Politics

    • Judge in 'Freedom Convoy' trial expected to rule on admissibility of police evidence

    Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
    OTTAWA -

    The judge in the criminal trial of two "Freedom Convoy" organizers is expected to deliver a ruling today about the admissibility of internal police documents as evidence.

    Crown prosecutors and the Ottawa Police Service have argued the heavily redacted documents, which include emails and information about a software update for officers' cellphones, are irrelevant or protected by solicitor-client privilege.

    The software update for officers' cellphones may have deleted messages between organizer Chris Barber and police liaison officer Const. Nicole Bach.

    Defence lawyers are set to begin their cross-examination of Bach today, but they say they will not be able to complete their cross-examination of any police liaison officers until Justice Heather Perkins-McVey makes a ruling about the documents.

    Barber and Tamara Lich face multiple charges, including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to the 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

    The Crown is seeking to prove that Lich and Barber exerted influence over protesters' actions.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Should you lower your salary expectations due to inflation?

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News