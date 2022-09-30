Joly, Blinken respond to Putin's 'political theatre' with even more Russian sanctions
Vladimir Putin's claim to parts of Ukraine is little more than "political theatre" with "no legitimacy," Canada and the United States declared Friday, and should have no impact on how best to deploy military aid from the West.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly joined U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for meetings in Washington, D.C., on the very day the Russian president claimed he was legally entitled to annex four of Ukraine's occupied regions.
Not only are those claims illegitimate, Joly and Blinken said, but they will have no bearing on how Ukraine chooses to use the weapons, ammunition and other military support the West has been providing.
"It has no validity, no legitimacy, no legal standing -- this territory remains Ukraine's," Blinken told a news conference in the State Department's plush Benjamin Franklin dining room, a portrait of its namesake looming above.
"Our support to Ukraine will continue, and that support can be used as Ukraine sees fit throughout the country to defend its territory and, as necessary, to take it back."
Some observers have warned that the annexation strategy, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to the south, is a ploy to allow Putin to claim he is defending Russian soil.
Neither Blinken nor Joly appeared overly concerned about that Friday.
"We do not recognize Putin's words. He's spreading lies -- again," Joly said.
"This is part of political theatre. Nobody is buying it. And so that's why we will not change the course of our actions."
While in Washington, Joly announced fresh sanctions against Russia that target 43 Russian oligarchs, financial elites and their families and 35 Russia-backed senior officials in the four occupied regions.
Those sanctions came as the U.S. and the U.K. also announced fresh rounds of sanctions: Britain's measures included freezing the assets of Russia's central bank governor, while the U.S. added 900 individuals and 57 companies to its various blacklists.
Friday also saw Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy confirm that Ukraine is submitting an "accelerated" application to join NATO, a move Joly said Canada fully endorses.
"We believe that Ukraine should be part of NATO," she said. "It's been our position for now more than a decade, and we believe in the open-door policy."
Both Blinken and Joly acknowledged that Europe, long dependent on Russia for its energy, is facing a difficult winter without access to its usual supplier. But the work to help ease that pressure -- in part by reducing demand and looking for renewable alternatives -- has been ongoing for months, he said.
The apparent bombings this week in the Baltic Sea that ruptured the twin Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Germany will have little immediate impact, he added: one has been idled for weeks as a result of the war, while the other has yet to even come online.
Since Russia invaded Ukrainein February, the U.S. has become the leading supplier of liquid natural gas to Europe, and also issued historic releases of oil from its strategic reserves earlier this year, Blinken noted -- a move that was aimed at easing the upward pressure on energy prices that has been causing economic and political pain both around the world and at home.
"My own sense ... is, look, there's a lot of hard work to do to make sure that countries and partners get through the winter," he said. But Europe has already taken "very significant" steps towards the transition to renewable energy.
"Ultimately, this is also a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy, and thus to take away from Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs."
Joly said Canada, too, has increased its energy production in response to the crisis, and she pointed to longer-term solutions as well, including a new $18-billion LNG export terminal under construction near the B.C. coast, expected to be operational in 2025, as well as a new hydrogen facility in Newfoundland.
"We want to be there short-term, with the existing context we know," Joly said.
"We (also) want to be there in the middle-term, and we want to be there in the long-term. We're obviously very seized of the energy security situation in Europe, and that's why we're in solution mode."
On Thursday, Swedish officials discovered a fourth leak along the Nord Stream gas pipelines, vital energy links for Europe that have been spewing methane into the Baltic Sea since Monday following two underwater explosions.
NATO says all evidence suggests the pipelines between Russia and Germany were likely damaged by "deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible" acts of sabotage.
The leaks are of "deep concern" and are also endangering shipping lanes, to say nothing of what is expected to be "substantial environmental damage," the alliance said in a statement.
"We, as allies, have committed to prepare for, deter and defend against the coercive use of energy and other hybrid tactics by state and non-state actors."
Joly acknowledged that newly launched investigations may find Russia responsible.
"We want to make sure we do things in the right way, but we're not naive," she said during a discussion with the Atlantic Council think-tank.
Russia has tried to deflect those charges by suggesting that the U.S. was the only country that would stand to gain from shutting down the pipelines, a claim Blinken refused to dignify with a response Friday.
But he also stopped short of pointing fingers.
"We are supporting the investigation into these attacks on the pipelines and working to be able to determine who's responsible, but I don't want to get ahead of those investigations," Blinken said.
"I really have nothing to say to the absurd allegation from President Putin that we or other partners or allies are somehow responsible for this."
Joly said western countries need to increasingly isolate Russia.
"The post-Cold War era is over," she said.
"There is a war happening in Ukraine, but there's a war on information happening around the world, and there is an economic war also," she said, which is being waged "against the West."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.
