry remain an independent, non-partisan process, noting there is also the Special Joint committee of the Senate and House of Commons on the Declaration of Emergency reviewing the use of the act's powers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022