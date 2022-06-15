In caucus speech, Bergen accuses Trudeau of losing sight of Canadians' needs

Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of "completely" losing sight of Canadians' needs, calling his government out for its handling of the cost of living crunch, its use of the Emergencies Act, and its reluctance to lift COVID-19 mandates.

In a speech to the federal Conservative caucus on Parliament Hill Wednesday morning, Bergen took the opportunity after inviting cameras inside what's typically a closed-door event, to speak to Canadians who are struggling or feeling frustrated about inflation and travel restrictions, and placing the blame squarely on the prime minister.

In doing so, Bergen also accused Trudeau's party of being the ones "playing politics and driving Canadians apart."

"While millions of Canadians who are barred from traveling in Canada now can, it's too late for so many… These are milestones and memories that so many Canadians will never get back. This fact will be the prime minister's legacy," Bergen said.

"The prime minister has completely lost sight of what Canadians need, and it's hurting you and your families.”

While Trudeau's government does have a role to play when it comes to issues of affordability and federal travel measures, in response to similar attacks from the Conservatives over the last few months, the Liberals have pointed to issues such as inflation and airport delays as not being uniquely Canadian problems and have defended spending and restrictions during the pandemic as measures aimed at having peoples’ backs throughout the crisis.

In her speech, Bergen also referenced the Conservative Party's estimated 600,000 party memberships, increased considerably through the ongoing and at times cutthroat leadership race, in saying the party is "strong, unified, and big."

There's just over a week to go before the House of Commons is scheduled to adjourn for the summer, and the Conservative Party is poised to elect its new permanent leader in September, just prior to start of the fall sitting of Parliament.