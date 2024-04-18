Liberals buck global trend in 'doubling down' on foreign aid, as sector urges G7 push
Foreign aid groups are hailing the federal Liberal government's return to a policy of increasing humanitarian and development spending each year, while asking for a plan to push allies to reverse a global decline in aid.
"It was a good moment for Canada to step up and show global leadership by making this commitment of additional, new humanitarian money," said Kate Higgins, the head of Cooperation Canada, which represents more than 100 non-profits.
The Liberals pledged in their Tuesday budget to increase humanitarian aid by $150 million in the current fiscal year and $200 million the following year.
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen would not confirm the total amount of Canada's foreign aid, though Higgins pegs that total at just over $7 billion this year, and $7.2 billion next year.
"We can talk about the details at another time, in terms of the number-crunching. What I can tell you because the budget was just introduced, is we're very happy with the fact that our government is doubling down on international assistance," Hussen said in a Wednesday interview.
The Liberals faced persistent criticism a year ago from the aid sector when they earmarked $6.9 billion in funding for development and humanitarian needs, a 15 per cent decline from the previous year.
The Trudeau government has pledged to increase foreign aid ever year they're in office, but the Liberals said they made exceptional increases to aid spending to account for the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, eventually exceeding $8 billion.
Global Affairs Canada has been asked to confirm whether the total amount of aid for this year is indeed $7 billion. Higgins said the government needs to be more transparent in how it reports data.
The new humanitarian funding comes at what Higgins calls an unprecedented state of need and complexity, with major wars in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine and Sudan, along with conflict and mass migration crises in Myanmar, Nigeria and Venezuela.
Countries known for their aid spending such as the U.K. and France have cut back on foreign aid, citing pressures on their domestic economies. UNICEF Canada says nearly a quarter of the world's children are living in or fleeing from conflict zones.
Hussen said Canada's aid will continue to put a focus on supporting women and helping them create the conditions for peace.
"When others are withdrawing, or talking about withdrawing from the world, we are doubling down on our engagement," he said.
"Our government believes and knows the value of international aid, and the results that it delivers all around the world, and right here at home. So Canada is shaping a world that is more peaceful, more prosperous, and more resilient."
The budget also reaffirms Canada's pledges to push for the reform of multilateral financing institutions like the World Bank. The aim is help poor countries escape debt traps and the financial burden of catastrophic natural disasters, moving instead toward being able to invest in infrastructure that's more resilient to climate change.
On Tuesday, Cooperation Canada and other aid coalitions called on Ottawa to use its chairmanship of the G7 next year to push some of the most powerful countries on earth to get back to boosting foreign aid.
The G7 has countries like the U.S., Japan and Germany send ministers for meetings throughout the year in the host country, culminating in a leader's summit.
That means Ottawa can use its clout now to start pushing countries to boost their aid funding in 2025, and have the G7 pay more attention to crises beyond the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Higgins said.
"We will be pushing the government to really look at the breadth and scope of the humanitarian crisis around the world."
Hussen would not say whether Canada plans to push its G7 peers on aid, and instead lambasted the Conservatives for a "reckless" pledge in February to divert an unspecified amount of "wasteful" foreign aid toward military spending. The Tories did not respond to an interview request.
NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson said the increase in humanitarian aid doesn't make up for cuts the Harper and Trudeau governments have made over recent years.
"We're not meeting the moment," McPherson said, considering famine-like conditions in Haiti, Sudan and Gaza.
She noted that Canada still isn't meeting the global target for rich countries, set out by former Prime Minister Lester Pearson as 0.7 per cent of gross national product for foreign aid. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development tabulates Canada's spending last year as half that target, at 0.38 per cent.
"The world needs Canada to be paying its fair share, and needs Canada to be playing a meaningful role," McPherson said.
She also argued it was "short-sighted" of the Liberals to boost military spending at a much higher rate than aid or diplomacy. The NDP supports more help for Ukraine's defence, but Canadian diplomats and aid workers could help undercut the factors that are driving crises worldwide, McPherson said.
"We've got such a strong, capable international development sector that could accomplish so much. We have such strong diplomats that could accomplish so much, if they were just given the tools."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why drivers in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will see a gas price spike, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada face a big increase in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
'A living nightmare': Winnipeg woman sentenced following campaign of harassment against man after online date
A Winnipeg woman was sentenced to house arrest after a single date with a man she met online culminated in her harassing him for years, and spurred false allegations which resulted in the innocent man being arrested three times.
