Liberals to introduce long-promised legislation to combat harmful online content
The federal government is expected to introduce legislation against online harms today, which the Liberals have promised will tackle issues such as online child endangerment and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week his government’s upcoming bill will focus on making the internet safer for minors, while not censoring it for the rest of Canadians.
Trudeau first promised the measure during the 2019 federal election campaign, but a bill targeting online hate speech died on the order paper when he triggered an early election in 2021.
He then promised to retable the bill within the first 100 days of his new mandate, but failed to do so.
The legislation is expected to pave the way for a new ombudsperson to field public concerns about online content, as well as a new regulatory role that would oversee the conduct of internet platforms.
Justice Minister Arif Virani is set to hold a news conference this afternoon on the bill.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winter storms forecast for some provinces with snowfall of up to 25 cm
While parts of Canada can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter storms are brewing elsewhere that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to the latest forecasts.
Man charged in U.S. in case of family from India who froze to death in Manitoba
Authorities in the United States have charged another man in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to a family from India freezing to death while trying to enter the country from Manitoba.
'We're going to catch you': City workers fired following Toronto fraud investigation
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
What could go wrong without leap years? More than you might think
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
U.S. Air Force member has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in D.C.
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
Family of Americans believed dead after yacht allegedly hijacked in Grenada describe scene of violence
The family of two Americans who may have been killed after prison escapees allegedly hijacked their yacht in Grenada are clinging to hope the couple might be found alive.
NEW Meet the Ukrainians aiding the country's war effort with 'kitchen drones'
Across Ukraine, organizations are providing instructions and advice on drone building, an industry that has boomed since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began two years ago.
'Rewarding you for the stuff you buy': How personalized offers shape grocery shopping
Retailers tell customers their loyalty program offers are determined by how they shop. That's true, but it's a bit more complicated than simply granting rewards based on past purchases.
More to do on defence, Trudeau says after meetings with Polish leaders in Warsaw
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's defence spending levels as he wraps up a three-day visit to Ukraine and Poland.
Canada
-
Winter storms forecast for some provinces with snowfall of up to 25 cm
While parts of Canada can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter storms are brewing elsewhere that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to the latest forecasts.
-
'We're going to catch you': City workers fired following Toronto fraud investigation
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
-
Deadline to vacate some Halifax homeless encampments arrives
Five homeless encampments in Halifax must be vacated today after the municipality removed the special designations that allowed people to set up tents in those locations.
-
Man charged in U.S. in case of family from India who froze to death in Manitoba
Authorities in the United States have charged another man in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to a family from India freezing to death while trying to enter the country from Manitoba.
-
Sask. coroner to reveal how spree killer Myles Sanderson died in police custody
A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson is set to start on Monday.
-
Wildfire sparks near Chetwynd, B.C.
An out-of-season wildfire is burning out of control north of Prince George, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
World
-
Israel's air force strikes deep inside Lebanon, killing 2 people, after Hezbollah downs a drone
The Israeli military said its air force on Monday struck targets of the militant Hezbollah group 'deep inside Lebanon,' where residents reported explosions near the northeastern city of Baalbek. At least two people were killed in the strikes, a Hezbollah official said.
-
U.S. Air Force member has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in D.C.
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
-
The Taliban hold another public execution as thousands watch at a stadium in northern Afghanistan
The Taliban held a public execution on Monday of a man convicted of murder in northern Afghanistan as thousands watched at a sports stadium, the third such death sentence to be carried out in the past five days.
-
Entering third year of Putin's full scale invasion - tensions in Poland rise over support for Ukraine
As hundreds of people chanted 'Slava Ukraini' in front of the Polish Parliament to demonstrate against Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, one young woman draped in the yellow and blue flag of her homeland, stood on the periphery of the crowd with tears welling in her eyes.
-
Ukrainian troops pull back again as Russia's onslaught pushes ahead in eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian troops have pulled out of a village in the east of the country, an army spokesman said Monday, as Russian forces make their advantages in manpower and ammunition tell on the battlefield at the start of the war 's third year.
