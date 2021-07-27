MONCTON, N.B. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it will take pressure from activists, unions and family groups to get some provinces to sign on to his government's national child-care program.

Trudeau made the comments at a news conference today in Moncton, N.B., after he was asked why New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government hasn't yet agreed to participate.

The prime minister says "like-minded" provinces such as Nova Scotia and British Columbia have moved quickly to accept hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create thousands of subsidized child-care spots.

Nova Scotia became in mid-July the second province to sign the deal, allowing it to receive $605 million from Ottawa to lower child-care fees to $10 dollars a day in five years.

Trudeau hinted he'll have a similar announcement later today after he meets with Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Charlottetown.

He says he's hopeful all provinces will sign the deal but some will need to be pressured before they agree to take the money.

"It'll take, in some cases, pressure from local activists, unions, family groups to say, 'Look the federal government has billions of dollars for child care across the country. We want our share, better sign on soon,' " Trudeau said.

"There are eight provinces that haven't yet signed on so we will keep working to get there."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.