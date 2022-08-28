'It's not okay': Former Liberal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna reflects on harassment facing women politicians
Catherine McKenna, a former Liberal cabinet minister who was often the target of harassment during her time in office, responded Sunday to a video of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland facing verbal abuse in Alberta, stating that intimidation and attacks need to be addressed.
“It’s not okay,” she told CTV News Channel, adding that, too often, it is women and racialized politicians who face heightened vitriol.
McKenna herself had previously been given the misogynistic and patronizing nickname of “Climate Barbie” by critics when she was Environment Minister.
“I don’t want women, I don’t want racialized Canadians, members of the LGBTQ+ community, Indigenous Canadians, to think they can’t go into politics because they’re going to have to stand against this.”
On Friday, a video was shared on Twitter, showing Freeland and several staffers approaching an elevator in the lobby of Grande Prairie, Alta.’s city hall.
The man filming followed Freeland to the elevator, hurling insults and curse words, all while telling her to get out of the province.
“She’s literally stuck in an elevator with all-female staff, I can’t even imagine how they felt,” McKenna said.
“The Deputy prime minister is tough. She can stand up to Putin. But some big guy thinks it’s hilarious to start yelling at her and physically intimidating the Deputy Prime Minister with no security — [it’s] not okay.”
In a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday, Freeland, who was born in Alberta, condemned the “threats and intimidation” and said she was “going to keep coming back because Alberta is home.”
McKenna said when she watched the video of Freeland facing a barrage of insults, she remembered the feeling all too well.
“It’s that feeling where you turn around — someone calls out to you, and you’re open, so you say, ‘hey,’ and then you just get attacked,” she said.
“This is why I’m speaking out, because I remember that feeling of being scared, but I also don’t want other people to go through it.”
During her career in politics, McKenna was frequently subjected to misogynistic harassment, both online and in person, admitting in 2019 that she had begun to need a security detail on occasion — something that ministers generally aren’t equipped with.
A similar situation to Freeland’s encounter occurred outside of McKenna’s office in Ottawa in 2020, when a man approached the office while filming, and shouted expletives at a staffer who answered, at one point referring to McKenna with a misogynistic slur.
On other occasions while she was a politician, McKenna had misogynistic words spray-painted on her campaign headquarters and was confronted with curse words and shouting while in public with her children.
“There were some really high-profile incidents that were really worrying, not just for me, but for my family,” she said.
“But I’m not alone in this. High-profile politicians, especially women, especially if you happen to be racialized, you get attacked.”
McKenna left politics in 2021 after six years as an MP, stating at the time that she wanted to spend more time with her family and focus on tackling climate change from outside of the government.
She said that harassment isn’t how we should deal with conflicting views, stating that it’s clear in the full video of the harassment against Freeland that the situation was humorous to the man who shouted at the deputy prime minister.
“He thinks this is really funny, that he’s tracked down someone who got in politics, may have different vision, but just did it because [they] want to get things done,” McKenna said.
“If you are mad and you have a different vision, go volunteer on a campaign. Use the ballot box, that’s what a democracy is about.”
McKenna had a message for her former colleagues in the House of Commons.
“You have to call this out,” she said. “We need all politicians across party lines to say this is not acceptable.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and numerous politicians have spoken out to condemn the treatment Freeland received in the video, including several Conservative MPs such as leadership candidate Jean Charest.
“What I’d like to see, one, is that there’s a press conference with all party leaders, they stand up and say, ‘This is not okay. This is not okay in Canada, we stand against this kind of abuse [and] harassment, and we’re going to step up security for politicians,’” McKenna said.
“Because it becomes, very quickly, a politicized issue. I remember when I spoke up, and some people would say, ‘what, you can’t take it?’ Yeah, guess what? I can take it, but it’s not okay.”
She added that when politicians engage in personal attacks themselves, it emboldens the behaviour shown in the video with Freeland.
“We can have different views, but we can’t be doing politics like this,” McKenna said.
“We need a conversation here in Canada, and politicians, if you’re going to be in politics, you owe it to behave responsibly. To actually talk, not attack people, but present ideas.”
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Opinion
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Women journalists targeted in co-ordinated campaign of hate: Canadian Association of Journalists
A disturbing trend in attacks against female BIPOC media workers has reached a 'fever pitch,' according to the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, who described the harassment as 'organized campaign to threaten and intimidate journalists into silence and undermine the freedom of the press in Canada.'
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction.