With files from Marie-Danielle Smith in Ottawa
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should watch the election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 17 as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
ANALYSIS | Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters a flammable, even more dangerous phase, analysis from the Associated Press on CTVNews.ca looks at whether a wider war is looming with devastating results for the world, perhaps not seen since 1939-1945.
Air pollution exposure increases risk of COVID-19 hospitalization: study
Exposure to air pollution increases the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization by up to 30 per cent for fully vaccinated patients, according to a new study.
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans
A Florida man who had a feeling that the site of his first date would soon be flooded by Hurricane Ian, along Lake Eola in Orlando, rushed his partner out to the spot to ask her hand in marriage.
Canada
-
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
-
Quebec election: Indigenous issues take back seat as campaign winds down
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that priorities for their communities have been largely ignored during the provincial election campaign.
-
'Unique ecosystem': N.W.T. First Nations sign benefit agreement with Parks Canada
A group of First Nations has signed an agreement with Parks Canada to ensure they receive social and economic opportunities related to the Nahanni National Park Reserve in the Northwest Territories.
-
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
-
Ottawa mayor wouldn't speak to Parliament security service during convoy: official
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's office would not return a call from the Parliamentary Protective Service during the height of the "Freedom Convoy," its acting director told a committee Thursday evening.
World
-
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters a flammable, even more dangerous phase, analysis from the Associated Press on CTVNews.ca looks at whether a wider war is looming with devastating results for the world, perhaps not seen since 1939-1945.
-
Iran arrests 9 foreigners it says were involved in protests
Iran said Friday it has arrested nine foreigners linked to the nationwide anti-government protests that have gripped the country, which authorities have blamed on hostile foreign entities, without providing evidence.
-
-
Finnish border closed to Russians with tourist visas, cutting access to Europe
Finland's border with Russia was closed to Russians with tourist visas Friday, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization aimed at bolstering the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
-
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
Politics
-
Joly, Blinken respond to Putin's 'political theatre' with even more Russian sanctions
Canada announced today it is imposing new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its 'unprovoked and unjustifiable' invasion of Ukraine.
-
'Justinflation': Some Conservative MPs in trouble after coining cheeky inflation term
The Conservatives' cheeky term for inflation under the Liberals has got some MPs into trouble in the House of Commons, where saying 'Justinflation' has been deemed verboten.
-
Swedish jet maker complains Ottawa not following rules with F-35 negotiations
Swedish fighter-jet maker Saab is accusing Ottawa of not following the rules when it comes to its plan to purchase 88 F-35s.
Health
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
-
Lumpy skin disease kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over two million more animals.
-
Can this surgery model help shorten wait times and provide better care?
Team-based care is more efficient and benefits both patients and surgeons, so it should be widely adopted across surgical specialties, some surgeons say.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA, SpaceX to study boosting Hubble to higher orbit in a bid to extend its life
Officials at NASA have signed a Space Act Agreement with SpaceX to investigate the benefits and risks of having a private mission provide service to NASA's nearly 33-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, boosting it to a higher orbit to extend its life, the space agency announced Thursday.
-
W5
W5 | Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
Saturday at 7 p.m.: CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
-
Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used Canadian chat program: researchers
Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used software distributed by a small Canadian customer service company, another example of a 'supply chain compromise' made infamous by the hack on U.S. networking company SolarWinds.
Entertainment
-
George Clooney reacts to 'pretty boy' Brad Pitt calling him the 'most handsome man'
George Clooney shared his thoughts on Brad Pitt declaring him the "most handsome man in the world" in a recent interview, called Pitt a "pretty boy."
-
Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years
Comedian Trevor Noah, host of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years.
-
Father and teen charged with fatal shooting of rapper at L.A. restaurant
A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.
Business
-
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
-
Wave of retirement hits Canadian workforce as healthcare, education lose workers
Canada is facing a wave of retirements driven by workers in high-pressure sectors, with an increasing number retiring before they turn 65.
-
Peloton, Lululemon settle lawsuit over women's apparel line
Peloton Interactive Inc has reached a settlement of a lawsuit in which Lululemon Athletica Inc accused the exercise bike maker of infringing its patents by developing a line of apparel for women.
Lifestyle
-
He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans
A Florida man who had a feeling that the site of his first date would soon be flooded by Hurricane Ian, along Lake Eola in Orlando, rushed his partner out to the spot to ask her hand in marriage.
-
The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train
Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic chose an unusual honeymoon destination for their post-wedding celebrations -- a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
-
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Sports
-
Aaron Judge calls Toronto Blue Jays pitcher 'class act' for returning historic home run ball
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge called one of the Toronto Blue Jays pitchers "a class act" for his instrumental role in returning Judge's historic home run ball to the Yankees on Wednesday night's game.
-
PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics
The PGA Tour has filed a counterclaim against Saudi-funded LIV Golf accusing the rival league of inducing top players to breach PGA Tour contracts by claiming the tour could not enforce them.
-
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field.
Autos
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
-
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.