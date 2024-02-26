Politics

    • Labour, environment groups make plea for sustainable jobs bill to pass

    Environmental groups and labour organizations are pleading with the federal government to end a political stalemate over its forthcoming sustainable jobs bill. A wind turbine is shown at a wind farm near Pincher Creek, Alta., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Environmental groups and labour organizations are pleading with the federal government to end a political stalemate over its forthcoming sustainable jobs bill. A wind turbine is shown at a wind farm near Pincher Creek, Alta., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share
    Ottawa -

    Environmental groups and labour organizations are pleading with the federal government to end a political stalemate over its forthcoming sustainable jobs bill.

    The legislation is supposed to help protect and usher in new jobs in the energy industry as Canada tries to maintain its place in the clean energy transition.

    The bill has been controversial: the Alberta government and federal Conservatives say it is designed to put traditional energy industries out of business.

    The bill was caught up in political games before Christmas as the Opposition tried to slow its passage by proposing thousands of amendments.

    The governing Liberals have yet to bring the bill back up for debate, accusing the Conservatives of political stunts.

    A dozen labour and environment groups have written to the government to call for an end to the impasse, arguing the legislation will be critical to ensure workers get a voice in the looming economic transition.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News