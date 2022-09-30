'Justinflation': Some Conservative MPs in trouble after coining cheeky inflation term
The Conservatives' cheeky term for inflation under the Liberals has got some MPs into trouble in the House of Commons, where saying "Justinflation" has been deemed verboten.
Speaker Anthony Rota repeatedly chastised Tory MPs this week for breaking the rules, asking them to "correct the error" when their "play on words" was indirectly violating procedure.
The House of Commons has long dictated that members of Parliament must use each other's titles during debate, but never their first names -- so anything that deliberately includes "Justin," the prime minister's first name, is out.
Conservatives have yet to be deterred, however, with the daily transcript of proceedings in the House of Commons recording their use of the term more than a hundred times since last November.
That's when Pierre Poilievre, who was finance critic at the time and has since become Conservative leader, began to popularize the term.
Some MPs seemed to respond to Rota's warnings by adding an exaggerated pause between the two words on Wednesday -- just in case.
The Liberals rose to complain about the term as far back as March, and again this week, after Conservative MP Garnett Genuis said "Justinflation" three times in one speech.
Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux said he had been "somewhat patient with the member" but that three times was enough to tell that Genuis was using the "unparliamentary" and "inappropriate" phrase intentionally to flout the rules.
Longtime NDP MP Charlie Angus chimed in, complaining that Genuis uses the term all the time. "It is a little lame and I do not think it is appropriate. We can lead a horse to water, but we cannot make it think. The Speaker should ask the member to withdraw his lame comment."
The assistant deputy Speaker, Carol Hughes, said: "I know the member is working it into his speech a little differently, but again I want to caution him on the use of that word."
Conservatives, who have been working it into their speeches a little differently at myriad opportunities, aren't the only ones in on the joke.
NDP MP Niki Ashton, in a statement to the House last week, alluded to it by saying that while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Poilievre have little in common, they are both "just in bed with their corporate buddies."
Trudeau himself has only uttered "just inflation" on one occasion in the House, when he tried to turn the tables on the Tories last December.
"They tell Canadians about the problems they are facing with decreased affordability, increased prices on everything, difficulty buying gas, difficulty buying computers, and they shrug and say, 'Oh, it's just inflation,"' he said.
"Well, it is not just inflation; it is the focus that we have to have to continue to invest in Canadians."
He never said it again.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should watch the election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
What each province, territory is doing on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Friday is the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day. The federal government made Sept. 30 a statutory holiday for its workers and federally regulated workplaces last year.
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
Putin illegally annexes Ukrainian regions as part of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday for an illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion of Ukraine. Its leader immediately countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
'Justinflation': Some Conservative MPs in trouble after coining cheeky inflation term
The Conservatives' cheeky term for inflation under the Liberals has got some MPs into trouble in the House of Commons, where saying 'Justinflation' has been deemed verboten.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.
The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train
Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic chose an unusual honeymoon destination for their post-wedding celebrations -- a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head, autopsy reveals
Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis teacher who was abducted while on an early morning jog earlier this month, died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head and blunt force injury, according to an autopsy report.
Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country today as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Canada
-
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
-
Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country today as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Quebec election: Indigenous issues take back seat as campaign winds down
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that priorities for their communities have been largely ignored during the provincial election campaign.
-
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
-
Ottawa mayor wouldn't speak to Parliament security service during convoy: official
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's office would not return a call from the Parliamentary Protective Service during the height of the "Freedom Convoy," its acting director told a committee Thursday evening.
-
Supreme Court won't hear appeal of decision granting Quebec woman who killed her daughters third murder trial
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal of a decision that ordered a third trial for a woman who has twice been convicted of killing her two daughters.
World
-
Putin illegally annexes Ukrainian regions as part of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday for an illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion of Ukraine. Its leader immediately countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
-
Finnish border closed to Russians with tourist visas, cutting access to Europe
Finland's border with Russia was closed to Russians with tourist visas Friday, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization aimed at bolstering the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
-
'Absurd and completely groundless': China dismisses complaints over quarantining U.S. diplomats
China on Friday dismissed complaints from two U.S. congressmembers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country's strict COVID-19 regulations.
-
South Korea, U.S. and Japan hold anti-North Korean submarine drills
South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces.
-
Small protests appear in Havana over islandwide blackout
A few hundred Cubans took to the streets Thursday night in Havana demanding the restoration of electricity, protesting more than two days after a blackout hit the entire island following the passage of Hurricane Ian.
-
Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, sparking coup fears
Gunfire rang out early Friday in Burkina Faso's capital and the state broadcaster went off the air, sparking fears that another coup attempt may be underway, nine months after the democratically elected president was ousted from power.
Politics
-
'Justinflation': Some Conservative MPs in trouble after coining cheeky inflation term
The Conservatives' cheeky term for inflation under the Liberals has got some MPs into trouble in the House of Commons, where saying 'Justinflation' has been deemed verboten.
-
PM Trudeau rejects Russia referendum, again promises sanctions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned votes in occupied parts of Ukraine to join Russia, but gave no timeline for sanctions Canada promised a week ago.
-
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
Health
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
-
Lumpy skin disease kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over two million more animals.
-
Can this surgery model help shorten wait times and provide better care?
Team-based care is more efficient and benefits both patients and surgeons, so it should be widely adopted across surgical specialties, some surgeons say.
Sci-Tech
-
W5
W5 | Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
Saturday at 7 p.m.: CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
-
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
The world now has stunning new photos of this week's asteroid strike, the first planetary defence test of its kind. NASA on Thursday released pictures of the dramatic event taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
-
NASA spacecraft buzzes Jupiter moon Europa, closest in years
NASA's Juno spacecraft has made the closest approach to Jupiter's tantalizing, icy moon Europa in more than 20 years.
Entertainment
-
Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years
Comedian Trevor Noah, host of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years.
-
Next year's Met Gala theme revealed
Organizers of the annual Met Gala, one of fashion's biggest nights, have announced next year's theme: celebrating the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld.
-
Father and teen charged with fatal shooting of rapper at L.A. restaurant
A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.
Business
-
Wave of retirement hits Canadian workforce as healthcare, education lose workers
Canada is facing a wave of retirements driven by workers in high-pressure sectors, with an increasing number retiring before they turn 65.
-
EU ministers adopt windfall levy, no deal on gas price cap
European Union energy ministers on Friday adopted a package of measures to soothe the energy crisis, including a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table.
-
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
Global stocks were mixed Friday after inflation in 19 countries that use Europe's euro currency spiked to a record and Chinese factory activity weakened.
Lifestyle
-
The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train
Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic chose an unusual honeymoon destination for their post-wedding celebrations -- a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
-
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
-
Which celebrities have the most relaxing voices? Study finds out
A small study, conducted by European hotel chain Premier Inn, has found which celebrities’ voices are the most relaxing to hear, with David Attenborough ranking first, followed by actor Stephen Fry and Michelle Obama.
Sports
-
Aaron Judge calls Toronto Blue Jays pitcher 'class act' for returning historic home run ball
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge called one of the Toronto Blue Jays pitchers "a class act" for his instrumental role in returning Judge's historic home run ball to the Yankees on Wednesday night's game.
-
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field.
-
Wife of Toronto Blue Jays coach jokes about 'divorce' after watching her husband give away Aaron Judge's lucrative home run ball
It could have been a major payday for the man who snagged Aaron Judge's record-tying home run on Wednesday, but the night ended in his wife joking about getting a 'divorce.'
Autos
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
-
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.