How to avoid the trap of becoming 'house poor'
The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.
It's the biggest election in history. Here's why few Indians in Canada will take part
In the Indian general election that gets underway on Friday, almost a billion people are eligible to vote, but a vast majority of the overseas Indian community in Canada won't be casting a ballot.
McDonald's customers left with 'zero value' collection of free hot drink stickers after company ends program
It took years for Vinnie Deluca to collect more than 400 cards worth of free McDonald's McCafe coffee, a collection that now has "zero value" after the company discontinued the program.
Jury selection in Trump hush money trial faces pivotal stretch as former U.S. president returns to court
Jury selection in the hush money trial of Donald Trump enters a pivotal and potentially final stretch Thursday as lawyers look to round out the panel of New Yorkers that will decide the first-ever criminal case against a former president.
Toxic forever chemicals in drinking water: Is Canada doing enough?
As the United States sets its first national limits on toxic forever chemicals in drinking water, researchers say Canada is lagging when it comes to regulations.
Where did the gold go? Crime expert weighs in on unfolding Pearson airport heist investigation
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
Biden scores endorsements from Kennedy family, looking to shore up support against Trump and RFK Jr.
U.S. President Joe Biden will accept endorsements from at least 15 members of the Kennedy political family during a campaign stop in Philadelphia on Thursday as he aims to undermine Donald Trump and marginalize the candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Canada
-
Judge to continue instructions to jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
The judge presiding over the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer is set to continue her instructions to the jury today.
-
It's the biggest election in history. Here's why few Indians in Canada will take part
In the Indian general election that gets underway on Friday, almost a billion people are eligible to vote, but a vast majority of the overseas Indian community in Canada won't be casting a ballot.
-
About 100 correctional officers will demonstrate at B.C. headquarters, union says
Around 100 members of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers plan to hold a protest in Abbotsford, B.C., today.
-
B.C. child killer's lawyer walks out of review hearing
The lawyer representing child-killer Allan Schoenborn walked out of his client's annual review hearing Wednesday – abruptly ending proceedings marked by tense exchanges and several outbursts.
-
Where did the gold go? Crime expert weighs in on unfolding Pearson airport heist investigation
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
-
Gas prices across Ontario expected to climb to levels not seen since 2022, analyst says
Ontario is going to see a big jump at the pumps later this week as gas prices in the province hit levels not seen in nearly two years, according to one industry analyst.
World
-
Biden scores endorsements from Kennedy family, looking to shore up support against Trump and RFK Jr.
U.S. President Joe Biden will accept endorsements from at least 15 members of the Kennedy political family during a campaign stop in Philadelphia on Thursday as he aims to undermine Donald Trump and marginalize the candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
-
World Press Photo of the Year announced
Reuters photographer Mohammed Salem captured this year's prestigious World Press Photo of the Year award Thursday with a depiction of loss and sorrow in Gaza, a heartrending photo of a Palestinian woman cradling the body of her young niece.
-
Prominent figure in German far-right party stands trial over alleged use of Nazi slogan
One of the most prominent figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party went on trial Thursday on charges of using a Nazi slogan, months before a regional election in which he is running to become his state's governor.
-
A strong earthquake in Japan leaves 9 people with minor injuries. But there was no tsunami danger
A strong earthquake that struck southwestern Japan left nine people with minor injuries and caused damage such as burst water pipes and small landslides, authorities said Thursday. But there was no danger of a tsunami.
-
Copenhagen and Paris mayors exchange lessons learned after huge fires destroy landmarks
The mayor of Copenhagen said Thursday that she has been in touch with her Paris counterpart to see what could be learned from the reconstruction of the Notre Dame cathedral in the French capital, after a fire devastated the Danish city's 400-year-old stock exchange building.
-
European Union official urges G7 to step up air defence for Ukraine and expand Iran sanctions
The European Union's top diplomat urged Group of Seven foreign ministers on Thursday to take quick, concrete steps to provide more air defence systems to Ukraine, warning that continued delays could tilt the war in Moscow's favour.
Politics
-
House admonishes ArriveCan contractor in rare parliamentary show of power
MPs enacted an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power on Wednesday, summonsing an ArriveCan contractor to appear before the House of Commons where he was admonished publicly and forced to provide answers to the questions MPs said he'd previously evaded.
