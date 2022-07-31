Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The Liberal government is giving itself more time to fulfil a key peacekeeping promise to the UN first made five years ago.
The commitment involves the provision of a 200-soldier quick reaction force to the UN.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first announced the pledge during a major peacekeeping summit in Vancouver in 2017.
The government at the time said the force, intended to provide response to emergencies on peacekeeping missions, would be deployed within five years.
Yet the Department of National Defence says cabinet recently gave itself another year to meet the commitment.
The government has not explained why the force has yet to materialize even though the UN says there is an ongoing need for such units.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.
One structure destroyed, evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in B.C. Interior
A wildfire in the South Okanagan is rapidly growing, forcing people out of their homes Saturday.
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years -- the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport -- and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The Liberal government is giving itself more time to fulfil a key peacekeeping promise to the UN first made five years ago.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
Historian Elise Harding-Davis says Canada's unanimous vote last year to proclaim Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day rings hollow without a federal apology for slavery.
'If you're not paying for that product, you are the product': What’s next after Tim Hortons' proposed settlement?
While a recent proposed settlement involving the Tim Hortons app may have raised the public's awareness around privacy protections, consumers are left having to look after themselves, one tech expert says.
Ukrainian student uses robots, memories of war to help others suffering from PTSD
Ukrainian student Iryna Parkhomchuk is using her past experience from the war, as well as her expertise in robotics and artificial intelligence, to help others struggling with their own mental health challenges.
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
Floods in Kentucky have wiped out homes and businesses, and engulfed small towns. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, east Kentucky includes seven of the 100 poorest counties in the nation.
Canada
-
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
-
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
Historian Elise Harding-Davis says Canada's unanimous vote last year to proclaim Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day rings hollow without a federal apology for slavery.
-
One structure destroyed, evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in B.C. Interior
A wildfire in the South Okanagan is rapidly growing, forcing people out of their homes Saturday.
-
CTV News' Glen McGregor looks back on the Ottawa protests in special reporter's notebook
Months after the Freedom Convoy rolled into downtown Ottawa, CTV National News' Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor looks back on the demonstrations that paralyzed the city for weeks and reflects on where the movement goes moving forward in a special on Monday starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, right after each airing of CTV National News on CTV News Channel. It will also start streaming on CRAVE the same night.
-
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
-
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and daughter don’t share the same opinion.
World
-
Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan
The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fuelled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory.
-
Prince Charles' charity received donation from bin Ladens: report
Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a one million pound (US$1.2 million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden.
-
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.
-
Beirut port silos damaged in 2020 blast now collapsed
A section of Beirut's massive port grain silos, shredded in the 2020 explosion, collapsed in a huge cloud of dust on Sunday after a weekslong fire, triggered by grains that had fermented and ignited in the summer heat.
-
Ukraine President Zelenskyy announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday his government was ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia.
-
Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western U.S. wildfires
Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread.
Politics
-
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada's National War Memorial
The sacrifices of Canadians who fought and died for democracy and freedom during the Korean War were honoured during a small ceremony last week at the National War Memorial. But throughout the year, Canadians have seen far different images of the memorial, including acts of vandalism, and as a rallying point for those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The Liberal government is giving itself more time to fulfil a key peacekeeping promise to the UN first made five years ago.
-
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
Health
-
Lack of sleep in children could lead to long-term problems with memory, intelligence: study
A new study has found that not getting enough sleep could have a detrimental impact on the development of those parts of the brain responsible for memory and intelligence.
-
COVID-19, AIDS, and opioids: Converging pandemics reveal 'cracks' in Indigenous health services
The number of HIV cases has been rising in Canada, and it's having a disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities. That's why researchers participating in the 24th annual international AIDS conference, hosted in Montreal, are calling for a new approach to fighting the 50-year-old disease.
-
Time spent playing video games unlikely to affect well-being: study
Despite widespread concerns about the potential negative impacts of video games on gamers, a new study from the University of Oxford has found 'little to no evidence for a casual connection' between time spent playing video games and well-being.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
-
Auction of US$6M dinosaur skeleton prompts ethics debate among scientists
The ancient skeleton of a Gorgosaurus sold at auction for just over US$6 million. Whoever bought it -- which is currently unknown -- now also has the unusual opportunity to name it.
-
China says remains of rocket booster fall to Earth
Debris from a rocket that boosted part of China's new space station into orbit fell into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, the Chinese government announced.
Entertainment
-
Sting warns of threats to democracy during Warsaw concert
British musician Sting interrupted a concert in Warsaw on Saturday evening to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide and to denounce the war in Ukraine as 'an absurdity based upon a lie.'
-
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
-
Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff
Netflix on Friday sued the creators of an alleged unauthorized musical stage production of its popular period drama 'Bridgerton,' accusing them of copyright infringement after building demand for their knockoff on TikTok.
Business
-
Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven't kept up.
-
Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa back possible strike action
Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa have voted in favour of possible strike action, a union announced Sunday, saying that walkouts can still be avoided but calling the result an 'unmistakable signal' to the company in a pay dispute.
-
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Russia's state-owned natural gas corporation said Saturday it has halted shipments to Latvia because of contract violations.
Lifestyle
-
Winning U.S. lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than US$61 million in 2013. Many other winners, however, have suffered personal setbacks and lawsuits or became the victims of scams.
-
Time spent playing video games unlikely to affect well-being: study
Despite widespread concerns about the potential negative impacts of video games on gamers, a new study from the University of Oxford has found 'little to no evidence for a casual connection' between time spent playing video games and well-being.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean took over Exhibition Place Saturday as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade made its triumphant return to Toronto streets.
Sports
-
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years -- the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport -- and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
-
Former F1 race director Masi says he received death threats
Formula One's former race director Michael Masi has described the abuse he received on social media following last season's controversial call at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
-
Canadian cyclist Mitchell picks up her second silver of the Commonwealth Games
Kelsey Mitchell raced to silver in the women's track cycling sprint race on Saturday, her second medal of the Commonwealth Games.
Autos
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Ride-sharing apps rise in Venezuela as public transit decays
Ride-sharing apps like Uber, DiDi and Lyft may have driven across much of the globe, but they haven't yet rolled into Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions and years of hyperinflation and other woes made it difficult to operate. So a handful of local entrepreneurs have started their own ride-sharing apps.