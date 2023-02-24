Industry minister announces $250 million to upskill workers
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the government is launching a $250 million upskilling program targeting high-growth sectors.
He says the program will help 15,000 mid-career workers to transition into new positions in sectors including clean tech, cybersecurity and bio manufacturing.
The minister spoke at a Canadian Club event on Friday afternoon in Toronto.
The minister said Canada is facing generational opportunities that need to be seized.
He said Canada's greatest asset is talent, and said that is what allows the country to attract large investments in key sectors.
Last week Ottawa unveiled the Canadian Innovation Corporation, which aims to support businesses in becoming more innovative and productive.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the "Freedom Convoy" movement.
Canada sending four more battle tanks to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will send four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine as the country marks one year since the Russian invasion.
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
Snowfall records could be broken in Metro Vancouver this weekend: Environment Canada
A special weather statement is now in place for Metro Vancouver, with a heavy dump of snow in the forecast this weekend.
-
Canadians 'Stand with Ukraine' on one-year anniversary of Russian invasion
From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Many talented young Nigerians are leaving. Halting the exodus will be a task for the next president
A staggering 69 per cent of Nigerians would relocate out of the country with their families if given the chance, a 2022 survey by the Africa Polling Institute found. Only 39 per cent were willing to emigrate in 2019 according to the same poll.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh 'fuzzy' about new story details
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh testified Friday at his double murder trial that he cooperated with police investigating the deaths of his wife and son in every way except mentioning the last time he saw them alive.
China issues peace plan; Zelenskyy says he'll await details
China called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on Friday, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautiously welcomed Beijing's involvement -- but said success would depend on actions not words.
Drought-stricken canals strand famous Venice gondolas
A prolonged period of low tides in Venice caused some smaller canals to run dry, frustrating tourist operations and impacting some of the city's critical infrastructure.
Zelenskyy gives qualified support for China proposals
Ukraine's leader is giving qualified support for China's new pronouncements about the war in his country, saying Beijing's interest is 'not bad.'
-
Federal government posts $5.5B deficit for April to December 2022
The federal government posted a $5.5-billion deficit during the first nine months of its 2022-23 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $70.1 billion during the same period a year earlier.
World's leading flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda
The world's leading experts on influenza met this week to discuss the threat posed to humans by a strain of H5N1 avian flu that has caused record numbers of bird deaths around the world in recent months.
-
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
Five provinces sign health deal but specific targets, timelines still to come
Half of Canada's provinces have now formally signed on to the new health-care deal proposed by the federal government two weeks ago.
How much screen time is too much? The signs you're addicted to your phone
31 per cent of U.S. adults and 46 per cent of U.S. teens say they are on the internet "almost constantly," according to Pew Research Surveys from 2021 and 2022.
-
TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
Russia launches rescue ship to space station after leaks
Russia launched a rescue ship Friday for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride home sprang a dangerous leak while parked at the International Space Station.
Eugene Levy confronts his fears in 'The Reluctant Traveler'
Award-winning actor, writer, and producer Eugene Levy stars in the new Apple TV Plus travel series 'The Reluctant Traveler,' in which viewers follow him as he voyages across the world as a self-professed hater of travel.
-
In a recent interview, British pop star Ellie Goulding talked about being accused of cheating on singer Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan in 2014, despite the fact she was never in a relationship with Sheeran.
Milan fashion celebrates girl power at Gucci, Cormio, Tod's
Designers tapped female power on the third day of Milan Fashion Week, previewing collections for next fall and winter.
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service's efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending.
-
Silicon Valley's tech industry has now lost an entire generation of trailblazing women leaders and replaced them mostly with men.
Indigo employees' data breached in ransomware attack
Canada's biggest bookstore chain says the data of current and former employees was stolen in a ransomware attack. Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the breach on Feb. 8 left no indication that customers' personal information, such as credit card numbers, had been compromised, but that 'some employee data was.'
Ontario man wins big lottery prize for the 3rd time in 5 years
An Ontario man has won a major lottery prize for the third time in five years.
-
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Joy and sorrow: Grim birthdays for the war babies born as Russia invaded
The 24th of February is forever etched in the collective consciousness of all Ukrainians -- and for women who gave birth and men who became fathers as the bombs began to fall, the day holds especially complicated emotions.
Olympic gold medals won by Percy Williams replaced 43 years after theft
More than 40 years after they were stolen from the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, a pair of historic Olympic gold medals were replaced and given to sprinter Percy Williams' extended family.
-
Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., finished first in women's ski cross qualifying Friday at the world freestyle skiing championships.
Sask. RCMP recover large portion of treasured Gretzky collection worth $100,000
Saskatchewan RCMP say roughly three-quarters of a collection of coveted Wayne Gretzky memorabilia has been found nearly a year after it was reported stolen.
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.