-
Liberals buck global trend in 'doubling down' on foreign aid, as sector urges G7 push
Foreign aid groups are hailing the federal Liberal government's return to a policy of increasing humanitarian and development spending each year, while asking for a plan to push allies to reverse a global decline in aid.
-
Government proposes new policy for federally regulated employees to disconnect from work
In their 2024 budget, the federal government wants to amend the Canada Labour Code, so employers in federally regulated sectors will eliminate work-related communication with employees outside of scheduled hours. If implemented, this would affect roughly 500,000 employees across the country.
Health
-
Ottawa Hospital testing new AI tool to help doctors draft clinical notes for patient care
The Ottawa Hospital is hoping artificial intelligence will help reduce physician burnout and increase access to care for patients.
-
Province says 'heavy lifting' done on new family doctor funding model, but negotiations continue
Progress has been made on a new compensation model for family doctors, with the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) hopeful for a fall rollout.
-
'Totally wrong': Winnipeg man says landlord denied life-changing medical equipment
A Winnipeg man is raising a red flag after his landlord said no to health-care equipment that could change his life – a problem he believes is a human rights issue.
Sci-Tech
-
When new leaders took over in ancient Maya, they didn't just bury the former royals. They burned their bodies in public
New archeological investigations in Guatemala reveal that the ancient Maya people had a ritual of burning royal human remains as a public display of political regime change.
-
Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings
More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.
-
Weight-related bullying risk goes up the more time teens spend on social media, study shows
There are a lot of risks when it comes to adolescents using screens — and a new multinational study shows weight-related bullying may be among them.
Entertainment
-
Ashanti and Nelly are engaged and expecting a baby
Congratulations are in order for singer Ashanti and rapper Nelly. The reunited couple have gone public with both a pregnancy and their engagement.
-
After 40 years in Park City, Sundance exploring options for 2027 film festival and beyond
The Sundance Film Festival may not always call Park City, Utah, home. The Sundance Institute has started to explore the possibility of other U.S. locations to host the independent film festival starting in 2027, the organization said Wednesday.
-
Young New Brunswick songwriter makes appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
Eight-year-old songwriter Zuri Hamilton from Miramichi, N.B., got to show off her talent on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on Monday.
Business
-
How to avoid the trap of becoming 'house poor'
The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.
-
Solving shortage of construction workers key to housing growth: experts
Solving a longstanding construction worker shortage will be key to boosting housing supply, experts say, as Canada's national housing agency continues to forecast housing start levels that fall short of growing demand.
-
Plant-based sector focused on better price, taste and texture amid consumer wariness
The plant-based protein industry is focused on improving the price, taste and texture of its products as it weathers a period of consumer wariness brought on by the rising cost of living.
Lifestyle
-
Beagles rescued from American animal testing facility find loving foster homes in Alberta
Ten beagles rescued from animal testing in the United States arrived in Alberta on Wednesday, thanks to a Canadian charity.
-
Molly on a mission: N.S. student collecting books about women in sport for school library
Molly Knight, a grade four student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA for life
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.
-
Israeli soccer facing Palestinian calls for action by FIFA at annual congress
Calls for action against Israel in international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas will be stepped up by Palestinian officials at the annual FIFA congress next month.
-
Party's over: Coyotes play final game as Arizona franchise before move to Salt Lake City
Mullett Arena buzzed like few times in the two years since the Arizona Coyotes moved in, the fans amped for one last desert hurrah.
Autos
-
Tesla wants shareholders to reinstate US$55 billion pay package for Musk rejected by Delaware judge
Tesla will ask shareholders to reinstate a US$55 billion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that was rejected by a judge in Delaware this year and to move the electric car maker's corporate home from Delaware to Texas.
-
Hazard ahead: Are cuts at Tesla a warning sign for the EV market in Canada?
Tesla has hit a series of roadblocks, including increased competition and declining sales. The company announced Monday it is slashing 10 per cent of its global workforce.
-
London, Ont. driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A driver from London will have to find alternative transportation after an OPP officer clocked them travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 over the weekend.
Local Spotlight
Marmot in the city: New resident of North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale a 'rock star rodent'
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
Relocated seal returns to Greater Victoria after 'astonishing' 204-kilometre trek
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
Ottawa barber shop steps away from Parliament Hill marks 100 years in business
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
'It was a special game': Edmonton pinball player celebrates high score and shout out from game designer
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
'How much time do we have?': 'Contamination' in Prairie groundwater identified
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier to make announcement on short-term rental rules
The B.C. government will be making an announcement Thursday about incoming short-term rental rules.
-
About 100 correctional officers will demonstrate at B.C. headquarters, union says
Around 100 members of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers plan to hold a protest in Abbotsford, B.C., today.
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Toronto
-
McDonald's customers left with 'zero value' collection of free hot drink stickers after company ends program
It took years for Vinnie Deluca to collect more than 400 cards worth of free McDonald's McCafe coffee, a collection that now has "zero value" after the company discontinued the program.
-
Man in critical condition after industrial accident Mississauga
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an industrial accident in Mississauga.
-
Toxic forever chemicals in drinking water: Is Canada doing enough?
As the United States sets its first national limits on toxic forever chemicals in drinking water, researchers say Canada is lagging when it comes to regulations.
Calgary
-
Arrest made, manslaughter charge pending in 2022 death of Calgary toddler
Calgary police have arrested a man and a charge is pending in connection with the death of a toddler in 2022.
-
Police investigate southeast Calgary fight that sent 2 to hospital
Two people are in hospital and police are investigating a fight between a man and a woman in Forest Lawn early Thursday morning.
-
Despite record drug poisoning deaths, no increase in rates of addiction, data shows
Alberta's toxic drug death toll has been blamed on a worsening "addiction crisis" and “soaring addiction rates for opioids and other substances,” but data shows no increase in rates of substance use disorders over last decade.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 dead following wrong-way crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end
One person is dead following an overnight crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end. The westbound lanes of the Queensway are closed between Innes Road and the Hwy. 174 split.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop 4 cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop 4 cents a litre on Friday, one day after prices increased 14 cents a litre.
-
Ottawa Hospital testing new AI tool to help doctors draft clinical notes for patient care
The Ottawa Hospital is hoping artificial intelligence will help reduce physician burnout and increase access to care for patients.
Montreal
-
Gas prices jump up past $1.90 across Quebec
Motorists are facing higher prices in many parts of Quebec as gas stations switch from winter to summer gasoline.
-
Legault still doesn't know the price of a 4 1/2 in Montreal
François Legault still doesn't know the price of a 4 1/2 apartment in Montreal, three years after getting bogged down on the issue.
-
Body found after fire in Quebec's Beauce region
Quebec provincial police say a body was found following a fire in Saint-Georges, in the Beauce region.
Edmonton
-
Electricity rate spikes target of Alberta government’s efforts for affordable power
The Alberta government will detail on Thursday measures it’s taking to ensure electricity is more affordable.
-
Despite record drug poisoning deaths, no increase in rates of addiction, data shows
Alberta's toxic drug death toll has been blamed on a worsening "addiction crisis" and “soaring addiction rates for opioids and other substances,” but data shows no increase in rates of substance use disorders over last decade.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell lasts until the weekend
Cool air has settled in over the province and it'll be here for a few more days.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating sudden death in Bass River
The RCMP says it is investigating a sudden death in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Why drivers in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will see a gas price spike, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada face a big increase in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
Winnipeg
-
'A living nightmare': Winnipeg woman sentenced following campaign of harassment against man after online date
A Winnipeg woman was sentenced to house arrest after a single date with a man she met online culminated in her harassing him for years, and spurred false allegations which resulted in the innocent man being arrested three times.
-
'Totally wrong': Winnipeg man says landlord denied life-changing medical equipment
A Winnipeg man is raising a red flag after his landlord said no to health-care equipment that could change his life – a problem he believes is a human rights issue.
-
Serious assault in Winnipeg prompts Thursday morning road closures
The Winnipeg Police Service have blocked off some roads in the city’s North End as they investigate a serious assault on Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Here's how the tentative deal for Saskatchewan teachers compares to previous offers
As Saskatchewan teachers prepare to vote on a tentative agreement reached with the province, it could mark the end of a labour dispute that stretches back nearly a year.
-
Regina man says he was wrongfully evicted from seniors' facility and left with nowhere to go
A Regina man who says he was given two hours to vacate the seniors' home he lived in after being evicted should not have been forced to move in the first place.
-
SUMA conference concludes with bear pit session
The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) conference wrapped up on Wednesday with educational sessions in the morning, followed by a bear pit session for delegates to speak directly with the provincial government.
Kitchener
-
Wide turns leaving Ayr residents short on patience with transport truck traffic
People living in the community of Ayr say they are dealing with a safety concern due to transport trucks travelling through their downtown.
-
Customers react to pizza as a new menu item at Tim Hortons
Pizza and coffee wasn’t what Jeet Shergill was expecting to order on his lunch break, but he saw the posters of the new menu item at Tim Hortons and decided to give it a shot.
-
Woman facing 42 charges after trying to fraudulently obtain credit at Conestoga Mall: WRPS
A woman from Guelph, who allegedly tried to obtain credit fraudulently at Conestoga Mall, is now facing 42 charges.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how the tentative deal for Saskatchewan teachers compares to previous offers
As Saskatchewan teachers prepare to vote on a tentative agreement reached with the province, it could mark the end of a labour dispute that stretches back nearly a year.
-
Sask. woman accused of driving while high in fatal crash takes the stand
The woman accused of hitting and killing a child while driving under the influence of THC was called to the stand on Wednesday.
-
Former Sask. massage therapist who sexually assaulted clients has day parole revoked
A former massage therapist who pleaded guilty to a string of sexual assaults has had his day parole revoked.
Northern Ontario
-
Small northern Ont. town loses access to mobile cancer screening
A northern Ont. city councillor says she fears many women will go without the proper health care after town loses access to mobile cancer screening.
-
Body of missing man found, northern Ontario police say
The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Why drivers in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will see a gas price spike, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada face a big increase in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
London
-
Fentanyl and 'cutting agent' seized in Sarnia drug bust
Just before 9 p.m., officers used a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Wellington St. near Stuart Street where three people were arrested.
-
London police officer charged with impaired
According to the London Police Service (LPS), a 35-year-old Constable who lives in Woodstock was arrested and charged with impaired driving.
-
Twinning of Highbury Avenue for VW Plant starts Monday
The rapid pace of infrastructure needed to build the largest factory in Canada continues.
Barrie
-
Death investigation launched after body washes onto Lake Couchiching shore
Provincial police are investigating after a man's body washed up on the shores of Lake Couchiching in Severn Township.
-
Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest faces backlash amid another ‘technical error’
Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest may be in hot water yet again after several customers received emails falsely congratulating them on winning the Tracker boat worth nearly $60,000.
-
Multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck halts traffic
A multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck snarled traffic in Barrie on Wednesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Illegal drugs seized from downtown Windsor business
Windsor police have seized nearly $42,000 in illegal drugs after raiding a psilocybin dispensary. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police used a search warrant at the business in the 300 block of Ouellette Ave. near University Avenue.
-
Family saved by organ donors encourages registration
Morgan Hurt shares a birthday with her grandfather, Bruce Rand – but it’s the fact both have received life-saving organ donations that has really solidified their special bond.
-
Gas prices set to rise 'dramatically' Thursday
Many made a dash to the pumps because experts say the price of gas is set to rise Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. asks anglers to help eradicate this sport fish common in the rest of Canada
The British Columbia government is encouraging anglers to pack their tackle boxes and head out to a remote lake on Vancouver Island as the province attempts to eradicate an invasive population of sport fish.
-
B.C. premier to make announcement on short-term rental rules
The B.C. government will be making an announcement Thursday about incoming short-term rental rules.
-
Parents fighting to save unique Mill Bay school from returning to catchment pool
Evan Jamieson’s nine-year-old son Oliver has thrived at Mill Bay Nature School in Mill Bay, B.C., despite all of his challenges.
Kelowna
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
Lethbridge
-
Deterrent sentence possible, expert says, after trio convicted in connection to Coutts border blockade
Three men who helped lead and co-ordinate the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., have been found guilty of public mischief.
-
Central Alberta man arrested in connection with grandparent scam
Lethbridge police have arrested a Vermilion, Alta., man in connection with a 'grandparent scam' that took aim at a local senior.
-
Woman, 61, killed in crash north of Coaldale, Alta.: RCMP
An Alberta woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Small northern Ont. town loses access to mobile cancer screening
A northern Ont. city councillor says she fears many women will go without the proper health care after town loses access to mobile cancer screening.
-
Sault cracking down on people who misuse accessible parking spots
For the next several months, the City of Sault Ste. Marie will be cracking down on people who improperly use accessible parking spaces.
-
Suspected drug dealer assaulted officer, Sault police say
A suspect riding a bicycle on Gibbs Street in Sault Ste. Marie this week has been charged with assaulting police, along with drug-related offences.
N.L.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.