Politics

    • Joly says she asked her Israeli counterpart to 'take the win' and not bomb Iran

    Share

    Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she's urging Israel to de-escalate rising conflicts in the Middle East and not bomb Iran in retaliation for this past weekend's thwarted airstrikes.

    Joly says she told Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz to "take the win" of having stopped Iranian airstrikes and to not respond with a direct attack on Iran.

    Israel and Iran have been in a proxy war for years, with Israel accusing Tehran of empowering groups like Hezbollah and Hamas to attack Israel.

    Israel is widely believed to have been behind the April 1 airstrike on Iran's embassy in Syria, which killed senior military officers.

    The incident prompted Iran to launch its first-ever military assault on Israel on Saturday, with hundreds of drones and missiles Tehran says were aimed at military infrastructure.

    Joly says she will be discussing more sanctions on Iran at this week's meeting with her fellow foreign ministers in the G7 bloc of like-minded countries.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

    Correction

    This is a corrected story. A previous version said the attack began on Sunday.

    IN DEPTH

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Donald Trump hush money trial, explained

    All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News