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
Women journalists targeted in co-ordinated campaign of hate: Canadian Association of Journalists
A disturbing trend in attacks against female BIPOC media workers has reached a 'fever pitch,' according to the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, who described the harassment as 'organized campaign to threaten and intimidate journalists into silence and undermine the freedom of the press in Canada.'
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction.
Head of Bell says Lisa LaFlamme's departure not related to age, gender or grey hair
The head of Bell Media's parent company says the decision to end Lisa LaFlamme's contract had nothing to do with her age, gender or grey hair. Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. & Bell Canada, says removing the longtime CTV National News anchor instead reflects massive changes to traditional broadcasting in Canada.
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.
Infectious disease experts aren’t all on the same page about COVID booster mandates
As Western University imposes a booster mandate on students and staff -- an effort it says is to lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission this fall -- not all infectious disease experts are on the same page about the benefits.
U.S. sails warships through Taiwan Strait in first since Pelosi visit
The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy.
Ukraine, Russia exchange claims of nuclear plant attacks
Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.
Dutch police: 6 dead after truck hit community barbecue
The death toll from an accident when a truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam rose to six Sunday and police said a further seven people are in hospital, including one in critical condition.
U.S. data reveals racial gaps in monkeypox vaccinations
The Biden administration said Friday there's enough monkeypox vaccine available now but health officials say the shots aren't getting to some of the people who need the protection the most.
Serbia opposition, rights groups condemn EuroPride decision
Opposition parties in Serbia and international rights groups on Sunday denounced a decision by populist President Aleksandar Vucic to cancel next month's pan-European LGBTQ EuroPride event because of what he said were threats from right-wing extremists.
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
Addressing the mental health challenges of students coming out of the pandemic has emerged as a priority for schools nationwide. Many districts, facing hiring challenges, see tending to the educators as a way to help them help students and to retain them, amid stressors that range from behavioral problems to fears of shootings.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
State health officials in New York are warning of expanding 'community spread' of the polio virus after it was found in wastewater samples from another upstate county.
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.
Infectious disease experts aren’t all on the same page about COVID booster mandates
As Western University imposes a booster mandate on students and staff -- an effort it says is to lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission this fall -- not all infectious disease experts are on the same page about the benefits.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
What the words you'll hear during the moon mission launch really mean
Few things are more exciting than watching a spacecraft lift off the launchpad and set off on a cosmic quest, as NASA's Artemis I mission is poised to do Monday. But if you're a casual observer, it may be that few things are more confusing than hearing some of the jargon used by mission control.
Artemis launch: The rocket, the flight plan and what’s next
Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
Gwen Stefani makes surprise appearance at N.B. country music festival
Singer Gwen Stefani surprised concertgoers in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday night.
'Star Trek' legend's ashes will head to deep space on a Vulcan rocket
The ashes of the late trailblazing 'Star Trek' actor Nichelle Nichols will take flight when they are released into space from a Vulcan Centaur rocket by United Launch Alliance later this year.
'The Invitation' tops tepid weekend at box office
The horror film 'The Invitation' needed just US$7 million to finish at the top of the weakest weekend of the summer at the North American box office, according to studio estimates Sunday.
High-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
Two high-rise apartment towers in India were levelled to the ground in a controlled demolition on Sunday after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms, officials said. They became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
Emotional support alligator cools off at Philadelphia's Love Park
Bystanders had an up-close and personal encounter with an alligator in Philadelphia's Love Park. But the reptile isn't a wild beast: It's the emotional support animal of a Philadelphia man who runs several social media accounts documenting his loving relationship with Wally the alligator.
Notting Hill Carnival returns to London streets after hiatus
The annual Notting Hill Carnival has returned to the streets of London for the first time since 2019, with more than 1 million people expected to take in the music, spectacular parades, dancing and food offerings at Europe's largest street party on Sunday and Monday.
'It will truly be missed,' Montreal bagel shops say adieu to beloved Liberté cream cheese
One of Montreal's iconic food products will disappear from shelves at delis, bagel shops, and grocery stores: Liberté cream cheese.
South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson
South Africa's Paula Reto has won the CP Women's Open. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win the Canadian women's golf championship by one stroke.
Rory McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and US$18M
Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time.
F1 champ Max Verstappen surges from 14th to win Belgian GP
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen quickly carved his way through the field from 14th to win the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday and widen his lead in the title race.
Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches US$850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds (US$851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
Refreshed Leclerc eyes Formula One comeback; Hamilton encouraged
Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit.