Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email

Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.

An email from Global Affairs Canada (GAC) sent to Canadians in the region on Friday, a copy of which CTV News obtained, says those affected should have their travel documents and other important items with them, and be ready to travel at short notice when contacted.

"We have been informed that more than 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members will be able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing in the coming days, and possibly as early as Sunday. We will contact you with specific departure dates," the email said.

"The situation at the Rafah crossing remains fluid and unpredictable," the email adds. "We encourage you to assess the risks as you or your family members decide whether to travel to the Rafah border crossing. Canada does not determine who is ultimately permitted to enter Egypt at the Rafah border crossing."

The email continues saying that the Egyptian government will allow those who cross from Gaza to stay for up to 72 hours or three days.

"Our consular officials will be on the Egyptian side of the border in order to facilitate your transportation to Cairo by bus and assist with onward travel to Canada at your own expense."

The latest update comes after Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in a post Thursday evening on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she spoke with her Israeli counterpart and "received assurances that Canadians & their families will be able to leave Gaza beginning in the coming days."

"My Egyptian counterpart confirmed their cooperation," Joly's statement added. "GAC will communicate the latest information directly with Canadians."

Some foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt as of Wednesday, but roughly 450 Canadians remain in the Palestinian territory at this time.

In an update Wednesday night, Global Affairs Canada said it was aware of reports that one Canadian citizen was able to leave the Palestinian territory at the border crossing with the help of a third party.