-
Navalny was close to being freed in a prisoner swap, says ally
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was close to being freed in a prisoner swap at the time of his death, Maria Pevchikh, a Navalny ally, said on Monday, repeating her allegation that President Vladimir Putin had him killed.
Politics
-
More to do on defence, Trudeau says after meetings with Polish leaders in Warsaw
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's defence spending levels as he wraps up a three-day visit to Ukraine and Poland.
-
Canada's long-awaited online harms bill is coming. Here's what we know
Years in the making, the federal government is poised to introduce a new piece of legislation on Monday aimed at addressing a series of online harms.
-
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
Health
-
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
-
5 tips for talking to kids about their weight
It is no secret that a growing percentage of Americans can be considered overweight or obese, and that includes children. The number of kids between the ages of 2 and 19 who can be categorized as obese has now grown to 20 per cent, or one in five.
-
From salmonella-contaminated foods to birth control pills: Here are this week's recalls in Canada
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Sci-Tech
-
Colombia will send deep-water expedition to explore 300-year-old shipwreck thought to hold treasure
Colombia’s government announced plans for a deep-water expedition to explore the mythical galleon San José, sunk in the 18th century in the country’s northern Caribbean and believed to contain cargo valued at billions of dollars.
-
Why can’t we stop calling it Twitter?
Though it’s been more than half a year since the divisive rebrand, many still refer to the social media platform X by its former name, Twitter.
-
Private U.S. spacecraft is on its side on the moon with some antennas covered up, the company says
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
Entertainment
-
French actor Gerard Depardieu faces another sexual assault complaint over alleged groping
French actor Gerard Depardieu faces another complaint of sexual assault, this time from a movie decorator who alleges he groped her during filming in 2021.
-
'Past Lives,' 'American Fiction' and 'The Holdovers' are big winners at Independent Spirit Awards
Celine Song's quiet romance 'Past Lives' won two of the biggest awards at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Sunday afternoon, including best feature and best director. Other big winners were 'American Fiction' and 'The Holdovers.'
-
'Oppenheimer,' Lily Gladstone win at 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards
'Oppenheimer' continued to steamroll through Hollywood's awards season on Saturday, winning the top prize, for outstanding cast, along with awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Business
-
'Rewarding you for the stuff you buy': How personalized offers shape grocery shopping
Retailers tell customers their loyalty program offers are determined by how they shop. That's true, but it's a bit more complicated than simply granting rewards based on past purchases.
-
Thousands of workers go on strike at York University Monday
About 3,000 York University employees are on strike as of Monday morning after negotiations with the post-secondary institution stagnated.
-
AT&T to reimburse customers after massive network outage
AT&T is reimbursing customers for the nearly 12-hour network outage on Thursday, the company announced in a news release.
Lifestyle
-
What could go wrong without leap years? More than you might think
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
-
Lost toy attached to balloons floats around neighbourhood for days, inspiring kindness
Before Dorian Weaver discovered how magical his community could be, the nine-year-old was simply playing with his Harry Potter Lego.
-
At the Florida Man Games, tank-topped teams compete at evading police, wrestling over beer
They rose up by the dozens from across Florida, caricatured competitors in tank tops and cutoff shorts, for a showdown that treats evading police and wrestling over beer like Olympic sports.
Sports
-
Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams runs 400m indoor world record
Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams ran a stunning 400-meter world indoor record at the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.
-
Jones bids bittersweet farewell in her last Canadian women's curling championship
Jennifer Jones bid a reluctant goodbye to a curling stage where she's performed brilliantly in her career.
-
Former NFL player Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say
Former NFL player Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Autos
-
Electric school buses finally make headway in the U.S., but hurdles still stand
The number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years, according to the World Resources Institute's Electric School Bus Initiative.
-
Ford stopped shipping F-150 Lightning electric pickups
Ford stopped shipping its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups and has been holding them for quality inspections since Feb. 9.
-
86,000 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles recalled in Canada over fire risk
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.