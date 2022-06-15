In caucus speech, Bergen accuses Trudeau of losing sight of Canadians' needs
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of "completely" losing sight of Canadians' needs, calling his government out for its handling of the cost of living crunch, its use of the Emergencies Act, and its reluctance to lift COVID-19 mandates.
In a speech to the federal Conservative caucus on Parliament Hill Wednesday morning, Bergen took the opportunity after inviting cameras inside what's typically a closed-door event, to speak to Canadians who are struggling or feeling frustrated about inflation and travel restrictions, and placing the blame squarely on the prime minister.
In doing so, Bergen also accused Trudeau's party of being the ones "playing politics and driving Canadians apart."
"While millions of Canadians who are barred from traveling in Canada now can, it's too late for so many… These are milestones and memories that so many Canadians will never get back. This fact will be the prime minister's legacy," Bergen said.
"The prime minister has completely lost sight of what Canadians need, and it's hurting you and your families.”
While Trudeau's government does have a role to play when it comes to issues of affordability and federal travel measures, in response to similar attacks from the Conservatives over the last few months, the Liberals have pointed to issues such as inflation and airport delays as not being uniquely Canadian problems and have defended spending and restrictions during the pandemic as measures aimed at having peoples’ backs throughout the crisis.
In her speech, Bergen also referenced the Conservative Party's estimated 600,000 party memberships, increased considerably through the ongoing and at times cutthroat leadership race, in saying the party is "strong, unified, and big."
There's just over a week to go before the House of Commons is scheduled to adjourn for the summer, and the Conservative Party is poised to elect its new permanent leader in September, just prior to start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He's too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto police chief promises action as new data shows Black people are overrepresented in use of force incidents
People of colour were 20 to 60 per cent over-represented among those who faced violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people.
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail
Tyson 'Freedom George' Billings emerged from the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday brandishing a Canada flag to a torrent of cheers and airhorns after pleading guilty to a charge related to the convoy protest that seized the city earlier this year.
Residential school abuses call for criminal charges, Indigenous leaders say
Indigenous leaders say they want justice for the abuses that took place in Canada's residential schools and are pushing for criminal charges against those who were involved.
Personal information about more than 100 military sex misconduct claimants leaked
The company overseeing the federal government's $900-million settlement deal with military members who experienced sexual misconduct in uniform is admitting to more privacy breaches, despite repeated promises to have fixed the problem.
Ottawa police pledge full review after Sikh rally organizers arrested due to false tip
Ottawa police will meet with local Sikh leaders this week after a false bomb tip led to the arrest of two Sikh rally organizers near Parliament Hill on Saturday.
May home sales down 22 per cent since last year, 9 per cent from April: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the country's housing market continued to cool last month with home sales dropping by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May.
A street is being renamed in Prince George, B.C., to remove the reference to a former residential school principal.
