Liberals readying to table electoral reform legislation

The federal Liberal government is slated to table electoral reform legislation on Wednesday that could change the way voters cast their ballots.

Placed on the notice paper by Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, the new bill waiting to be introduced advances amendments to the Canada Elections Act.

While the substance of the legislation won't be revealed until it is presented to the House of Commons later today, this comes after CTV News reported the Liberals and New Democrats have quietly been plotting election law changes in line with a series of confidence-and-supply agreement pledges.

While not a full-scale overhaul of the federal voting system as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once promised, within the two-party confidence-and-supply agreement are a series of electoral reform proposals aimed at expanding "the ability for people to vote."

Specifically, the Liberals and New Democrats agreed to explore:

Allowing an "expanded" three-day voting period during general elections;

Allowing voters to cast their ballots at any polling place within their riding; and

Improving the mail-in ballot process with both accessibility and maintaining integrity in mind.

What remains to be revealed, is how far the two parties agree to go, whether directly advancing voting accessibility reforms, or enacting some sort of process to further study expanding voting access.

LeBlanc has taken the lead on negotiations for the Liberals, while outgoing NDP MP and democratic reform critic Daniel Blaikie has led for his party. Blaikie announced last month that he would be vacating his seat on Parliament Hill as of March 31.

The NDP MP told CTV News in September that there had been "a fair amount of work done," on the bill, and that the working expectation was that the trio of reforms would be contained in one bill that could be passed in time for the next election.

It also has yet to be indicated whether these measures would be in effect for the next federal election, or if the bill would set the timeline for enacting any reforms some time into the future.

While LeBlanc's office has yet to schedule a press conference, Government of Canada officials will be holding a technical briefing about the bill at 4:30 p.m. ET in Ottawa.