OTTAWA -- Canada emerged from a high-profile peacekeeping summit in South Korea this week having pledged millions of dollars in new funds to help the UN execute its missions around the world.

Yet notably absent was any pledge of new troops and equipment to the UN, or any mention of Canada's past promise to provide a 200-soldier quick reaction force to peacekeeping.

That was despite pressure from the U.S. to make good on that previous pledge and arrive in Seoul with plans to pledge much-needed medical personnel and drones to peacekeeping.

Experts say Canada's commitment of $85 million over three years to various peacekeeping efforts is a sizable pledge compared to the amount of cash promised by other countries.

Yet they suggest the lack of troops and equipment has essentially stamped out any hope the Liberal government will make good on its previous promises to re-engage in peacekeeping.

And they say its failure to follow through on the 200-soldier force will hurt Canada's credibility when it comes to future discussions around peacekeeping at the UN.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.